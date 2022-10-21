ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dean Hoyle: Huddersfield Town chief executive stands down on medical advice

Dean Hoyle has stood down as chief executive of Huddersfield Town on medical advice. Hoyle owned the club for 11 years before selling it to Phil Hodgkinson in 2019 when he was suffering from an acute form of pancreatitis. He remained a minority shareholder and stepped in in October 2021...
Rory McIlroy: World number one perfectly placed for LIV fight

Rory McIlroy's return to the top of golf's world rankings could hardly be better timed. The Northern Irishman is completing a stellar season, combining consistent excellence with his self-appointed ambassadorial role on behalf of the sport's status quo as it battles the existential threat posed by the lucrative LIV Tour.
UFC 280: Islam Makhachev submits Charles Oliveira to win lightweight title

Islam Makhachev masterfully submitted Charles Oliveira to win the lightweight title at UFC 280 in Abu Dhabi. Russian Makhachev, 31, finished Brazil's former champion Oliveira with an arm triangle in the second round after dominating throughout. In winning the title, Makhachev follows the achievement of his coach and former champion...

