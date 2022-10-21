Read full article on original website
Related
14 editor-approved skincare deals to nab from Amazon's Holiday Beauty Haul sale
From barrier-repair products to prescription-strength retinoids, we're rounding up deals from brands likes EltaMD, The Body Shop, and Neutrogena.
livingetc.com
5 rules for painting interior doors - expert steps to making it look like a pro did it
By following a simple set of rules for painting interior doors, you can give your home a quick and easy refresh without having to call in the professionals. Ensuring that all areas of your home are in tip-top condition will lift the overall aesthetic and allow the paint choices you made elsewhere to really sing.
Netflix is emailing users details about how to make it easier to kick free-loaders off your account, as it cracks down on password sharing
Netflix recently introduced a new "profile transfer" feature that allows people using your account to transfer their settings to their own.
livingetc.com
Should I raise my washer and dryer? This is why I wish I'd invested in a laundry pedestal
As someone who is 6'4" who is prone to a bad back every now and again, there are some things in my home I wish I thought longer and harder about when designing it. While I might be able to reach the highest of shelves in the house, it's those cabinets that sit at floor level that present a little bit more of a challenge.
livingetc.com
This Sydney hotel's rooftop restaurant shows how to use 2023's big color trends to perfection
On the sprawling rooftop of the Ace Hotel in Sydney with vistas overlooking the Surry Hills skyline lies Kiln, a restaurant that's just had a complete redesign at the hands of the famed designer, Fiona Lynch. Her colorful design acts as a masterclass in how to mix contrasting materials with angular lines for a contemporary, visually intriguing space.
livingetc.com
The world's 10 best minimalist houses that are full of design ideas rather than stuff
Of all the trends to be peaking in interiors right now - from green marble veining to dark brown living rooms to curved kitchen islands - minimalism is the one I'm most excited for. It's creeping into every design, its tendencies being felt in more and more homes around the world. And it's making decor a much calmer thing to think about.
Comments / 0