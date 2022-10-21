Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Pokemon Go Altered Giratina Raid Guide: Counters, Best Moveset
Giratina is a Legendary Pokemon within Pokemon Go and has a number of altered forms often available via special 5-Star Raids. This page is a comprehensive breakdown of whether Giratina can be Shiny, when the next Raid Hour is, Giratina's moveset, and the best counters to bring into a fight against Giratina.
IGN
Diwali: Best Games to Buy for Yourself or Gift to Your Family and Friends This Year
There isn't a better time to game alongside your friends and family than the festival of light or Diwali. While the entire country celebrates this occasion by bursting crackers and eating sweets, why not spend some time getting back to your gaming system to play some of the best titles from 2022.
IGN
Pokemon TCG Sets Are On Sale at Several Retailers Right Now
Some early Black Friday deals are already turning up at the moment, and even Pokemon TCG has been blessed with some new discounts at several retailers. This includes some incredible discounts at Best Buy, where you can get the Astral Radiance Elite Trainer Box for just $27.99 (down from $39.99), or the Pokemon GO Premium Collection for just $34.99 (was $49.99), or see even more below.
Get Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition for free and keep it forever starting today
Epic's latest giveaway gives you a week to claim Bethesda's hit
Red Dead Redemption no longer playable on PS4 or PS5
Red Dead Redemption is no longer streamable on PlayStation, on either new-gen or last-gen consoles, as a result of the changes to the PlayStation Plus Premium subscription service. It's a shame, as the recency of Red Dead Redemption 2 led to a lot of new players hopping over to the...
dexerto.com
Shiny Pokemon hunters terrified as dangerous Scarlet & Violet feature revealed
More Shiny hunting news has come out of the first wave of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet previews, and this time a dangerous new mechanic is striking fear into the hearts of Shiny hunters. On October 21, select media outlets were given hand-picked footage of GameFreak’s upcoming title Pokemon Scarlet &...
IGN
Sonic Frontiers Gameplay - Six Minutes of Chaos Island Gameplay
Get a first look at around six minutes of Sonic Frontiers gameplay, this time covering the third island of Sonic Frontiers: Chaos Island. On this island, you'll find your buddy Tails and will have to work on collecting his memory tokens in order to free him from Cyber Space.
IGN
Cosmoteer: Starship Architect and Commander - Gameplay Walkthrough Trailer
Get a deep-dive look at gameplay in this latest trailer for the starship-building simulation game Cosmoteer, including how to build a small starship with a walkthrough of the creator mode showcasing the placement of various ship compartments and parts. The video also delves into the reasoning behind particular ship design and building decisions of the small starship, as well as a peek at a career mode utilizing the newly built starship.
IGN
One Piece Odyssey - Gameplay Trailer
Explore the streets of Alabasta and get a look at gameplay in this new trailer for One Piece Odyssey, including combat and more from the upcoming RPG. Embark on an adventure when One Piece Odyssey launches on Steam on January 12, 2023, and on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S on January 13, 2023.
IGN
Diwali 2022: A Complete Shopping Guide For Gamers Including Latest Video Games, Accessories, Laptops, and More
Diwali is among the most important festivals in India, and it is almost a week-long affair. It is also one of those times when people tend to make all their major purchases. This prompts brands to offer multiple deals and discounts to attract the potential sea of customers. Of course, gaming gear is not exempt from this.
IGN
Sonic Frontiers: The Final Preview
We take one last look at Sonic Fronters, this time playing for six hours and covering the first three islands of the game. This is the Sonic Frontiers final preview.
IGN
The Weird and Wonderful Fans Still Playing Fallout 76 | IGN Inside Stories
The launch of Fallout 76, was a disaster. The once-lauded series went from controversy to controversy and according to most, was dead on arrival. But 4 years later, not only are vault dwellers still emerging, but they’re being extremely weird. From black markets, Shakespeare troupes and full-time courier services,...
IGN
UNDECEMBER is a Worthy Contender to the Hack-and-Slash Genre
UNDECEMBER is a brand-new, free-to-play, hack-and-slash action-adventure game that is now available on PC, iOS, and Android. UNDECEMBER sets itself apart from other games in the genre by offering players an exciting yet dangerous world to explore that is filled with powerful gear and abilities, a raging war between the gods and humanity, and so much more.
IGN
Where Is Xur in Destiny 2? Week of October 21-25
Each week the enigmatic vendor, Xur, shows up in Destiny 2 with a selection of wares to sell. We’ll show you where to find him and which of his offerings you might consider picking up. This week for a look at Destiny 2 Xur inventory we have Hawkmoon, Dead Man's Tale, and several exotics including Arbalest, FR0ST-EE5, Ursa Furiosa, and Karnstein Armlets.
IGN
Diwali 2022: Best Gaming Monitors and TVs to Gift Your Loved Ones This Year
Diwali has finally arrived, and the celebrations continue across homes in India, as families celebrate a much-needed reunion among the hustle and bustle. With family and friends around, there isn't a better time to grab some experience and play your favorite titles on PC or console. However, such an experience...
IGN
PSA - God of War: Ragnarok Spoilers Have Begun to Leak
God of War: Ragnarok spoilers have made their way onto social media, so if you're looking to go into the game blind, tread carefully out there. The leak itself, while damaging, appears to be an innocent one. A Twitter account (which we won't link to here) for a user with early code for the game appears to be auto-posting screenshots taken while playing, inadvertently revealing details of the game. IGN has confirmed that the images are legitimate.
IGN
English Localisation by <Redacted>
For all of the games – including its own sequels – that have come since, the opening moments of 1998’s Metal Gear Solid still loom large. After years of terrible pre-recorded ‘interactive movies’, here, at last, was a game that understood that having live actors on screen wasn’t the key ingredient in giving something a cinematic edge. Metal Gear Solid, if nothing else, understood how to create mood, even if the camera was panning around low-polygon character models. It aimed to feel like a movie, not look like one.
IGN
Send Us Your Horror Game Suggestions for IGN's Upcoming Face-Off!
When you look at the current landscape of games today, we have new horror franchises popping up and expanding the genre in terrifying new ways. Meanwhile, classic franchises like Resident Evil, Silent Hill, and Dead Space continue to build on their horrific legacy with new entries of their own. As...
IGN
UK Daily Deals: Save £10 on Call of Duty Preorders, Xbox Controllers Down to £44.99
Gamers! We've got an exciting couple of weeks coming up, and that all kicks off with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launching on October 28, 2022. If you want to jump into the action on release day, I've left preorder links below, including at Amazon where you can save £10 on your order at the moment. Other deals to check out today include Cadbury 95g chocolate bar for £0.85 (order me 15 please), Xbox Controllers for £44.99 at Argos, Xbox All Access from £20.99/month, and plenty more to check out as well just below.
IGN
Valorant's Current Battlepass Includes 'Corbin's Light' Gun Buddy to Honor a Fan Who Died of Cancer
Valorant's Episode 5: Act III Battlepass includes a gun buddy called "Corbin's Light" that honors a fan named Corbin who recently passed away after a battle with cancer. The Valorant team shared the news and Corbin's story in a blog for what's new in Valorant's newest season. The words reveal that the Gun Buddy itself was inspired by design notes from Corbin and his older brother, and it includes the coordinates of a star that was named after Corbin by the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Comments / 0