Richard J. Moore, Jr, 64, previously from Clarinda and Bedford
Funeral Home:Royer’s New Salem Funeral Home- Independence, Missouri.
Youthful Lo-Ma girls XC chasing 1A title
(Logan) -- A young and talented Logan-Magnolia girls cross country team has state championship aspirations when they hit Fort Dodge on Friday. Another successful season has resulted in another trip to state for the Panthers, who are searching for a third state title in the last five years. "We're all...
Streaking Clarinda takes long second-round trip to top-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda football has hit their stride, and it has them in round two of the Class 2A state playoffs. The Cardinals (6-3) have used another difficult non-district schedule to win four straight behind a high-powered rushing attack that has helped them score at least 52 points in the three games they played during that stretch (the streak started with a forfeit win over Shenandoah).
Glenwood rides momentum from strong finish into first round road bout with Spencer
(Glenwood) -- Coming off two straight blowout wins to end the regular season, the Glenwood Rams (6-3) are carrying momentum into their matchup with Spencer (7-2) in the first round of the Iowa High School Class 3A state football playoffs. The Rams have outscored their last two opponents 113-21. Most...
Ashland-Greenwood opens another playoff appearance with familiar foe
(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood’s seemingly annual postseason appearance gets started this Friday evening when they open their Class C1 state playoff run with a home matchup against Auburn. The Bluejays (8-1) are in the playoffs for the 15th time in school history. It also marks their fifth in a row...
South Holt riding solid stretch heading into playoff rematch with Mound City
(Oregon) -- South Holt football has put together a solid stretch of winning as they prepare for the postseason this upcoming Friday night. The Knights (5-4) won four of their last five games, and they were just three points away from carrying a five-game win streak with them into district play.
Harlan begins title defense against MOC-Floyd Valley
(Harlan) -- Harlan's quest for a 14th state championship begins Friday as the 3A No. 1 Cyclones embark on their 41st playoff appearance. The Cyclones have missed the postseason only twice in the last 41 seasons, securing their latest trip with an 8-1 regular season. As you might expect from...
Lewis Central alum Havermann honored with ICCAC weekly award
(KMAland) -- Former Lewis Central standout and Iowa Western middle blocker Madisyn Havermann has been honored as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Volleyball Athlete of the Week. Havermann had 30 blocks, 28 kills, 11 digs and four aces for the Reivers during a 5-0 week. Check out much more...
Sidney sweeps East Mills, advances to another regional final
(Sidney) -- Sidney volleyball is back in a regional final and one win from another state tournament appearance. The Cowgirls (32-8) won a 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 decision over East Mills (28-10) in a 1A regional final, getting a career performance from Aunika Hayes, another big evening from Kaden Payne and a milestone night from Avery Dowling.
Stanberry turns the page to postseason, set to host Nodaway Valley
(Stanberry) -- Stanberry is moving on from their season-ending three-game losing streak with hopes of changing their fate when the postseason begins on Friday. The Bulldogs (3-5) struggled down the stretch against some of the state’s top teams, dropping games to North Andrew, East Atchison and Worth County – three squads with a combined 24-3 record.
Mound City showing progress, emphasizing fast start in playoff opener
(Mound City) -- Mound City football comes into the postseason at 2-7, but pleased with the progress they made through the season. "Our record hasn't been great this year," Coach Taylor Standerford said. "But we've gotten better each week. I've been extremely pleased with this team." The Panthers are coming...
Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location:First United Methodist Church. Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Private family burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis. Notes:. Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa,...
Larry Cady, 82, Maryville
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022. Memorials: Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, Missouri. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
Clarinda schools cancel classes for Friday
(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have canceled school on Friday. According to the Clarinda School District's Facebook Page, the district will not hold school for students on Friday. Officials say the move comes due to not being able to secure enough substitutes in light of out of town events with girls and boys cross country, football, cheer, and FFA.
Todd A. Gilleland, 41, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Weeping Water peaking heading into second round
(Weeping Water) -- Weeping Water football kept its season alive, ended an undefeated campaign and avenged last year's postseason loss with one stone last week. The Indians (5-4) were a 42-22 winner over previously unbeaten Cross County in the first round of the Class D1 postseason. "We did a good...
Marian G. Geise
Service: Funeral ServiceName: Marian G. GeisePronunciation: GiceAge: 95From: Minden, IAPrevi…
Barbara Shook, 82, of Red Oak, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Underwood routs Interstate 35, preps for second round matchup with ACGC
(Underwood) -- For the third time in as many years, Underwood (9-0) is moving on to round two of the Iowa High School Class 1A state football playoffs. The Eagles trounced Interstate 35 (3-6) 49-17 in the first round last Friday. “I’m really happy with the way we played,” Underwood...
