James Corden Takes Back Apology to NYC Restaurant Owner of Balthazar

9:01 AM PT -- McNally just expanded what he told us, and also upped the ante, saying Corden can eat at Balthazar for free for the next TEN years if he apologizes. He writes, "STORM IN A RESTAURANT TEACUP. I’ve no wish to kick a man when he’s down. Especially one who’s worth $100 Million, but when James Corden said in yesterday’s NY Times that he hadn’t done “anything wrong, on any level,” was he joking? Or was he denying being abusive to my servers? Whatever Corden meant, his implication was clear: he didn’t do it."
Christine Brown Splits From Kody, Resulting In Tension With Other Sister Wives: 'I Just Hope They Don't Hate Me'

Christine Brown leaving her unconventional family has put a major strain on the rest of her sister wives and their husband. In a sneak peek at the newly-released Season 17 Sister Wives supertease, Christine is seen preparing to leave the family's base Flagstaff, Arizona, and head to Utah with her and Kody Brown's youngest, Truely — and her family is not taking the major change well."I just hope they don't hate me," the mother-of-six — who announced she was leaving Kody in November 2021 after more than 25 years together — says in a confessional.'SISTER WIVES': CHRISTINE BROWN LEFT FUMING...
‘She Said’ Is Worthy of Best Picture Attention, Daring the Oscars and Hollywood to Face Its Complicity in Harvey Weinstein’s Rise

Harvey Weinstein was a monster. He was a sexual predator who used his position of power in Hollywood to harass and assault dozens of women. But there was also a system in place that shielded him from repercussions, one that relied on enablers and enforcers who protected Weinstein and allowed him to continue his pattern of exploitation. And there were also plenty of people who preferred to look the other way rather than acknowledge the possibility that Weinstein was a serial sexual abuser.   “She Said,” Maria Schrader’s taut new thriller, may be one of the most important movies to hit Hollywood in decades...

