Pocatello, ID

Police: Incident near Pocatello school was not attempted abduction

By Pocatello Police Department News Release
Idaho State Journal
Idaho State Journal
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0n9skF_0ihgyy0a00

Through further investigation, we were able to determine that incident was not an attempted abduction. The vehicle referenced in ealier releases was in the area, but was not involved in the incident, and the report of an armed suspect was unfounded. School District 25 as well as the Idaho State University will be notified of the positive outcome of the investigation. We wish to thank all who were involved in assisting with the investigation.

Idaho State Journal

Idaho State Journal

