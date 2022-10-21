Read full article on original website
Stripes and EcoFabulous Are the Newest Consumer Brands at Amyris
Amyris, Inc. continues to roll out new consumer brands, with its latest properties hitting the market last week. As previously reported by Happi, the company has a new a (peri)menopausal wellness brand called Stripes. It was founded in partnership with actress Naomi Watts. The second new line is EcoFabulous, a clean and sustainable beauty brand designed for Gen-Z consumers.
Prime Matter Labs Appoints Jessica Khuat as New Chief Financial Officer
Prime Matter Labs, a leading contract manufacturer of beauty and personal care products, has appointed Jessica Khuat chief financial officer (CFO). Khuat will be based in New York and report to CEO Aaron Paas. In her new role, she will be responsible for the company’s finance and accounting across all...
Dermalogica Expands Commitment to Sustainability with Terracycle
As part of its ongoing Healthy Skin, Healthy Planet initiative, Dermalogica has launched a new way for consumers to protect both their skin and the planet in partnership with international recycling leader, TerraCycle. Through the Dermalogica Free Recycling Program, recyclers earn TerraCycle Recycling Rewards points with every shipment that can...
Sally Beauty Launches New Bond Repair Line
Sally Beauty is rolling out a new line of bonding technology products for all hair types and textures. Bondbar includes a four-step, accessibly priced system that bridges the gap in care for damaged hair, according to the beauty company and retail destination. “Over the last few years, we’ve witnessed a...
BIAB Nails, Purple Highlighter and Peptide Moisturizer Drive Latest Beauty Searches: Spate
Less than two months from winter wonderland season, consumers are seeking a stronger barrier for skin and nails and purple-hued cheekbones, according to market research firm Spate. BIAB Nails. Consumers are seeking the strengthening benefits of BIAB nails to reduce and prevent nail damage. For those unfamiliar, the trend is...
