MILLCREEK — An elderly Millcreek woman with dementia who has been missing for several days was found deceased in Wyoming. Police had been looking for Victoria Acoba, 78, since Wednesday when officers issued a Silver Alert, a public notification to help find senior citizens with Alzheimer's, dementia, or other mental disabilities, who may be at risk and go missing. Her body was found Monday morning somewhere between Granger and Kemmerer, Wyoming, according to Unified police. Police believe Acoba's vehicle ran out of gas and she began walking before eventually succumbing to the weather.

MILLCREEK, UT ・ 22 HOURS AGO