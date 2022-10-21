Black Friday Nerf deals 2022 - here's how to make the most of the deals

Dart-blasters might not be the first thing you think of when it comes to the November sales, but Black Friday Nerf deals can be surprisingly good. Want to add to your collection or get some early Christmas shopping done? It's your time to (N)strike.

Where should you go in your search for a discount, though? And is there anything you should expect from the biggest collection of price cuts we're likely to see this side of next year? To keep you ahead of the curve, we've gathered up all our advice on Black Friday Nerf deals here. It'll allow you to take advantage of the savings and make your money go further when it comes to the best Nerf guns .

Be sure to pop back when we're closer to the big day, too. Along with our usual coverage of Black Friday gaming deals , we'll be listing the very best Black Friday Nerf deals here from start to finish. If there's a reduction you should know about, you'll find it below.

Black Friday Nerf deals - FAQ

(Image credit: Hasbro)

When will the Black Friday Nerf deals start?

The biggest sale of the year traditionally occurs after Thanksgiving and on the final Friday of November, so it'll be no different for 2022. With that in mind, you can expect the discounts to arrive in full force this November 25 .

Don't think the savings will be reserved for a single day, though. Black Friday gets underway earlier than ever now, and we'd anticipate the appearance of reductions from mid-November onwards. They'll also roll into the following week, at which point they'll become 'Cyber Monday' sales.

Where will the best Black Friday Nerf deals be?

Want to stay ahead of the game with tips on which retailers to visit during the Black Friday Nerf deals? Check out our top picks below.



USA



- Amazon: The best for variety and discounts overall

- Walmart: Gets regular reductions on Nerf

- Best Buy: Traditionally good for toy savings

- Entertainment Earth: Great for themed blasters

- Zavvi: Best for premium models

- Target: Reliable source of the latest Nerf products



UK



- Amazon: Best overall for variety and reductions

- Smyths: Perfect for blasters and accessories

- Zavvi: Good for premium themed blasters

Black Friday Nerf deals - what to expect

(Image credit: Hasbro)

Although Black Friday is better known for lowering the prices of tech like TVs and laptops, it actually slashes costs on everything from Lego to board games as well. That means Nerf products of all kinds enjoy reductions throughout the event, making it a good opportunity to grab presents ahead of the Christmas rush.

Typically, older blasters get some of the best reductions. As an example, the ever-reliable Disruptor fell to its lowest-ever price of $7.49 (was $14.99) at Amazon a week before 2020's sales began. Similarly, the venerable N-Strike Elite Retaliator has hit an all-time low price during a couple of Black Fridays past. We're hoping for a repeat this time around, so be sure to look for 'Nerf' in general via Amazon's search bar rather than going straight to the brand's store homepage. That way you'll be able to see discounts on models that aren't in production anymore or aren't being actively promoted.

The popular Elite line seems to get the strongest discounts in general

Not that newer products will be left out, of course. As an example, the Halo MA40 could be a winner in terms of money off. It's been steadily falling in price over the last few months, so the blaster's inclusion in the 2022 Black Friday Nerf deals feels quite likely - even if it's only matching the current record of $43.58 at Amazon.

Equally, the Motoblitz has tumbled down to its lowest-ever price recently, so we wouldn't be surprised to see it return to that level again this November. It's a similar story with the Nerf Minecraft Pillager's Crossbow , which recently fell to its a ridiculously-low $9.49 at Amazon in October.

The jury's still out on whether we can expect a good saving on the new Nerf Pro Gelfire Mythic , though. While we'd be surprised if it didn't get any money off at all, we don't anticipate it dropping much below $60 or $70 - it's too new for that.

In short, you can expect savings across the Nerf range - we typically see reductions on all of it. However, the popular Elite line (and Fortnite Nerf guns , for that matter) seems to get the strongest discounts in general.

For other good gift ideas, be sure to check out our guide to the upcoming Black Friday Lego deals , Black Friday board game deals , and Black Friday Disney deals .