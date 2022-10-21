Read full article on original website
K-Boo-O-W: The Secret Room
A UW college student discovers a secret, boarded-up room in his University District rental house and is overcome with the urge to get into the room. When Wolfe Maykut was an undergrad at the University of Washington, he lived in a run-down rental house near campus. One day, he discovered the house had a secret: a room that was largely inaccessible. Wolfe's initial curiosity about the room quickly becomes a dangerous obsession — one that the house is prepared to thwart at every turn.
Kirkland is listening: Today So Far
Kirkland is listening. The city just became the first in Washington state to try new camera tech that focuses in on vehicle noise associated with street racing. The tech works a lot like red light cameras. Instead of sensing a car crossing a red light, the cameras have sensitive microphones that listen for vehicle noise speeding by. They then log data that an officer can later use to issue a citation.
Weekend drops as much rain on Seattle as all of summer
The weekend rain is putting a dent in Washington state's dry conditions. The National Weather Service in Seattle tweeted Saturday that the Seattle area had gotten .72 inches of rain. That's the same total amount we'd gotten over the previous four months. "Total overall for the weekend was mostly in...
WA softened drug penalties last year. Now some South King County cities are cracking down
For months, a coalition of mayors in South King County has criticized state and county approaches to public safety. In an open letter published in August, they blamed methamphetamine and “a flood of fentanyl” for an increase in violence and property crimes. Now these Western Washington cities are...
Forterra facing pressure to change leadership
Pressure is mounting for Seattle-based land-conservation group, Forterra, to change its executive leadership team. This comes after concerns were raised by investors, 80 former employees, and the Snoqualmie Indian Tribe. This article has been updated to include information from a statement released by Forterra Monday afternoon. In September, Forterra was...
Hear it again: the promises and pitfalls of ranked choice voting
The Seattle City Council put ranked choice voting on the general election ballot, giving voters the choice of changing the way elections are conducted for the mayor, city council members, and city attorney. On Nov. 8, city voters will be able to choose whether they want to adopt ranked choice...
The PACT Act and you: what veterans need to know
For years, military veterans and their advocates have been sounding the alarm about the deadly effects of burn pit exposure. That's how the U.S. military got rid of trash in places like Afghanistan, Iraq, and Kuwait: throw it in a hole and burn it. The dust and fumes made lots...
