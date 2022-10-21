NY State of Health Promotes Affordable Health Insurance at Rite Aid Locations Across New York State

Read full article on original website
Alignment Health Plan Recognized as Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage in North Carolina by U.S. News & World Report
RALEIGH, N.C. and ORANGE, Calif. , Oct. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Health Plan, an award-winning Medicare Advantage (MA) insurance carrier from. 2023 Best Insurance Company for Medicare Advantage plans by. U.S. News & World Report. for its top-rated HMO in. North Carolina. . Alignment is one of only...
More on the menu for Medicare in 2023
Magdalena Torres , 84, fills out her paperwork to receive a free senior flu shot from Walgreens. For the hundred of thousands of New Mexicans eligible for Medicare, lower premiums and more plans in 2023 is good news. Open enrollment for next year's coverage began. Oct. 15. and runs through.
Paralyzed Floridians and elderly could lose home caregivers via $15-an-hour pay-raise funding glitch [South Florida Sun-Sentinel]
South Florida Sun Sentinel (FL) Coral Springs resident Ryan Gebauer has overcome more challenges than most of us could imagine facing. In 1995, when he was 16, Gebauer was horsing around at a friend’s house in The Falls development. He climbed a tree so he could jump into a canal, but when a branch broke off, he fell head-first, 35 to 40 feet, and was paralyzed from the neck down.
NY Court of Appeals reinstates tough standard for life insurance, annuities
The New York State Court of Appeals sided with regulators in a Thursday decision to reinstate the toughest state annuity sales standard in the nation. Regulation 187, passed in 2018 by the New York State Department of Financial Services, requires life insurance and annuity producers to base their sales recommendations on the best interest of the consumer, regardless of the advisor’s compensation or other incentives.
How a missed deadline and one inflammatory word derailed a membership vote on Case contract
Hawk Eye, The (Burlington, IA) Nearly six months have passed since Case New Holland Industrial's 1,100 unionized employees in. went on strike after failing to reach an agreement to replace a six-year contract that expired. April 29. . The two parties remain at an impasse. CNHI, an agriculture and construction...
One Insurer Views Ian Aftermath: Centauri's Preparedness in Claims Management and Client Service Proved Essential for its Insureds Following Hurricane Ian Devastation
Carrier's leaders cite "ten second telephone response" time, prudent reinsurance approach and staff dedication as a show of commitment to homeowners and business markets. /PRNewswire/ -- By the time Hurricane Ian was rated at Category 4 in its attack trajectory toward. Florida's. west coast, one insurer had already reflected upon...
Connecticut health insurers paid out an extra $1.8 billion last year [The Hour, Norwalk, Conn.]
Oct. 22—Connecticut insurance carriers spent 20 percent more to cover the administrative cost of medical claims in the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the newest state "report card" on insurance carriers, as people scheduled doctor's visits after getting vaccinated against infection. The Connecticut Insurance Department. provides...
HoneyQuote and The Zebra Partner to Offer More Homeowners Insurance Options in Florida
--News Direct-- HoneyQuote, a Florida -based digital insurance agency, has entered into a strategic distribution partnership with The Zebra, a leading insurance comparison site based in. Austin, Texas. . This partnership will provide consumers more options to obtain homeowners insurance in. Florida. , one of the costliest and most arduous...
Fontana approves 2023 Geneva Lake contract agreements; Trustees approve $30,000 subsidy to cover 'pretty significant' employee health insurance premium increases
Lake Geneva Regional News (WI) While the 2022 boating season is winding down with the autumn chill and the first early harbinger snow flurries of winter,. trustees are already turning their sights toward next year's warm weather boating season on. Geneva Lake. . Trustees on. Oct. 3. approved contracts for...
Homeowners facing harsh realities of FEMA's 50% rule
Venice Gondolier Sun (FL) Scores of Floridians are getting a crash course on the Federal Emergency Management Agency's. 50% rule governing rebuilding homes after a disaster. For many, the rule is an unpleasant, problematic surprise on top of Ian's damage and traumas. The rule provides that when repairs and improvements...
politifact – Did Charlie Crist cut insurance rates by 10%?
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist says Florida homeowners have one person to blame for soaring insurance premiums: Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. . Hurricane Ian exposed the instability of the state's homeowners' insurance market; six. Florida. property insurers became insolvent in 2022, the. Tampa Bay Times. reported.
Post Editorial Board Endorsement: Elect Democrat Charlie Crist for governor
Major hurricane damage, a property insurance market hanging by a thread, ever increasing gas, grocery and utility prices in a state with a dearth of affordable housing — Florida faces challenges that demand the response of an experienced chief executive. The Palm Beach Post. believes that man is. Charlie...
Insurance fraud an issue Legislature needs to fix, Patronis says
News-Journal (Daytona Beach, FL) — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said he will press the Legislature to do more to rein in property insurance fraud in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. On a stop Wednesday in storm-ravaged. Cape Coral. , Patronis, who is running for re-election next month, said...
Kin Insurance Provides Hurricane Ian Update
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced select preliminary outcomes surrounding Hurricane Ian, the Category 4 storm that made landfall in. Florida. on. September 28, 2022. . To date, Kin has received approximately 6,800 claims, which will incur an overall gross ultimate...
Videos spark criticism of voter fraud arrests
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) Law enforcement body camera footage showing stunned and confused Floridians being arrested on charges of voting illegally has sparked renewed criticism of the state's crackdown on election fraud. "What we've seen with these videos is the human face of a broken system," said. Neil Volz. ,...
Florida Chief Financial Officer: A voter's guide
Herald-Tribune, The (Sarasota, FL) Who can vote: All registered voters can vote in the general election. What's next: The winner will take office the first Monday in January. Profession: Chief financial officer and fire marshal for the state of. Florida. Qualifications: As Florida's CFO,. Jimmy Patronis Jr. . has returned.
Florida CFO Patronis wants crack down on insurance fraud
Florida Times-Union (Jacksonville, FL) — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis said he will press the Legislature to do more to rein in property insurance fraud in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. On a stop Wednesday in storm-ravaged. Cape Coral. , Patronis, who is running for re-election next month, said...
