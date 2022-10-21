ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Happi

Prime Matter Labs Appoints Jessica Khuat as New Chief Financial Officer

Prime Matter Labs, a leading contract manufacturer of beauty and personal care products, has appointed Jessica Khuat chief financial officer (CFO). Khuat will be based in New York and report to CEO Aaron Paas. In her new role, she will be responsible for the company’s finance and accounting across all...
Happi

Dermalogica Expands Commitment to Sustainability with Terracycle

As part of its ongoing Healthy Skin, Healthy Planet initiative, Dermalogica has launched a new way for consumers to protect both their skin and the planet in partnership with international recycling leader, TerraCycle. Through the Dermalogica Free Recycling Program, recyclers earn TerraCycle Recycling Rewards points with every shipment that can...
Happi

Ecovadis Certification Ratings for Beauty, Personal Care and Home Care

In 2022, businesses are under increasing pressure to disclose critical sustainability information to obtain vital corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG) investments, improve their brand image in the eyes of consumers, and confirm the results of their sustainability practices to industry regulators. These pressures are felt across beauty, personal care and household care marketplaces.
Happi

Sally Beauty Launches New Bond Repair Line

Sally Beauty is rolling out a new line of bonding technology products for all hair types and textures. Bondbar includes a four-step, accessibly priced system that bridges the gap in care for damaged hair, according to the beauty company and retail destination. “Over the last few years, we’ve witnessed a...

