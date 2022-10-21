Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on against Tottenham, Erik ten Hag confirms

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Cristiano Ronaldo refused to come on a substitute during Manchester United 's 2-0 win over Tottenham at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Ronaldo stormed down the tunnel before full-time, having started on the bench for the eighth time in 10 Premier League games this season. As a result, he won't be in the squad for Saturday's clash with Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The 37-year-old has been made to train alone since his midweek outburst, and Ten Hag has been explaining the situation.

Ronaldo seems increasingly likely to leave United in January, with the club reportedly open to letting him go for free (Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)

When asked at his pre-match press conference on Friday whether Ronaldo had, indeed, refused to come on, Ten Hag simply responded : "Yes."

"I am here to manage [the situation]," the Dutchman continued. I am responsible for the top culture here. I have to set the standards and values and control them. We are a team and we have standards and values.

This wasn't the first time Ronaldo had made an early exit under Ten Hag; he also left a pre-season friendly with Rayo Vallecano early – and this latest indiscretion was a step too far, his manager said:

"Rayo Vallecano wasn’t acceptable, but he wasn’t the only one. The second time has consequences. We will miss him tomorrow, and it is a miss for the squad, but it is important for the attitude and mentality for the group."

Ten Hag has seldom used Ronaldo, tending to start with Marcus Rashford or Anthony Martial up front (Image credit: Manchester United via Getty Images)

Ten Hag added that he's made Ronaldo train by himself in order to send out a message to the rest of the squad:

"Reflection for him. But also for everyone else. There has to be consequences. When you live together and play together, football is a team sport. I have to control it."

United have won six of their last eight Premier League games and travel to Chelsea knowing that a win will take them above the Blues and into the top four.