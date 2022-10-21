Read full article on original website
James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar
9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
thesource.com
Yung Joc Accidentally Sends Money to Wrong Person, Asks Followers to help him get it back
Financial apps like Venmo, CashApp, and Zelle have made life easier for millions of people. However, they are still not foolproof from human error- a lesson that hip-hop artist Yung Joc learned the hard way earlier this week. Joc reportedly sent $1800 to the wrong person on Zelle. He shared...
OK! Magazine
Christine Brown Splits From Kody, Resulting In Tension With Other Sister Wives: 'I Just Hope They Don't Hate Me'
Christine Brown leaving her unconventional family has put a major strain on the rest of her sister wives and their husband. In a sneak peek at the newly-released Season 17 Sister Wives supertease, Christine is seen preparing to leave the family's base Flagstaff, Arizona, and head to Utah with her and Kody Brown's youngest, Truely — and her family is not taking the major change well."I just hope they don't hate me," the mother-of-six — who announced she was leaving Kody in November 2021 after more than 25 years together — says in a confessional.'SISTER WIVES': CHRISTINE BROWN LEFT FUMING...
‘She Said’ Is Worthy of Best Picture Attention, Daring the Oscars and Hollywood to Face Its Complicity in Harvey Weinstein’s Rise
Harvey Weinstein was a monster. He was a sexual predator who used his position of power in Hollywood to harass and assault dozens of women. But there was also a system in place that shielded him from repercussions, one that relied on enablers and enforcers who protected Weinstein and allowed him to continue his pattern of exploitation. And there were also plenty of people who preferred to look the other way rather than acknowledge the possibility that Weinstein was a serial sexual abuser. “She Said,” Maria Schrader’s taut new thriller, may be one of the most important movies to hit Hollywood in decades...
19 TV Shows That Got Worse As They Went On And Majorly Disappointed Their Fans
"I was SHOCKED it was renewed."
