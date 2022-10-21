ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Married Life in their Plant-Filled Tiny Home

Rebekah wanted a place of her own and designed a custom tiny house with Mini Mansions, making her dreams a reality. Her home is bursting with storage but still feels open and functional. Now that she’s married, she lives with her husband and cat Peach in their teeny tiny space.
If You See A Purple Fence Post, Get As Far Away From It As You Can

It's fall so many people are heading out on a walk or a hike to enjoy the crisp air and beautiful scenery. During this time of year, while outside, you'll see many different colors around, from the reds, yellows and oranges of the leaves, to the deep blue of the sky, but if you see a fence post that's painted purple, you'll want to turn around and head in the direction you just came from.
Quinton Simon: Missing toddler’s grandmother shares unusual Facebook message as video emerges of clash with babysitter

The grandmother of missing Georgia toddler Quinton Simon has shared an unusual message on her Facebook page amid new video showing her arguing with his babysitter, according to reports.Billie Jo Howell, who reportedly has legal custody over the 20-month-old and his three-year-old brother, shared an old Facebook post from “years ago”, Fox News reported on Tuesday.In the post, Ms Howell thanked those who stood by her side throughout her life and that “calm” was coming following a “storm”. The meaning behind the message remained unclear, however. “Seems there’s always a storm before the calm in my life,” the post...
Woman won’t allow granddaughter to take bed when she moves: “She can sleep on the floor.”

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. For almost four years I have been living with my parents, my sixteen year old daughter, and my ninety year old grandparents in a house with one shower and no dishwasher that is very small for all of us. It hasn’t been the most comfortable situation for a number of reasons. Primarily, it’s been hard because I’ve been sharing a bedroom with my teen daughter and it’s definitely cramping both of our styles to say the least.
Retired American police officer, 60, who moved 9,000 miles to marry a Maasai tribesman, 30, says she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'

A woman who moved 9,000 miles away to marry a Maasai tribesman 30 years younger than her has said she 'couldn't be happier' - despite strangers saying he's 'just with her for a green card'. Deborah Babu, 60, from Sacramento, California, wasn't expecting to fall in love when she met...
Tour a Picturesque Maui Home Asking $35M

For many, Hawaii is a dream vacation spot. However, those with $35 million to spend might look to make it a year-round residence. This all-white, modern property in Maui boasts 158 feet of direct water frontage. Although the price is steep, unobstructed views and beautiful architecture make this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
The Founders of Kona Coffee Are Selling Their Hillside Hawaii Mansion for $14.8 Million

Building a house on Hawaii’s rugged cliffs might prove challenging for some. But for one couple, the steep terrain of Oahu served as the perfect setting for a new oceanfront mansion.  Raymond and Jacqueline Suiter, the founders of Hawaii-based Kona Coffee Purveyors, bought a lot on the island in 2015 and decided to nestle their four-bedroom manse right into a hillside. In this way, the estate shares a much deeper connection to the land that surrounds it. Kind of like how Kona’s coffee beans share a closeness to the region in which they’re grown, apparently. After wrapping construction earlier this year,...
Family Demanding Man Sell Them Home for What He Paid 12 Years Ago Bashed

A man was supported online when he said he wasn't willing to sell his mother and sister the house he bought when they offered him the same price he paid 12 years ago. The man, u/Puzzleheaded-Rush413, shared his side of the story to the popular Reddit forum r/AmITheA**hole, earning over 6,600 upvotes and 1,100 comments for his post, "[Am I the A**hole] for refusing to sell my starter home for under market value to my mother & sister?"
"She's not pulling her weight in the upkeep of the house." The husband expressed online his displeasure with his wife.

It's possible for the stress level in your home to skyrocket if either you or your partner aren't satisfied about how the domestic responsibilities are being divided up. According to the findings of a number of studies, one of the most significant sources of tension in many romantic partnerships is the unequal division of household chores. For instance, the results of one study indicated that one of the leading causes of stress for wives was the fact that their husbands did not want to put in their fair amount of effort around the house. However, what if it were the other way around?
Woman refuses to let brother-in-law sleep beside her

Losing a spouse to death can make one emotionally vulnerable, depressed, and more. How long people will take to recover from this will vary from one person to another. During this time, they require their family’s and friends’ support.
Mom Finally Brings Home Her Late Daughter's Horse in Emotional Video

Losing a child is never easy, but with the comfort and support of other family members, it can make healing from that pain less lonely. Animals can also offer a big source of comfort because you know their pets miss your loved ones as well. One mom lost her daughter seven years ago and is finally able to take a crucial healing step with the help of her daughters pet.
