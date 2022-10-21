Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace boss says 'doors are not open' for black managers
"Doors are not open" for black managers, says Crystal Palace boss Patrick Vieira. Vieira, the only black manager in the Premier League, says more needs to be done to encourage black players into management. A new report shows that 43% of Premier League and 34% of EFL players are black,...
BBC
Dean Hoyle: Huddersfield Town chief executive stands down on medical advice
Dean Hoyle has stood down as chief executive of Huddersfield Town on medical advice. Hoyle owned the club for 11 years before selling it to Phil Hodgkinson in 2019 when he was suffering from an acute form of pancreatitis. He remained a minority shareholder and stepped in in October 2021...
BBC
Rory McIlroy: World number one perfectly placed for LIV fight
Rory McIlroy's return to the top of golf's world rankings could hardly be better timed. The Northern Irishman is completing a stellar season, combining consistent excellence with his self-appointed ambassadorial role on behalf of the sport's status quo as it battles the existential threat posed by the lucrative LIV Tour.
BBC
UFC 280: Islam Makhachev submits Charles Oliveira to win lightweight title
Islam Makhachev masterfully submitted Charles Oliveira to win the lightweight title at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. Russian Makhachev, 31, finished Brazil's former champion Oliveira with an arm triangle in the second round after dominating throughout. In winning the title, Makhachev follows the achievement of his coach and former champion...
Comments / 0