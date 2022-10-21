Read full article on original website
ksl.com
Police say suspects in Salt Lake killing are linked to unsolved 2020 Millcreek killing
MILLCREEK — Unified police detectives believe they are closer to solving the fatal shooting of a man near a Millcreek car wash in 2020. And they say one of their key suspects is a man currently charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing a man outside the Salt Palace Convention Center last month.
kjzz.com
'One of a kind': Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming remembered as talented artist
MILLCREEK, Utah (KUTV) — Friends and family are remembering a Millcreek woman who went missing for several days before she was found dead Monday morning in Wyoming. Unified Police said it appears Vicki Acoba, 78, ran out of fuel and started walking but did not survive the weather conditions.
Man arrested for taking videos of others at Home Depot restroom in West Jordan
A 42-year-old man has been arrested after an individual alerted West Jordan Police Department that he has been taking videos of others at the bathroom of Home Depot, located at 1538 West 9000 South, on Sunday, Oct. 23.
ksl.com
Missing elderly Utah woman found deceased in Wyoming
MILLCREEK — An elderly Millcreek woman with dementia who has been missing for several days was found deceased in Wyoming. Police had been looking for Victoria Acoba, 78, since Wednesday when officers issued a Silver Alert, a public notification to help find senior citizens with Alzheimer's, dementia, or other mental disabilities, who may be at risk and go missing. Her body was found Monday morning somewhere between Granger and Kemmerer, Wyoming, according to Unified police. Police believe Acoba's vehicle ran out of gas and she began walking before eventually succumbing to the weather.
KUTV
Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road
PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
Midvale mother upset with her husband allegedly beat their children with a hanger, police say
A 32-year-old Midvale woman has been arrested after allegedly beating her children while on a FaceTime phone call with her husband.
ksl.com
Police restraint under scrutiny after deaths of 2 Utahns held face-down in handcuffs
SALT LAKE CITY — Months apart in different parts of town, Salt Lake City police tried to control people who disregarded their commands and appeared frantic. Police brought Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, to the ground in January; Nykon Brandon, 35, in August. In both cases, several officers held them face down on the ground, kneeling and leaning on their backs and lower bodies over the course of just a few minutes. Both later died.
KSLTV
Missing Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming
A Millcreek woman who was reported missing last week has been found dead in Wyoming, according to the Unified Police Department. A Silver Alert was issued on Friday for Victoria Acoba, 78, who was last seen on Wednesday. Police said Acoba was driving a red Mazda CX5 and had been seen in the Syracuse, Roy and Ogden areas.
After busy search and rescue weekend, officials urge Utahns to be prepared
With such a busy start to the season for search and rescue crews, officials urged preparation for those who plan to adventure outdoors.
Utah woman charged with murder for infant's death while babysitting
A Utah woman has been charged with causing the death of a 6-month-old child who she was babysitting at the time.
ksl.com
Utah man arrested after chasing ex's new boyfriend with knife, police say
SPRINGVILLE — A North Salt Lake man was arrested Monday after police say he chased his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend with a knife while telling him he was going to kill him. Edwin Andres Garces-Betancourth, 32, was booked into the Utah County Jail on Monday for investigation of attempted murder and stalking.
firefighternation.com
Fire Truck Collision Kills Lehi (UT) Woman
A 20-year-old woman died Friday after her vehicle and a Lehi fire truck collided. The accident happened at the intersection of state Route 92 and the Interstate at about 12:30 p.m., KSL reports. The fire truck was responding to a call with lights and siren when it approached the intersection...
Dog attack: Utah boy recovering after mauled by husky
SANDY, Utah — A 5-year-old is recovering with 2,000 to 3,000 stitches after being attacked by a dog on Wednesday. Mason Mihlberger was riding his bike in Sandy, located just outside Salt Lake City, when a Siberian husky grabbed the boy and dragged him across the road, according to KSL-TV.
Explosion leads to fatal two-alarm fire at Provo home
A fire in a Provo home left one person dead Friday morning. Officials are still investigating exactly what happened, so not many details are currently known.
Gephardt Daily
Police: 2 arrested after groups exchange gunfire in downtown Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men were arrested early Saturday after groups exchanged gunfire in a parking lot in the city’s downtown entertainment district, police said. Officers were responding to an unrelated call at 2:27 a.m. when they heard several gunshots to...
Utah man sentenced to prison for pouring gasoline on woman, lighting her on fire
A Utah man was sentenced to up to 15 years in prison Wednesday for pouring gasoline on a woman, lighting her on fire then hiding in a hole, according to court documents.
ksl.com
Man threw hot coffee at McDonald's employee because order was too slow, police say
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who apparently became upset because he thought his order was taking too long was arrested Monday after throwing hot coffee at a fast food employee, police said. The alleged assault happened in the drive-thru line at McDonald's, 210 W. 500 South, about 6:45...
890kdxu.com
Nearly 200 Weather-Related Crashes Over the Weekend
(Salt Lake City, UT) -- The Utah Highway Patrol says they responded to about 190 weather-related crashes statewide, with a number of them in Beaver County. This weekend's snowfall caused a number of driving issues, and conditions became so bad, the UHP actually closed off parts of I-15 in Beaver County due to the snow. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Salt Lake, Tooele and Rush Valleys, with lake effect snow falling yesterday. A hard freeze warning was also issued for Salt Lake City, Tooele, Ogden and several other cities.
kjzz.com
Missing Canadian man last seen leaving restaurant in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man from Toronto, in Ontario, Canada, has been reported missing in Salt Lake City. David Thomas Ritchie, 57, was last seen on Oct. 17. His family said David left the Denny's restaurant at 250 West and 500 South in Salt Lake City just after 6:05 a.m.
ksl.com
Wintry storm puts 2 feet of snow in some Utah places. Is more on the way?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's first wintry storm of the season ultimately proved to be as productive as expected, nearly erasing the state's October precipitation deficit in just one weekend. Alta was the storm's big winner, receiving 25 inches of snow over the weekend — a half-foot above the...
