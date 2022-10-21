ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Regulation News

Small Business Administration outlines agenda for first Cyber Summit

By Douglas Clark
Financial Regulation News
Financial Regulation News
 4 days ago

Small Business Administration (SBA) officials have outlined the agenda for the first Small Business Cyber Summit, a virtual forum slated for Oct. 26, 2022, amid National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hr0YB_0ihgzPPu00
© Shutterstock

The summit would feature various experts, including the SBA, SBA Resource Partners, the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), as well as state government collaborators and those representing public/private sectors.

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman is scheduled to kick off the forum with a fireside chat with Microsoft President and Vice Chair Brad Smith. The dialogue will include SBA and Microsoft efforts to empower small businesses and startups nationwide to develop cybersecurity infrastructure and combat ever-evolving cyber attacks.

Smith leads a team of over 1,900 business, legal, and corporate affairs professionals located in 54 countries and operating in more than 120 countries. He spearheads Microsoft’s work on critical issues involving technology and society.

Other scheduled summit speakers include CISA Chief of Staff Kiersten Todt; Maryland Department of Commerce Director of Cybersecurity and Aerospace Kimberly Mentzell; Delaware Small Business Development Center Digital Solutions Manager Jacob Blacksten; and Greenville Area Small Business Development Centers Area Manager & Business Consultant Earl Gregorich.

The SBA noted forum attendance is free of charge, but participants are required to register through the Small Business Cyber Summit website .

The post Small Business Administration outlines agenda for first Cyber Summit appeared first on Financial Regulation News .

Comments / 0

Related
Financial Regulation News

CFPB report examines college student banking product fees

A Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) report examining student banking product marketing initiatives is questioning whether marketing deals between colleges and financial institutions comply with Department of Education (DOE) guidance.© Shutterstock “Many college students trust that schools have their best interests in mind,” CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said. “While colleges have substantial bargaining power to […] The post CFPB report examines college student banking product fees appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
Financial Regulation News

Lawmakers seek federal employee student loan payments refund insight

A group of lawmakers have forwarded correspondence to Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, seeking insight regarding federal employees potentially receiving student loan refunds.© Shutterstock At issue, per the lawmakers, is the matter of student loan payments the federal government made on their behalf. Sens. Tim Scott (R-SC) and Tom Cotton (R-AR) joined eight colleagues in signing […] The post Lawmakers seek federal employee student loan payments refund insight appeared first on Financial Regulation News.
Financial Regulation News

Financial Regulation News

54
Followers
247
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

Financial Regulation News, published by Macallan Communications, is a daily news source on the regulations that impact global and regional financial institutions and their customers. With our finger on the pulse of Washington, our team of experienced journalists provides the most salient financial policy news each day and exclusive features in a succinct format. We strive to offer insights on the latest developments in Congress, news about the federal and state regulators that hold power over financial markets and banking industry, and the reaction their activities generate from Wall Street to Main Street.

 https://financialregnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy