Savannah, GA

getnews.info

Hardeeville, SC is Becoming a Community People Are Moving Into

Countless individuals are choosing to build a home in Hardeeville, SC. Why are they doing so? What makes building a home so attractive, and why are they choosing this area for their new residence?. Why Build a New Home?. A person may wonder why they should build a new home...
HARDEEVILLE, SC
WSAV News 3

Gullah Food Festival returns this weekend

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — Locals will soon get the chance to celebrate a true staple of the Lowcountry with The Gullah Food Festival is back. it’s happening Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Gullah Museum of Hilton Head. There will be traditional Gullah storytellers, music, food and local vendors. Visitors […]
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
Grice Connect

Bulloch Rec. Dept. offers activities for ages 50 and over

Bulloch County Recreation Department offers classes and activities for ages 5o and over. The Bulloch County Recreation and Parks Department not only has sports for the youth, but also several programs for the older community. One specific program is the 50 Plus program, which involves entertaining activities for adults ages 50 and over. The 50 Plus program includes classes from swim lessons to evening line dancing and activities such as bingo, chair yoga and more.
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
thegeorgeanne.com

Down and Out in Savannah

Chatham County has the second-largest homeless rate in Georgia. Over 4,000 individuals used homeless resources here in 2020 alone. The estimated 40 residents living in the largest and most visible encampment, dubbed Tent City by Georgia Southern students formally known as 8n, near President’s Street, were given roughly a week’s notice to evacuate after the October 1st tire fire before the area would be bulldozed, cleared and fenced to prevent revitalization.
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Matt Hube presents the History of the Bulloch County Courthouse

Statesboro attorney and Bulloch County Historical Society board member, Matt Hube, presented the monthly program for the Bulloch County Historical Society on the History of the Bulloch County Courthouse. According to Hube’s presentation Bulloch County was formed in 1796. Since the formation there have been four courthouse structures in Statesboro...
STATESBORO, GA
WSAV News 3

Get ready to break things at this Savannah rage room

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Get ready to break into a whole new world of fun at Smithereens—Savannah’s first and only rage room. What is a rage room? It’s a place where you can go to let off some steam by breaking things! For example, at Smithereens you can suit up and take down a box […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

17th annual Wag-o-Ween underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Halloween is getting closer and some four-legged friends were able to celebrate the day early in Savannah Saturday with the 17th annual Wag-o-Ween!. Tons of pets and their owners showed off their best costumes. The celebration takes place in various locations downtown from the Savannah River...
WSAV News 3

Gallery: Pounce Cat Cafe’s adoptable cats

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Pounce Cat Cafe and Wine Bar is a place for people to enjoy a little bit of everything. With a room dedicated to adoptable cats from the humane society, they’re the perfect spot for every cat lover — especially if you’re looking to add a new four-legged friend to your home. […]
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Drive-through flu vaccination clinic in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Health Department will be distributing flu vaccinations on Wednesday Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 210 Technology Circle. No appointment is necessary. The vaccine will be free with proof of insurance and residents without insurance will have to pay a...
SAVANNAH, GA
High School Football PRO

Savannah, October 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Savannah Country Day School football team will have a game with Calvary Day School on October 24, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Early voting continues Saturday in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the first Saturday for early voting closes Georgia polling places see record high turnout. “It is nice to see representation people coming out to do their civic duty,” Voter Logan Hardin said. Georgia’s Secretary of State’s office reports that as of Saturday morning 660,000...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Haunted Grounds Coffee serves year-round sips and spooks

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – When the Paranormal Society of Savannah isn’t ghost hunting, they are serving up coffee and specialty drinks at Haunted Grounds Coffee in Midway. “It’s like-minded people like ourselves who are interested in the paranormal who want to come and grab a cup of coffee or soda or something, sit down and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Ron Howard honored at SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – American director, producer, screenwriter, and actor Ron Howard was presented the Lifetime Achievement in Directing Award at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival 2022 on Sunday.  During his acceptance speech, Howard spoke about the importance of film festivals and shining the light on voices all over the world. “It’s ever more important […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Update: Missing 13-year-old Savannah boy found safe

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Tuesday update:He has returned home. Initial report: Police in Savannah need your help finding a missing 13-year-old boy. Charles Jackson was last seen Saturday afternoon on the 2200 block of Vicksburg Drive. Charles is described as between 70 and 80 pounds, 4 feet 11 inches with...
SAVANNAH, GA

