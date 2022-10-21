The Padres need to find a way to get the ball back into Josh Hader's hands. Hader has found his fastball, and it's made him the postseason's most dominant closer. The left-hander has closed out five of San Diego's six postseason wins -- earning the save in four of them -- and the Padres now need three wins in a row to make it to the World Series. But the Phillies have kept Hader off the mound since Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO