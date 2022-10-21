Read full article on original website
Mad dash to find tickets to watch the Phillies take on the Astros in the World Series
The cheapest tickets on Stubhub on Monday for Game 3 were going for more than $1,000, and the prices climb from there.
Bochy missed game, takes over Rangers team he beat for title
ARLINGTON, Texas — Bruce Bochy has won a World Series in Texas, something the Rangers haven’t done. Now he is coming out of a thre
Could Betts move to 2B if LA signs Judge?
Mookie Betts has won five Gold Glove awards as a right fielder. Could his next one be as a second baseman?. According to sources, the Dodgers could become serious players in this offseason’s Aaron Judge sweepstakes, a move that would potentially result in a position change for Betts, a six-time All-Star outfielder.
Here's what to watch until the World Series
After the feast of multiple postseason games per day that began with Wild Card games on Oct. 7, baseball fans might find themselves starved for action in the four days before the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies collide in Game 1 of the World Series on Friday. Fret not!...
Astros-Phillies WS matchup features historic win disparity
The 2022 World Series will feature a matchup of historic proportions. With the 106-win Astros taking on the 87-win Phillies, the 118th Fall Classic will have the second-largest win disparity of all time between World Series opponents. The only matchup with a wider gap came in 1906, when the 116-win Cubs lost to the 93-win White Sox.
How the World Series teams were built
The 118th World Series pits two contrasting teams against each other. A juggernaut against an upstart. A club that built a strong foundation of homegrown talent against one that imported almost all of its best players. The Astros led the American League with a 106 victories, reached the AL Championship...
Bochy eager to get started as Rangers' new manager
ARLINGTON -- By the close of the 2019 season, Bruce Bochy had accomplished just about everything possible for a Major League manager. Three World Series titles. More than 2,000 victories. A sure-fire lock for the Hall of Fame one day. So when the 67-year-old agreed Friday to become the 20th...
'Something I'll never forget': Myers reflects on Padres tenure
SAN DIEGO -- When Wil Myers arrived in San Diego via trade in December 2014, he was viewed as a key piece in a massive franchise transformation. And, in the end, he was -- even if it took longer than he or the Padres could’ve envisioned. The 2022 Padres...
Key storylines for Astros-Phillies World Series
The matchup for the 118th World Series is set. With their League Championship Series victories Sunday, the Astros and Phillies will face off in the Fall Classic, which opens Friday at Minute Maid Park. For Philadelphia, this is unfamiliar territory -- the Phils haven’t played in the World Series in 13 years. For the Astros, who are looking to become the first team of the Wild Card era to run the table in the postseason (and the first since the 1976 Reds), the territory is very familiar.
'Great year for us': Padres fall short in NLCS
PHILADELPHIA -- Say this about the 2022 Padres: They went for it. They made perhaps the biggest Trade Deadline splash in the sport's history. They slayed some dragons in October, beating the 101-win Mets, then upsetting the rival Dodgers. They advanced further than all but two teams in the franchise’s history.
Padres-Phillies Game 5 FAQ (Today, 2:30 ET on FS1)
PHILADELPHIA -- For the first time since 2009, the Phillies sit one win away from a National League pennant following their 10-6 victory over the Padres in Game 4 of the NL Championship Series on Saturday night at Citizens Bank Park. In all best-of-seven postseason series, teams that take a...
Game 5 turns with Hader viewing from bullpen
PHILADELPHIA – The Padres coveted Josh Hader for years. General manager A.J. Preller tried to acquire Hader on multiple occasions, but the asking price was always sky high for one of the best closers in baseball. This August, the Brewers finally lowered their ask for the three-time Trevor Hoffman...
5 Blue Jays prospects on the rise
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. In many ways, this was a year of transition for the Blue Jays’ farm system. That can be a good thing, especially...
Teams with the best records in a postseason
Winning the World Series is hard. But some teams have made it look easier than others. Only one team has run the table in the postseason in the Divisional Era (since 1969): the 1976 Reds (7-0). However, no team has had an undefeated postseason run since the Wild Card Era began in 1995, making the path to a World Series championship longer.
The key to Hader's dominance this postseason
The Padres need to find a way to get the ball back into Josh Hader's hands. Hader has found his fastball, and it's made him the postseason's most dominant closer. The left-hander has closed out five of San Diego's six postseason wins -- earning the save in four of them -- and the Padres now need three wins in a row to make it to the World Series. But the Phillies have kept Hader off the mound since Game 2 of the National League Championship Series.
Longest win streaks to start a postseason
The adage of being hot at the right time has long been a prominent element of postseason baseball, and nobody is hotter right now than the Astros, who took a commanding 3-0 American League Championship Series lead over the Yankees with a 5-0 victory in New York on Saturday to improve to 6-0 in the playoffs this October.
Harper sends Phils to World Series with biggest homer of his career
PHILADELPHIA -- Bryce Harper came here for this. If you wondered how one of the best players in baseball might play in his first postseason in Philadelphia, you only needed to watch Harper barrel a baseball to left-center field for an epic two-run home run in the eighth inning Sunday to send the Phillies to the World Series for the first time since 2009. Harper’s dramatic blast gave the Phillies a one-run lead in a 4-3 victory over the Padres in Game 5 of the National League Championship Series at Citizens Bank Park, sending a sellout crowd into a frenzy.
How SD might deploy Clev, key arms in G4
PHILADELPHIA -- Trailing two games to one in the National League Championship Series, the Padres will turn to right-hander Mike Clevinger for Game 4 on Saturday night in Philadelphia. But for how long, exactly?. “I’m going to go until Bob comes and tells me I can’t go anymore,” Clevinger said....
Yankees notch season first in 11th meeting with Astros
NEW YORK -- There’s still life to the Yankees’ bats after all. Giancarlo Stanton handed New York a 2-0 first-inning lead against the Astros in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series on Sunday, the first time they’ve led Houston at the end of a full inning through the whole series. In fact, it’s the first time they’ve led the Astros following a full inning at any point in 2022 -- in seven regular-season meetings between the two teams, the Yankees led twice, both on walk-off hits by Aaron Judge.
McCullers excited to start G4 in baseball's 'mecca'
NEW YORK -- No matter what he does during the rest of his career, Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr.’s performance against the Yankees in Game 7 of the 2017 American League Championship Series -- in which he famously threw 24 consecutive curveballs while tossing four scoreless innings in relief to clinch the pennant -- will be one of his most memorable moments.
