Emmerdale fans in for a treat as Robron are FINALLY reunited

Emmerdale fans are over the moon to see the soap's most iconic couple Aaron Dingle ( Danny Miller ) and Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) aka 'Robron' finally reunite.

Although it's not on-screen, actors Danny and Ryan, who played the much-loved couple, reunited at their co-star Isobel Steele 's leaving meal after she left the soap as fan-favourite Liv Flaherty.

Liv tragically died during Emmerdale 's 50th anniversary storm week after she was crushed by a caravan.

In devastating scenes, Liv said an emotional goodbye to her brother Aaron and her husband, Vinny Dingle (Bradley Johnson) as she was unable to be saved due to the severity of her injuries.

Liv Flaherty died in the storm after being crushed by a caravan. (Image credit: ITV)

After saying an emotional farewell to the soap, Isobel was joined by her Emmerdale co-stars for a goodbye meal.

She shared the event on her Twitter account with the caption: "My Leaving meal. It was such a perfect night xxx"

However, fans were in for a surprise as she shared a selfie with former on-screen lovers Danny and Ryan, who were all smiles to be back together.

Actor Danny previously confessed that he would have liked to see his on-screen ex-husband Robert return for the soap's 50th anniversary (but an off-screen reunion will suffice!)

He told What To Watch and other media: "Yes it would’ve been nice, Jane and the team mentioned there was going to be a lot of action-packed stuff for the 50th, which there is, but I was on holiday at the time.

"I kind of imagined there’d be some crazy action-packed thing where maybe Aaron could turn up and kidnap Robert out of prison, it was just stupid talk, I was actually telling Ryan about it. But no, it would’ve been really nice to have him back but it’s near impossible."

Aaron and Robert's turbulent relationship went down in soap history, but their marriage came to an end when Robert was sentenced to 14 years in prison for the murder of Lee Posner (Kris Mochrie) after he sexually assaulted his sister, Victoria (Isabel Hodgins).

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub .