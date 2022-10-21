Read full article on original website
Related
Liz Truss’s Former Aide Claims Team “Pretended Family Members Had Died” To Dodge BBC‘s ’Question Time’
Liz Truss’ difficult week is going from bad to worse. A former aide has claimed the under fire British Prime Minister’s advisers would lie about deaths in her family so she could miss appearing on British current affairs program Question Time. Speaking on the Whitehall Sources podcast, Kirsty Buchanan said Truss did not like media appearances, so her team would find excuses to pass on them. Buchanan worked for the PM when she was Justice Secretary between mid-2016 and 2017. “She didn’t like the media, so we used to spend quite a lot of time making up excuses and killing off minor...
Liz Truss incorrectly claims she is first prime minister to go to a comprehensive school
Liz Truss incorrectly claimed that she is the first UK prime minister to attend a comprehensive school during a speech at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham today, 5 October.Gordon Brown, Labour prime minister from 2007 to 2010, attended Kirkcaldy High School, a state secondary school in Fife, Scotland.Ms Truss has previously spoken negatively of her time at Roundhay School in Leeds, claiming that children there were “let down by low expectations” at the school in a constituency that voted Conservative until 1997.Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
Rishi Sunak to become Britain's next prime minister
LONDON — (AP) — Former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak is set to become Britain's next prime minister after winning the Conservative leadership race Monday — and now faces the huge task of stabilizing the party and country at a time of economic and political turbulence. Sunak will...
Viewers all say the same thing about ‘hot lectern guy’ during Liz Truss’s resignation speech
LIZ Truss sensationally announced her resignation this afternoon - but expectant viewers were all asking the same thing about a famous member of her crew. As the PM spoke from outside Downing Street, many were yearning for another appearance of the 'hot lectern guy'. The man who sets up the...
Biden will ‘veto everything Republicans do’ if they win Congress majority and try to ban abortion nationwide
President Joe Biden has vowed to protect women’s right to choose if the Republican Party takes control of Congress and says they have no platform other than to tear down what he has been able to accomplish.Speaking to MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart in an interview to air on Sunday, Mr Biden was asked how he would protect women if the GOP sees electoral success in next month’s midterms.“Veto anything they do,” the president said.“For them to outlaw Roe, outlaw the right of a woman to make a choice with their doctor, to not make exceptions for rape… the president has...
Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says
Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
US military forces 'fully prepared' to cross into Ukraine
U.S. military forces are "fully prepared" to cross into Ukraine at a moment's notice to fight a war against Russia.
'An absolute disgrace': Public react to Liz Truss's resignation
Members of the public in Knutsford, Cheshire, have made their thoughts known after Liz Truss announced her resignation as Conservative Party leader on Thursday, 20 October.Ms Truss is the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, with just 45 days in office.Fran Binns, 76, branded the turmoil that ensued on Thursday a "disgrace.""It makes you wonder whether you should vote Conservative again, but I’m delighted to hear that she’s finally gone," she added.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss lettuce outlasts prime minister following resignation1922 Committee chair Graham Brady confirms rules of Tory leadership contestHistory of shortest-serving prime ministers as Liz Truss tops list
Liz Truss resigns as Britain's Prime Minister after disastrous six-week tenure
Liz Truss will become the shortest-serving prime minister in British history, after announcing her intention to resign just six weeks into a disastrous term that pitched Britain deep into political and economic turmoil.
BBC
I'll lead Tories into next election, says embattled Liz Truss
Liz Truss has insisted she will lead the Tories into the next general election, despite U-turns leaving her battling to salvage her authority. The PM apologised for making mistakes, after the new chancellor Jeremy Hunt junked almost all of her tax-cutting plans to stabilise market turmoil. She added her month-old...
Liz Truss news – live: 55% of Tories want PM to resign as popularity nosedives
More than half of Conservative Party members say Liz Truss should resign as a result of the fallout from her disastrous mini-Budget, according to a new poll.In the latest blow to the prime minister's waning authority, some 83 per cent said they thought she was doing a bad job as she fights for her political life.Some 39 per cent of those who voted for Ms Truss in the Tory leadership race said she should quit, compared with 57 per cent who said she should stay in office.Former PM Boris Johnson was the favourite to succeed Ms Truss on 32...
Only way is up for Rishi Sunak after disaster of Liz Truss
Incoming PM can take a cautious approach with the Tories’ reputation at rock bottom but he cannot afford mistakes
BBC
'I didn't know Liz Truss had resigned'
Residents in the East Midlands have been reacting to Liz Truss resigning as prime minister. Some in West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, called for former prime minister Boris Johnson to return, while another in Derby said there should be a general election. Liz Truss announced her resignation after just 45 days as...
BBC
Pound rallies as Liz Truss announces resignation
The pound rose against the dollar and government borrowing costs dipped as investors reacted to Prime Minister Liz Truss's resignation. Sterling hit $1.13 as the PM made her announcement, and then rose higher during Thursday afternoon. One analyst said investors were "relieved" by the news, despite a lot of uncertainty...
A head of lettuce bests Liz Truss in tabloid Prime minister race
Liz Truss has been outlasted by a lettuce in a British tabloid live stream contest. CNN's Anna Stewart reports.
straightarrownews.com
Liz Truss is out as UK prime minister, but still raking it in for life
British Prime Minister Liz Truss has quit her position after just 44 days in office. But she’s not walking away empty handed. Thanks to the country’s “Public Duty Cost Allowance,” Truss will be able to claim up to $130,000 in yearly taxpayer-funded allowance for her entire lifetime.
How Liz Truss' term as British prime minister went from bad to worse
When she took the keys to 10 Downing Street in the wake of Boris Johnson's political demise, Liz Truss promised to "ride out the storm" of Britain's economic crisis. Just over six weeks later, she was engulfed by a hurricane of her own making.
What next after Liz Truss’s resignation as Tory leader?
Liz Truss resigned on Thursday after just over six tumultuous weeks in the top job, with a new prime minister expected to be in place by the end of next week.The Tories will now scramble to find a replacement, who will become the third leader in two months.– How did we get here?Liz Truss was elected as Conservative Party leader on September 5 and took over as Prime Minister the following day. Her premiership had barely begun when politics ground to a halt following the death of the Queen.The pivotal event of her time in office was then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s...
All in a day’s debacle: 24 hours that undid Liz Truss
Despite the departure of her home secretary, the PM could probably have clung on, but then came the extraordinary unforced errors
BBC
Liz Truss: Six moments from the PM's six chaotic weeks
Liz Truss has resigned as the UK's prime minister after less than two months in office. From her first meeting with the Queen, to the chaos of her mini-budget, her six weeks in power have been a mix of historical moments and self-inflicted political crises. Here are six memorable moments...
Comments / 0