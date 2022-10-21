A UW college student discovers a secret, boarded-up room in his University District rental house and is overcome with the urge to get into the room. When Wolfe Maykut was an undergrad at the University of Washington, he lived in a run-down rental house near campus. One day, he discovered the house had a secret: a room that was largely inaccessible. Wolfe's initial curiosity about the room quickly becomes a dangerous obsession — one that the house is prepared to thwart at every turn.

