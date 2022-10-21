Read full article on original website
Free shows announced throughout Las Vegas following cancellation of When We Were Young
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Despite the last-minute cancellation for Saturday’s portion of the When We Were Young Festival due to severe winds, some bands have taken matters into their own hands. The All-American Rejects will treat fans to a free show at Soul Belly Barbecue (1327 South Main Street), located in the Arts District in downtown […]
vegas24seven.com
WhiskyFest comes to Las Vegas (Dec. 2)
—Whisky Lovers to Sample the World’s Best Whiskies On December 2nd— What: For the first time ever, Whisky Advocate magazine presents WhiskyFest, the leading whisky festival in North America, in Las Vegas! The festival, which also takes place in New York and San Francisco this year, as well as Chicago earlier this year, offers the opportunity to sample hundreds of whiskies from around the world—including single malt and blended Scotch, Irish, bourbon, rye, Tennessee, Japanese, Canadian, French, Indian, and craft-distilled whiskies—and learn firsthand from the experts. Distillery representatives will be on hand at their pouring booths, while educational seminars, featuring their own tastings, will be running throughout the evening as well.
Chef JJ Johnson believes Pepsi’s Dig In Las Vegas residency is a game changer, interview
When Pepsi announced its Dig In Las Vegas residency program, many people took notice. Although the dining options in the vibrant city are many, there is room to add more diversity to the scene. As the first chef to kick off the Pepsi Dig In residency program, Chef JJ Johnson of New York City’s FIELDTRIP is embracing this opportunity. More importantly, it could be the spark to push forward a dining evolution.
New Las Vegas Strip Casino Reinvents a Sin City Staple
The covid pandemic literally stopped Las Vegas' growing momentum in its tracks. In February 2020, the city had just added the former Oakland Raiders and a number of new casino projects were in the works, with one nearing completion. That doesn't seem like a big deal given the massive construction...
Eater
DJ Steve Aoki’s Pizzeria Is Headlining the Strip’s Newest Food Hall
The newest food hall headed to the Las Vegas strip has announced more of its 12 forthcoming restaurants and bars, and they include DJ Steve Aoki’s ever-expanding pizza empire, Pizzaoki. Pizzaoki is joining the lineup at Proper Eats, the new food hall opening at the Aria Resort and Casino,...
lasvegasmagazine.com
Welcome to the neighborhood at The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro in Las Vegas
When you grab a bite from The Boss Cafe by Buddy Valastro, you’re participating in a family enterprise. Many of the dishes are named after family members, and family members are partners in the company and even work in the venue—Buddy Valastro’s father-in-law, Mauro Belgiovine, makes the mozzarella for the eatery fresh every day. (And boy, is it ever good!)
963kklz.com
Win Second Row Elton John Tickets With Mike and Carla
We want to give you a magical night. Elton John‘s “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour is coming to Las Vegas on Nov. 1 at Allegiant Stadium. This may be one of the last possible times that Elton performs in Sin City!. For over 50 years, Elton John...
Black Rodeo USA saddles up in Las Vegas showcasing African American cowboys
African American cowboys and cowgirls are reintroducing the legacy of their ancestors of the Wild West in Black Rodeo USA.
Fast & Furious Comes To Life
Las Vegas(KLAS)-The Fast & Furious will come to life this weekend with Fuel Fest at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. JC Fernandez talks with the man behind it all, Cody Walker.
Chicken N Pickle coming to Henderson in late 2023
Coming to the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways, Chicken N Pickle is a three-acre, multi-level, unique indoor/outdoor experience.
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Preservation Foundation hosting ‘Tombstone Tales’ at Las Vegas’ oldest cemetery
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Preservation Foundation is getting in the Halloween spirit by hosting its annual walking tours of a Las Vegas cemetery. The 90-minute “Tombstone Tales” will be held at Las Vegas’ oldest cemetery, Woodlawn Cemetery, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
963kklz.com
Listen And Win: Chicago’s Residency At Venetian Las Vegas
Few groups produce powerhouse ballads while sustaining a legacy that follows you throughout generations. And then there are bands like Chicago, who seem to effortlessly dominate the music industry through their chart-topping songs, sheer talent and fusion of genres. If you’re a fan of the band Chicago then we have...
Fox5 KVVU
Chicken N Pickle, sports and entertainment venue, to open first location in Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson on Thursday announced that a new restaurant and pickleball facility is set to open its first location in Southern Nevada. According to a news release, Chicken N Pickle will open near the corner of St. Rose and Maryland Parkways in Henderson.
Thrillist
The Largest Brewpub on the Las Vegas Strip Is About to Open
BrewDog, the controversy-courting Scottish brewery with many US outposts, has announced the opening date for its long-awaited Las Vegas brewpub. BrewDog will open on December 2 on the third and fourth floor of the Showcase Mall on Las Vegas Boulevard. The new space will include a rooftop deck with what it says is a 360-degree view of The Strip. The menu will feature familiar BrewDog beers like Elvis Juice, as well as items exclusive to the Las Vegas location. It also promises in its announcement that there will be "guest taps" that feature local breweries.
963kklz.com
New Family Fun Center Coming To Henderson
There’s a new family fun center coming to Henderson! The city just announced the first Nevada location of Chicken N Pickle, newslv.com reported. The new family fun center will be located on the corner of St. Rose Parkway and Maryland Parkway. Currently the Chicken N Pickle company has six locations across the United States, with six more being developed.
lasvegasmagazine.com
LVing: Blue Heron breaks ground on new exclusive community
Despite cooling in some aspects of the Las Vegas home market, demand is still incredibly high for both resale and new homes in the valley. One of the newest projects is Blue Heron’s Oasi By BH Nexus, a semi-custom, secluded home community with only 24 half-acre lots in the enclave, but each reflecting the principals of Blue Heron, which aims to build homes that are more suitable to a desert locale while still being a luxury product. A recent groundbreaking for Oasi was presided over by Blue Heron founder Tyler Jones and BH Nexus’ president Chris Beucler.
I grew up just outside of Las Vegas. Here are 8 of my favorite things to do and see around town that don't involve the Strip.
There's more to Las Vegas, Nevada, than casinos and nightclubs — read a local's list of places to visit, including a water park and nature preserve.
963kklz.com
Best Places To Celebrate Halloween: See Where Las Vegas Ranks
A list just came out of the best places to celebrate Halloween this year. And three places in Clark County landed in the top ten! The study is the ninth of its kind by SmartAsset, an online resource that provides consumer-focus financial information. The test measured 146 cities in the United States across ten metrics. The study measured Halloween festiveness, safety, weather and family-friendliness.
8newsnow.com
New group aims to help Asian American Pacific Islander population in Nevada
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– When thinking about diversity in Las Vegas, one of many spots that come to mind is Spring Mountain, filled with Asian culture and cuisine. However, during the pandemic, many businesses suffered and were forced to close. Now, a newly formed group called the Asian American Pacific...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas rent trends, Rent.com says national monthly rent trending downward
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Rent.com shows prices dropping nationally, but not so much for our Las Vegas market. The Nevada State Apartment Association report says that Las Vegas apartment rents are starting to decline but that’s comparing quarters. The NVSAA says the asking rent during the third quarter averaged $1,451 per month. That’s down from $1,480 during the second quarter, but up from $1,403 last year.
