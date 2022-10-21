ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Eunice News

Time for some fun on 2nd St.

Alicia Mire, city of Eunice tourism director, was the guest speaker Wednesday at the Eunice Rotary Club. Mire talked about upcoming events that will happen in Eunice. On Thursday at 6 p.m. there will be the second annual Fall into Downtown with live music provided by Three Thirty Seven, and Lost Bayou Ramblers. The event is free to the public. There will be food vendors. LSUE will host its Trunk…
EUNICE, LA
theadvocate.com

Louisiana Book Festival enters its 18th year, featuring more than 200 authors and lots of activities

Louisiana author Maurice Carlos Ruffin will be there. Fellow Louisiana authors Jericho Brown, Robert Olen Butler and Helen Prejean will be there, too. They'll be joined by more than 200 fellow literary figures when the Louisiana Book Festival sets up shop for its yearly celebration of readers, writers and books at the intersection of Spanish Town Road and North Fourth Street on Saturday, Oct. 29.
BATON ROUGE, LA
92.9 THE LAKE

See The Entertainment Lineup At The Crowley Rice Festival

The 85th Annual International Rice Festival continues this weekend. The iconic celebration began this year on October 20, but you still have plenty of time to check out the festivities all weekend long. There is a full lineup of activities, arts and crafts, carnival rides, food, food, and more food made with rice of course. While you grab some grub, check out another highlight of the Rice Festival...the live music entertainment!
CROWLEY, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

Louisiana Child ID Program launched

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, the Louisiana Sheriff’s Association, and LSU football legend Kevin Faulk today announced a partnership with the National Child ID Program to provide child ID kits to Louisiana students in Kindergarten through Fifth Grades. “As a father, I do anything to protect my child; and...
LOUISIANA STATE
theadvocate.com

Stars of the Night for Week 8 in Acadiana area high school football

The Bears quarterback broke a school record by accounting for seven TDs. Ceaser passed for 348 yards and five TDs and rushed for 75 yards and three more scores. The freshman receiver broke school records with 10 receptions and 265 yards receiving and four scores receiving in the Bears’ 72-55 win over Sam Houston.
LAFAYETTE, LA
lhspennant.org

LHS Alumni: Chase Wright Rising Star

Approximately 200-400 students graduate from LHS each year. Each one of those individuals are searching for their future career, whether that be in the business realm, becoming a future educator, or becoming an orchestra conductor. Chase Wright was a LHS graduate in 2015. He is now becoming a rising star in the country music industry.
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

Lafayette library board meeting changes may have 'chilling effect' on public speech, law clinic warns

The Tulane Law Clinic is warning of potential First Amendment infringement after recent changes at Lafayette Parish Library board meetings. Alerted by a library patron and advocate, the Tulane Law Clinic sent a letter to Library Board President Robert Judge last week expressing concern over the "chilling effect" the board's actions may have on "public debate and protected speech."
LAFAYETTE, LA
theadvocate.com

New garbage, recycling provider selected for Lafayette Parish

Acadiana Waste Services has been selected from five applicants to provide garbage service to residents in the city of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish from Nov. 1, 2023, through Oct. 31, 2028. The Lafayette company will replace Republic Services, which has the current contract through Oct. 31, 2023....
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station

Louisiana Man Sentenced to 24 Years After Robbing a Business Across the Street from A Police Station. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, United States Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that U.S. Chief Judge Shelly D. Dick sentenced Forrest Hardy, age 33, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, to 292 months (24 years, 4 months) in federal prison following his convictions for interference with commerce by robbery. The Court further sentenced Hardy to serve five years of supervised release following his term of imprisonment and ordered that the firearm involved be forfeited.
BATON ROUGE, LA
kalb.com

Marksville fugitive arrested, accused of attempted 2nd-degree murder

MARKSVILLE, La. (KALB) - A Marksville man has been arrested after being accused of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office. APSO said Chadrick L. James, 18, is also accused of the illegal carrying and discharge of weapons in Mansura. APSO said James committed these offenses...
MARKSVILLE, LA
gueydantoday.com

Vermilion Parish School Board thinking twice about loaning schools $250,000 for school projects

Four months after loaning Kaplan softball $250,000, Pillette says policy needs to be in place that puts an end to large loans. Four months after deciding to loan the Kaplan softball program $250,000 to build a new indoor hitting facility, the Vermilion Parish School Board is thinking about putting the brakes on loaning schools and clubs big bucks.
VERMILION PARISH, LA

