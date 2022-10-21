Read full article on original website
Prime Matter Labs Appoints Jessica Khuat as New Chief Financial Officer
Prime Matter Labs, a leading contract manufacturer of beauty and personal care products, has appointed Jessica Khuat chief financial officer (CFO). Khuat will be based in New York and report to CEO Aaron Paas. In her new role, she will be responsible for the company’s finance and accounting across all...
Dermalogica Expands Commitment to Sustainability with Terracycle
As part of its ongoing Healthy Skin, Healthy Planet initiative, Dermalogica has launched a new way for consumers to protect both their skin and the planet in partnership with international recycling leader, TerraCycle. Through the Dermalogica Free Recycling Program, recyclers earn TerraCycle Recycling Rewards points with every shipment that can...
Ecovadis Certification Ratings for Beauty, Personal Care and Home Care
In 2022, businesses are under increasing pressure to disclose critical sustainability information to obtain vital corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments, improve their brand image in the eyes of consumers, and confirm the results of their sustainability practices to industry regulators. These pressures are felt across beauty, personal care and household care marketplaces.
Sally Beauty Launches New Bond Repair Line
Sally Beauty is rolling out a new line of bonding technology products for all hair types and textures. Bondbar includes a four-step, accessibly priced system that bridges the gap in care for damaged hair, according to the beauty company and retail destination. “Over the last few years, we’ve witnessed a...
CeraVe Wins Claims Dispute, European Wax Center’s New Campaign and Olay’s New Skincare Formula
In a battle of cosmetics giants, L’Oréal’s CeraVe brand prevailed in a claims dispute launched by Johnson & Johnson’s Neutrogena brand. It was the most-viewed news on Happi.com last week. Coming in second was news of a new marketing campaign by European Wax Center. That news topped the latest introduction from P&G's Olay brand.
L’Occitane Sponsors the Plastic Odyssey Laboratory's Three-Year Trip to Raise Plastic Pollution
The Plastic Odyssey, a former oceanographic research ship turned laboratory to fight plastic pollution, will make 30 stops of three weeks each on three continents over the course of three years: Mediterranean and Africa, South America, Southeast Asia. Each stop will be an opportunity to raise awareness among locals and...
