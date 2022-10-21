ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Provo, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ksl.com

Missing elderly Utah woman found deceased in Wyoming

MILLCREEK — An elderly Millcreek woman with dementia who has been missing for several days was found deceased in Wyoming. Police had been looking for Victoria Acoba, 78, since Wednesday when officers issued a Silver Alert, a public notification to help find senior citizens with Alzheimer's, dementia, or other mental disabilities, who may be at risk and go missing. Her body was found Monday morning somewhere between Granger and Kemmerer, Wyoming, according to Unified police. Police believe Acoba's vehicle ran out of gas and she began walking before eventually succumbing to the weather.
MILLCREEK, UT
KUTV

Utah couple, 2-year-old daughter rescued after vehicle gets stuck in snow on closed road

PAYSON, Utah (KUTV) — Search and Rescue crews late Sunday rescued an Orem family stranded on a closed canyon road when their vehicle became stuck in the snow. The Utah County Sheriff's Office stated the couple and their 2-year-old daughter were driving the Nebo Scenic Bypass on Sunday when they turned into Santaquin Canyon, reportedly expecting it to lead them back toward Utah Valley.
OREM, UT
ksl.com

Police restraint under scrutiny after deaths of 2 Utahns held face-down in handcuffs

SALT LAKE CITY — Months apart in different parts of town, Salt Lake City police tried to control people who disregarded their commands and appeared frantic. Police brought Megan Joyce Mohn, 40, to the ground in January; Nykon Brandon, 35, in August. In both cases, several officers held them face down on the ground, kneeling and leaning on their backs and lower bodies over the course of just a few minutes. Both later died.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Missing Millcreek woman found dead in Wyoming

A Millcreek woman who was reported missing last week has been found dead in Wyoming, according to the Unified Police Department. A Silver Alert was issued on Friday for Victoria Acoba, 78, who was last seen on Wednesday. Police said Acoba was driving a red Mazda CX5 and had been seen in the Syracuse, Roy and Ogden areas.
MILLCREEK, UT
firefighternation.com

Fire Truck Collision Kills Lehi (UT) Woman

A 20-year-old woman died Friday after her vehicle and a Lehi fire truck collided. The accident happened at the intersection of state Route 92 and the Interstate at about 12:30 p.m., KSL reports. The fire truck was responding to a call with lights and siren when it approached the intersection...
LEHI, UT
WSB Radio

Dog attack: Utah boy recovering after mauled by husky

SANDY, Utah — A 5-year-old is recovering with 2,000 to 3,000 stitches after being attacked by a dog on Wednesday. Mason Mihlberger was riding his bike in Sandy, located just outside Salt Lake City, when a Siberian husky grabbed the boy and dragged him across the road, according to KSL-TV.
SANDY, UT
890kdxu.com

Nearly 200 Weather-Related Crashes Over the Weekend

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- The Utah Highway Patrol says they responded to about 190 weather-related crashes statewide, with a number of them in Beaver County. This weekend's snowfall caused a number of driving issues, and conditions became so bad, the UHP actually closed off parts of I-15 in Beaver County due to the snow. The National Weather Service issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Salt Lake, Tooele and Rush Valleys, with lake effect snow falling yesterday. A hard freeze warning was also issued for Salt Lake City, Tooele, Ogden and several other cities.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy