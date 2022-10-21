Read full article on original website
hotnewhiphop.com
Willie D Suggests Kanye’s Mother Donda Committed Suicide, Responds To Backlash
Willie D says he blocked Kanye fans that commented under his post. It’s been almost 15 years since Kanye West’s mother, Donda West, passed away in 2007. It was reported that her cause of death was due to coronary artery disease along with several post-operative factors stemming from cosmetic surgery.
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
Kanye West Says He Is Only Divorced From Ex Kim Kardashian ‘On Paper’: ‘I Will Love Her for Life’
Not over her? Kanye West weighed in on his split from Kim Kardashian — and admitted he doesn’t consider them to be officially done. “I may be divorced on paper, but I’m not divorced of the idea of being the protector,” West, 45, shared during an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored on Friday, October 21. “Her name is no longer West. And my name is now only Ye. If we were ever to be together again, what would our name be? Kimye?”
The FADER
Dr. Dre says Rihanna “has the opportunity to really blow us away” with Super Bowl Halftime performance
On Sunday it was confirmed that Rihanna will headline the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, marking her first confirmed live show in over five years. Among the Navy members excited to see what she has in store for the high-profile appearance is Dr. Dre, who performed at the most recent Super Bowl and spoke to Apple Music as part of yesterday's announcement.
Complex
Watch Lauryn Hill and Her Son Zion Share Heartfelt Moment Following Performance of “To Zion”
Lauryn Hill’s son Zion shared a heartfelt moment with his mother following her performance of “To Zion” at ONE MusicFest over the weekend. Shortly after performing “To Zion,” the 1998 song about her choice to keep her first child with Rohan Marley, son of Bob Marley, Lauryn was surprised onstage by Zion. The two embraced for a moment and then he returned backstage. Hill asked the crowd to make some noise for Zion before asking him to come back with her two grandchildren, Zephaniah and Azaria.
hotnewhiphop.com
August Alsina Has “Absolutely Zero” Relationship With Jada Pinkett Smith
As August prepares for “The Surreal Life,” he admits that he doesn’t have any contact with the Smiths following the “entanglement” scandal. Get ready to see a handful of celebrities in a new light thanks to a reboot of The Surreal Life. It was 16 years ago when the last episode of the unscripted television series aired, and in the new seventh season, the show is getting a makeover. The cast includes the likes of Dennis Rodman, Tamar Braxton, Frankie Muñoz, Stormy Daniels, and August Alsina.
Jada Pinkett Smith Says She ‘Crossed A Line’ Talking About Stepson Trey’s Behavior To His Mom Sheree
Jada Pinkett Smith’s blended family with Will Smith didn’t always run so smoothly. The Red Table Talk host, 51, and Will’s ex-wife Sheree Zampino, 54, recalled butting heads over Sheree’s son Trey in a new episode of the Facebook Watch show. “I can remember some times that I really crossed the line,” she said of step parenting Trey after marrying Will in December of 1997. “There was one time Trey had a play date and he misbehaved. I was like, ‘Uh uh, we gotta sit down, we gotta talk about this, Trey can’t be behaving this way.'”
Ice Cube Warns People to Keep His Name Out of Kanye West’s Anti-Semitism Controversy
Ice Cube wants people to keep his name out of the Kanye West anti-Semitism controversy. On Tuesday (Oct. 18), the west coast rap legend and Big3 founder shared a tweet distancing himself from the drama Kanye West has caused with his recent anti-Semitic comments. "I hate that my name was...
Kandi Burruss’ Mother Wants Her Daughter to Level Up With a Man on the ‘Same Financial Scale’
If there’s one thing Kandi Burruss‘ mother, Mama Joyce, is going to do, it’s remind us how much she dislikes her daughter’s husband, Todd Tucker. The Old Lady Gang owner was present at BravoCon 2022 over the weekend, where Mama Joyce was asked about replacing her son-in-law, who’s been married to the Grammy award-winning singer since 2014 and shares two young children.
Happy Birthday Don Cornelius: Classic Soul Train Performances By Stevie Wonder, The Jackson 5 & More [Watch]
Legendary TV personality Don Cornelius was born on this day in 1936. Cornelius changed the face of black entertainment as creator and host of Soul Train, which celebrated black music and dance like nothing else before. The iconic television program was hailed for tapping into the culture of black fashion,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Lil Baby Calls Young Thug A “Personal Friend,” Not Just An Industry Relationship
Baby admits that Thugger’s incarceration hits different for him. The media run for Lil Baby is slowing down as he continues to promote his new album, It’s Only Me. The record is yet another chart-topping hit for the rapper who has been carefully carving out a legacy of longevity in Hip Hop. As fans stream It’s Only Me into the stratosphere, Baby is once again speaking on his relationship with Young Thug and giving updates on how his friend has been faring in jail.
Rapper Slatty Zy brags on video he robbed vlogger; he’s now on the run
A Tennessee rapper is now on the run from police after he and his crew bragged in a video that they allegedly robbed a famous vlogger of his jewelry and other items. Worse, rapper Slatt Zy, who was born Taizion Vinson, had the audacity to ask fans to contact them so that they can charge them a fee to watch the video showing the emcee taking the items from vlogger Miko Worldwide.
Kanye West Claims Quentin Tarantino, Jamie Foxx Stole ‘Django Unchained’ From Him in Piers Morgan Interview
Well, this was not on my 2022 bingo card. In an upcoming interview with Piers Morgan, Kanye “Ye” West claims that Quentin Tarantino stole the concept of the 2012 Academy Award-winning film Django Unchained from his “Gold Digger” music video pitch. Conservative pundits have been flocking...
hotnewhiphop.com
Cam’ron, Mase, & Jadakiss Are On “Fire Emoji” With Their New Collab
Lil Baby and Tee Grizzley’s new projects have been in constant rotation this weekend. On this weekend’s Fire Emoji update, we’ve got a strong selection of new arrivals coming from not only the hottest albums that just landed on New Music Friday, but also from a fresh roster of singles that have caught our attention.
YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Snoop Dogg and DJ Drama, Fredo Bang and More – New Hip-Hop Projects
As the weekend gets set to roll on in, the tail-end of the week is accompanied by plenty of new hip-hop releases. A Louisiana rhymer continues on his quest to drop as many projects as possible in 2022, one of the most famous rappers of all time joins a renowned DJ for a new mixtape, another spitter repping Baton Rouge, La. unleashes a new album and more.
HipHopDX.com
Nas & Yo Gotti Team Up For Civil Rights Documentary ‘The Invaders’
Nas and Yo Gotti have teamed up for a new documentary titled The Invaders, which examines the plethora of radical civil rights leaders that emerged from Memphis in 1967. The documentary will also look at how these young, overlooked leaders worked closely with Martin Luther King Jr. in the hours leading up to his assassination.
Watch Lauryn Hill perform 'To Zion' as her son surprises her on stage with his own children
What a full-circle moment.
Mother of George Floyd’s daughter files $250M lawsuit against Kanye
The mother of George Floyd’s daughter filed a $250 million lawsuit against controversial rapper Kanye “Ye” West after he claimed Floyd died due to fentanyl intoxication. Yeezy made the inflammatory remarks during his rant on the “Drink Champs” podcast, where Ye said the slain motoris was killed by the powerful prescription medication instead of the crushing weight of ex-cop Derek Chauvin’s knee on his neck.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy & Bryson Tiller Drop “Gotta Move On (Queens Mix)” Ft. Yung Miami & Ashanti
He’s been promoting this track like no other as he touts his R&B record label, and Sean “Diddy” Combs isn’t messing around. This New Music Friday, Diddy returned with a new remix to his “Gotta Move On” collaboration with Bryson Tiller. The track has been making a name for itself on the R&B charts, and after teasing updated versions, the Bad Boy mogul dropped off the official “Queens Remix” featuring Ashanti and his leading lady Yung Miami.
Essence
Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Lizzo, Ari Lennox Lead 2022 Soul Train Awards Nominations
'Black-ish' star Deon Cole will host this year’s ceremony held in Las Vegas. Today, BET announces the host, nominees and premiere date of the 2022 Soul Train Awards presented by BET. Comedian and writer Deon Cole will host this year’s ceremony taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday, November 13.
