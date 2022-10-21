ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarinda, IA

kmaland.com

Youthful Lo-Ma girls XC chasing 1A title

(Logan) -- A young and talented Logan-Magnolia girls cross country team has state championship aspirations when they hit Fort Dodge on Friday. Another successful season has resulted in another trip to state for the Panthers, who are searching for a third state title in the last five years. "We're all...
LOGAN, IA
kmaland.com

Streaking Clarinda takes long second-round trip to top-ranked Central Lyon/George-Little Rock

(Clarinda) -- Clarinda football has hit their stride, and it has them in round two of the Class 2A state playoffs. The Cardinals (6-3) have used another difficult non-district schedule to win four straight behind a high-powered rushing attack that has helped them score at least 52 points in the three games they played during that stretch (the streak started with a forfeit win over Shenandoah).
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Ashland-Greenwood opens another playoff appearance with familiar foe

(Ashland) -- Ashland-Greenwood’s seemingly annual postseason appearance gets started this Friday evening when they open their Class C1 state playoff run with a home matchup against Auburn. The Bluejays (8-1) are in the playoffs for the 15th time in school history. It also marks their fifth in a row...
GREENWOOD, NE
kmaland.com

Harlan begins title defense against MOC-Floyd Valley

(Harlan) -- Harlan's quest for a 14th state championship begins Friday as the 3A No. 1 Cyclones embark on their 41st playoff appearance. The Cyclones have missed the postseason only twice in the last 41 seasons, securing their latest trip with an 8-1 regular season. As you might expect from...
HARLAN, IA
kmaland.com

Lewis Central alum Havermann honored with ICCAC weekly award

(KMAland) -- Former Lewis Central standout and Iowa Western middle blocker Madisyn Havermann has been honored as the Iowa Community College Athletic Conference Volleyball Athlete of the Week. Havermann had 30 blocks, 28 kills, 11 digs and four aces for the Reivers during a 5-0 week. Check out much more...
LEWIS, IA
kmaland.com

Sidney sweeps East Mills, advances to another regional final

(Sidney) -- Sidney volleyball is back in a regional final and one win from another state tournament appearance. The Cowgirls (32-8) won a 25-21, 25-23, 25-19 decision over East Mills (28-10) in a 1A regional final, getting a career performance from Aunika Hayes, another big evening from Kaden Payne and a milestone night from Avery Dowling.
SIDNEY, IA
kmaland.com

Stanberry turns the page to postseason, set to host Nodaway Valley

(Stanberry) -- Stanberry is moving on from their season-ending three-game losing streak with hopes of changing their fate when the postseason begins on Friday. The Bulldogs (3-5) struggled down the stretch against some of the state’s top teams, dropping games to North Andrew, East Atchison and Worth County – three squads with a combined 24-3 record.
STANBERRY, MO
kmaland.com

Mound City showing progress, emphasizing fast start in playoff opener

(Mound City) -- Mound City football comes into the postseason at 2-7, but pleased with the progress they made through the season. "Our record hasn't been great this year," Coach Taylor Standerford said. "But we've gotten better each week. I've been extremely pleased with this team." The Panthers are coming...
MOUND CITY, MO
kmaland.com

Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa

Location:First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Open Visitation Location:First United Methodist Church. Visitation Start:10:00 a.m. Memorials:Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. Private family burial will be in the Oakwood Cemetery in Lewis. Notes:. Debbie Archibald, 67, of Atlantic, Iowa,...
ATLANTIC, IA
kmaland.com

Larry Cady, 82, Maryville

Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, October 27, 2022. Memorials: Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville, Missouri. Funeral Home:Price Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

Clarinda schools cancel classes for Friday

(Clarinda) -- Clarinda school officials have canceled school on Friday. According to the Clarinda School District's Facebook Page, the district will not hold school for students on Friday. Officials say the move comes due to not being able to secure enough substitutes in light of out of town events with girls and boys cross country, football, cheer, and FFA.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

Weeping Water peaking heading into second round

(Weeping Water) -- Weeping Water football kept its season alive, ended an undefeated campaign and avenged last year's postseason loss with one stone last week. The Indians (5-4) were a 42-22 winner over previously unbeaten Cross County in the first round of the Class D1 postseason. "We did a good...
kmaland.com

Marian G. Geise

Service: Funeral ServiceName: Marian G. GeisePronunciation: GiceAge: 95From: Minden, IAPrevi…
MINDEN, IA

