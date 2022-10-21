Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Unless You're A Ghostly Inhabitant, Don't Plan to Visit Savannah's Historic Colonial Park Cemetery at NightDeanLandSavannah, GA
3 ways TyBEE Happy in GeorgiaRachelle WrightTybee Island, GA
This Savannah, GA landmark was just named one of America's "Best Haunted Hotels"Ellen EastwoodSavannah, GA
The historic Andrew County Courthouse built in 1899 provides a command performance with its architectureCJ CoombsSavannah, MO
getnews.info
Hardeeville, SC is Becoming a Community People Are Moving Into
Countless individuals are choosing to build a home in Hardeeville, SC. Why are they doing so? What makes building a home so attractive, and why are they choosing this area for their new residence?. Why Build a New Home?. A person may wonder why they should build a new home...
Gullah Food Festival returns this weekend
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Locals will soon get the chance to celebrate a true staple of the Lowcountry with The Gullah Food Festival is back. it’s happening Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head. There will be traditional Gullah storytellers, music, food and local vendors. Visitors […]
Bulloch Rec. Dept. offers activities for ages 50 and over
Bulloch County Recreation Department offers classes and activities for ages 5o and over. The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department not only has sports for the youth, but also several programs for the older community. One specific program is the 50 Plus program, which involves entertaining activities for adults ages 50 and over. The 50 Plus program includes classes from swim lessons to evening line dancing and activities such as bingo, chair yoga and more.
wtoc.com
WTOC wins Station of the Year award, other honors at 2022 GABBY Awards banquet
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC was honored to receive multiple awards from the Georgia Association of Broadcasters. The 2022 GABBY Awards banquet was held over the weekend in Atlanta. WTOC earned the Station of the Year award in the small market television category, as well as Best Community Service Project.
thegeorgeanne.com
Down and Out in Savannah
Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
Matt Hube presents the History of the Bulloch County Courthouse
Statesboro attorney and Bulloch County Historical Society board member, Matt Hube, presented the monthly program for the Bulloch County Historical Society on the History of the Bulloch County Courthouse. According to Hube’s presentation Bulloch County was formed in 1796. Since the formation there have been four courthouse structures in Statesboro...
Get ready to break things at this Savannah rage room
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Get ready to break into a whole new world of fun at Smithereens—Savannah’s first and only rage room. What is a rage room? It’s a place where you can go to let off some steam by breaking things! For example, at Smithereens you can suit up and take down a box […]
wtoc.com
17th annual Wag-o-Ween underway
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween is getting closer and some four-legged friends were able to celebrate the day early in Savannah Saturday with the 17th annual Wag-o-Ween!. Tons of pets and their owners showed off their best costumes. The celebration takes place in various locations downtown from the Savannah River...
Gallery: Pounce Cat Cafe’s adoptable cats
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Pounce Cat Cafe and Wine Bar is a place for people to enjoy a little bit of everything. With a room dedicated to adoptable cats from the humane society, they’re the perfect spot for every cat lover — especially if you’re looking to add a new four-legged friend to your home. […]
wtoc.com
Drive-through flu vaccination clinic in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Health Department will be distributing flu vaccinations on Wednesday Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 210 Technology Circle. No appointment is necessary. The vaccine will be free with proof of insurance and residents without insurance will have to pay a...
wtoc.com
City of Savannah says people from a now-evicted homeless camp are in shelter, jail or other camps
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The homeless camp under Truman Parkway existed for decades. It has been just over a week since the City of Savannah shut it down and fenced it off. The fire at the beginning of October was the last straw, according to the mayor. “It’s not safe...
Savannah, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
wtoc.com
Final few days for this year’s Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair in Statesboro
STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of people will be heading out to the Kiwanis Ogeechee Fair in Statesboro as it wraps up this weekend. But it’s not just the midway that comes to town once a year. It’s also the local elements that are a part of the community’s past or present.
wtoc.com
Early voting continues Saturday in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the first Saturday for early voting closes Georgia polling places see record high turnout. “It is nice to see representation people coming out to do their civic duty,” Voter Logan Hardin said. Georgia’s Secretary of State’s office reports that as of Saturday morning 660,000...
Haunted Grounds Coffee serves year-round sips and spooks
MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – When the Paranormal Society of Savannah isn’t ghost hunting, they are serving up coffee and specialty drinks at Haunted Grounds Coffee in Midway. “It’s like-minded people like ourselves who are interested in the paranormal who want to come and grab a cup of coffee or soda or something, sit down and […]
Ron Howard honored at SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – American director, producer, screenwriter, and actor Ron Howard was presented the Lifetime Achievement in Directing Award at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 on Sunday. During his acceptance speech, Howard spoke about the importance of film festivals and shining the light on voices all over the world. “It’s ever more important […]
WJCL
Trick or treat! Dogs dress up in costumes for adorable fundraising event in Savannah
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Halloween is right around the corner, but in Savannah, some furry friends got in the spooky spirit a little early. On Saturday and Sunday, dogs could be seen wearing a variety of creative costumes around the Hostess City and it was all for the 17th annual Wag-O-Ween event.
WJCL
Update: Missing 13-year-old Savannah boy found safe
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Tuesday update:He has returned home. Initial report: Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Charles Jackson was last seen Saturday afternoon on the 2200 block of Vicksburg Drive. Charles is described as between 70 and 80 pounds, 4 feet 11 inches with...
Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport experiencing parking issues
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Some travelers have grown frustrated with the ongoing parking shortage at the airport and are hoping officials help ease the issue before it gets worse. Travel has increased by 33% which means more people are coming to Savannah/Hilton Head International airport than ever before. Right now, there are 500 fewer spaces […]
Pay It Forward: Shemika Simmons talks life-saving program Go Pink 365
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — We love hearing stories of success and sharing them with you. In Thursday’s Paying It Forward, meet a woman making an impact with her lifesaving movement. Medical experts say 1 in 8 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. “I never thought it would hit home with a […]
