National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies: Homeowners See Risks From Extreme Weather, Unsure About Solutions

HoneyQuote and The Zebra Partner to Offer More Homeowners Insurance Options in Florida
--News Direct-- HoneyQuote, a Florida -based digital insurance agency, has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with The Zebra, a leading insurance comparison site based in. Austin, Texas. . This partnership will provide consumers more options to obtain homeowners insurance in. Florida. , one of the costliest and most arduous...
One Insurer Views Ian Aftermath: Centauri's Preparedness in Claims Management and Client Service Proved Essential for its Insureds Following Hurricane Ian Devastation
Carrier's leaders cite "ten second telephone response" time, prudent reinsurance approach and staff dedication as a show of commitment to homeowners and business markets. /PRNewswire/ -- By the time Hurricane Ian was rated at Category 4 in its attack trajectory toward. Florida's. west coast, one insurer had already reflected upon...
Powers Insurance & Risk Management Receives National Recognition
St. Louis' largest family-owned insurance agency named Midwest's "Best Agency to Work For" by. & Risk Management, one of the largest family owned and operated independent insurance agencies in the bi-state region, was recently named the Midwest’s “Best Agency to Work For” by. Insurance Journal. . More...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Farmers New World Life Insurance Company and Farmers Reinsurance Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a+” (Excellent) of. ). At the same time, AM Best has affirmed the FSR of A (Excellent) and the Long-Term ICR of “a” (Excellent) of.
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings for Guaranty Income Life Insurance Company; Affirms Credit Ratings of United Life Insurance Company and Lincoln Benefit Life Company
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to A- (Excellent) from B++ (Good) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “a-” (Excellent) from “bbb+” (Good) of. Guaranty Income Life Insurance Company. (GILIC) (headquartered in. Baton Rouge, LA. ). In addition, AM...
1 in 12 Houston-area property owners drop FEMA flood insurance after pricing change
FEMA now also takes into account factors such as flood frequency, the likeliness of flooding from heavy rainfall and the cost of rebuilding. Senechalle was one of the 91 percent of Harris County homeowners with FEMA policies who saw his rate increase with the new system, according to FEMA data. In the months since FEMA began phasing in its new pricing on Oct. 1, 2021,…
SEC Issues No-Action Letter Regarding Everlake Life Insurance
To: Stephen E. Roth , Eversheds Sutherland (US) LLP. , you request permission under Regulation S-X Sec.3-13 ("Rule 3-13") for. ("ELIC") to file audited financial statements prepared in accordance with statutory accounting principles/1 ("SAP"), in place of financial statements prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in. the United...
University of Iowa Researcher Adds New Study Findings to Research in Geriatrics and Gerontology (Effect of Medicaid Expansion on Health Insurance for Low-Income Nursing Home Aides): Aging Research – Geriatrics and Gerontology
-- A new study on geriatrics and gerontology is now available. According to news reporting originating from. , by NewsRx correspondents, research stated, “We examine how the Affordable Care Act Medicaid expansion affected the insurance coverage and the sources of coverage among low-income nursing home aides using the 2010-2019.
Alignment Health Plan Recognized as Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage in North Carolina by U.S. News & World Report
RALEIGH, N.C. and ORANGE, Calif. , Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, an award-winning Medicare Advantage (MA) insurance carrier from. 2023 Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage plans by. U.S. News & World Report. for its top-rated HMO in. North Carolina. . Alignment is one of only...
Fannie Mae Executes its Tenth Credit Insurance Risk Transfer Transaction of 2022 on $9.6 Billion of Single-Family Loans
Targeted News Service (Press Releases) Fannie Mae ( FNMA /OTC) announced today that it has executed its tenth Credit Insurance Risk Transfer(TM) (CIRT(TM)) transaction of 2022. As part of. Fannie Mae's. ongoing effort to reduce taxpayer risk by increasing the role of private capital in the mortgage market, CIRT 2022-10...
JP Morgan expects inflation to decline
For JP Morgan, the reduction of inflation in the United States is on track. In an analysis, the US investment bank points out that there are two major factors that are moderating inflation in the US: a growing settlement of the distortions caused by the pandemic- on the supply and demand side- and the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes, which in turn have…
IRS Issues Notice No. 2022-41 on Additional Permitted Election Changes for Health Coverage
This notice expands the application of the permitted change-in-status rules for health coverage under a section 125 cafeteria plan (cafeteria plan). In particular, this notice addresses the situation in which, during a period of coverage (typically a plan year), a cafeteria plan participant may wish to revoke the employee's election under the cafeteria plan for other-than-self-only (family) coverage under a group health plan (other than a flexible spending arrangement (FSA)) in order to allow one or more family members to enroll in a Qualified Health Plan (QHP) through a Health Insurance Exchange (Exchange) in the individual market. Under this notice, the employee will be able to elect out of family coverage and into self-only coverage (or family coverage including one or more already-covered related individuals) under that health plan prospectively during a period of coverage, provided specific conditions are satisfied.
Kin Insurance Provides Hurricane Ian Update
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced select preliminary outcomes surrounding Hurricane Ian, the Category 4 storm that made landfall in. Florida. on. September 28, 2022. . To date, Kin has received approximately 6,800 claims, which will incur an overall gross ultimate...
AON PLC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 1.01. Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement. On October 19, 2022 , Aon plc , Aon Corporation , Aon Global Holdings plc , Aon. administrative agent for the Lenders (the "Administrative Agent"), entered into. that certain Amendment No. 3 to the Credit Agreement (the "Credit Agreement. Amendment"). The Credit...
Remarks by FDIC Acting Chairman Martin J. Gruenberg at the Brookings Institution on the Prudential Regulation of Crypto-Assets
WASHINGTON , Oct. 21 (TNStalk) -- The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. on Regulation and Markets for hosting today's program and giving me the opportunity to share some thoughts on the prudential regulation of crypto-assets. I would particularly like to thank my friend,. Aaron Klein. , for the invitation. Let me...
USD 921.05 Billion Growth expected in Health Insurance Market by 2026 | 1,200+ Sourcing and Procurement Report | SpendEdge
Health Insurance Market Report highlights the effect of COVID-19 on this market. will grow at a CAGR of 7.27% by 2026. This report offers key advisory and intelligence to help buyers identify and shortlist the most suitable suppliers for their. Health Insurance. requirements. The pressure from substitutes and a moderate...
CCC and Sfara Help Insurers Connect Accident Data to Claims
Sfara Joins the CCC Network, Offering Insurers Real-Time Access to Mobile Crash Detection Data Designed to Accelerate Claims Outcomes Beginning at FNOL. --(BUSINESS WIRE)-- (CCC), a leading SaaS platform powering the P&C insurance economy, andSfara, a leader in smartphone-based collision detection and personal safety technology, announce today the companies will work together to accelerate claims management. Insurance customers of the two companies will be able to seamlessly connect Sfara's mobile crash detection data with CCC's claims management solutions, improving and speeding claims outcomes. CCC works with more than 300 U.S. auto insurers, including 18 of the top 20 carriers, powering better claims experiences for millions of drivers annually.
Study finds health insurance doesn't create equal access Study: Health insurance doesn't create equal access
The number of Americans with health insurance climbed to historic highs during the COVID-19 pandemic, but within that silver lining is a darker hue. Many Americans have policies that provide only limited financial protection, to the point that many patients report forgoing needed medical care or prescriptions to avoid being hit with punishing out-of-pocket costs.
The local effects of a U.S. recession: impacts on exchange rate, exports and cost of finance
The slowdown in the United States, in response to the Federal Reserve' s rate hike to curb inflation, will moderately affect the Peruvian economy. In the face of rising rates and a deteriorating labor market, the U.S. economy would materialize a moderate recession in the second part of 2023, according to Citi. "There is a risk scenario to take into consideration:…
GENWORTH FINANCIAL INC FILES (8-K) Disclosing Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year
Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal. rules regarding universal proxy cards, certain recent changes to the. Delaware General Corporation Law (the "DGCL"), and a periodic review of the. bylaws of. Genworth Financial, Inc. (the "Company"), the Company's board of. directors (the "Board") unanimously adopted...
