ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies: Homeowners See Risks From Extreme Weather, Unsure About Solutions

By Targeted News Service (Press Releases)
InsuranceNewsNet
InsuranceNewsNet
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
InsuranceNewsNet

One Insurer Views Ian Aftermath: Centauri's Preparedness in Claims Management and Client Service Proved Essential for its Insureds Following Hurricane Ian Devastation

Carrier's leaders cite "ten second telephone response" time, prudent reinsurance approach and staff dedication as a show of commitment to homeowners and business markets. /PRNewswire/ -- By the time Hurricane Ian was rated at Category 4 in its attack trajectory toward. Florida's. west coast, one insurer had already reflected upon...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings for Guaranty Income Life Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of United Life Insurance Company and Lincoln Benefit Life Company

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) of. Guaranty Income Life Insurance Company. (GILIC) (headquartered in. Baton Rouge, LA. ). In addition, AM...
InsuranceNewsNet

1 in 12 Houston-area property owners drop FEMA flood insurance after pricing change

FEMA now also takes into account factors such as flood frequency, the likeliness of flooding from heavy rainfall and the cost of rebuilding. Senechalle was one of the 91 percent of Harris County homeowners with FEMA policies who saw his rate increase with the new system, according to FEMA data. In the months since FEMA began phasing in its new pricing on Oct. 1, 2021,…
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
InsuranceNewsNet

SEC Issues No-Action Letter Regarding Everlake Life Insurance

To: Stephen E. Roth , Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP. , you request permission under Regulation S-X Sec.3-13 ("Rule 3-13") for. ("ELIC") to file audited financial statements prepared in accordance with statutory accounting principles/1 ("SAP"), in place of financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in. the United...
ILLINOIS STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

University of Iowa Researcher Adds New Study Findings to Research in Geriatrics and Gerontology (Effect of Medicaid Expansion on Health Insurance for Low-Income Nursing Home Aides): Aging Research – Geriatrics and Gerontology

-- A new study on geriatrics and gerontology is now available. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “We examine how the Affordable Care Act Medicaid expansion affected the insurance coverage and the sources of coverage among low-income nursing home aides using the 2010-2019.
InsuranceNewsNet

Alignment Health Plan Recognized as Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage in North Carolina by U.S. News & World Report

RALEIGH, N.C. and ORANGE, Calif. , Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, an award-winning Medicare Advantage (MA) insurance carrier from. 2023 Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage plans by. U.S. News & World Report. for its top-rated HMO in. North Carolina. . Alignment is one of only...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

JP Morgan expects inflation to decline

For JP Morgan, the reduction of inflation in the United States is on track. In an analysis, the US investment bank points out that there are two major factors that are moderating inflation in the US: a growing settlement of the distortions caused by the pandemic- on the supply and demand side- and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, which in turn have…
InsuranceNewsNet

IRS Issues Notice No. 2022-41 on Additional Permitted Election Changes for Health Coverage

This notice expands the application of the permitted change-in-status rules for health coverage under a section 125 cafeteria plan (cafeteria plan). In particular, this notice addresses the situation in which, during a period of coverage (typically a plan year), a cafeteria plan participant may wish to revoke the employee's election under the cafeteria plan for other-than-self-only (family) coverage under a group health plan (other than a flexible spending arrangement (FSA)) in order to allow one or more family members to enroll in a Qualified Health Plan (QHP) through a Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange) in the individual market. Under this notice, the employee will be able to elect out of family coverage and into self-only coverage (or family coverage including one or more already-covered related individuals) under that health plan prospectively during a period of coverage, provided specific conditions are satisfied.
InsuranceNewsNet

Kin Insurance Provides Hurricane Ian Update

--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced select preliminary outcomes surrounding Hurricane Ian, the Category 4 storm that made landfall in. Florida. on. September 28, 2022. . To date, Kin has received approximately 6,800 claims, which will incur an overall gross ultimate...
FLORIDA STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

CCC and Sfara Help Insurers Connect Accident Data to Claims

Sfara Joins the CCC Network, Offering Insurers Real-Time Access to Mobile Crash Detection Data Designed to Accelerate Claims Outcomes Beginning at FNOL. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (CCC), a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, andSfara, a leader in smartphone-based collision detection and personal safety technology, announce today the companies will work together to accelerate claims management. Insurance customers of the two companies will be able to seamlessly connect Sfara's mobile crash detection data with CCC's claims management solutions, improving and speeding claims outcomes. CCC works with more than 300 U.S. auto insurers, including 18 of the top 20 carriers, powering better claims experiences for millions of drivers annually.
InsuranceNewsNet

Study finds health insurance doesn't create equal access Study: Health insurance doesn't create equal access

The number of Americans with health insurance climbed to historic highs during the COVID-19 pandemic, but within that silver lining is a darker hue. Many Americans have policies that provide only limited financial protection, to the point that many patients report forgoing needed medical care or prescriptions to avoid being hit with punishing out-of-pocket costs.
InsuranceNewsNet

The local effects of a U.S. recession: impacts on exchange rate, exports and cost of finance

The slowdown in the United States, in response to the Federal Reserve' s rate hike to curb inflation, will moderately affect the Peruvian economy. In the face of rising rates and a deteriorating labor market, the U.S. economy would materialize a moderate recession in the second part of 2023, according to Citi. "There is a risk scenario to take into consideration:…
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
2K+
Followers
30K+
Post
191K+
Views
ABOUT

InsuranceNewsNet is one of the largest media companies covering the insurance industry

 https://www.insurancenewsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy