ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

‘Twister’ sequel to start filming in spring 2023: reports. Fans of the original are upset

By John Clark, Nexstar Media Wire
KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A7Khw_0ihgmPsl00

( WTVO ) — Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment are reportedly gearing up to begin production on a “big-scale” sequel to the 1996 storm-chasing blockbuster, “Twister.”

According to Deadline , the script for the sequel, titled “Twisters,” has been written by Mark L. Smith, who wrote “The Revenant.” The film will be co-financed by Universal and Warner Bros, who distributed the original.

Deadline reports that “Free Solo” directors Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vaserheli and Travis Knight, director of the animated “Kubo and the Two Strings,” are under consideration to take the job.

‘Safety concerns’ shutter 20 Starbucks locations, including stores trying to unionize

Jan De Bont directed the original, which starred Helen Hunt and the late Bill Paxton as storm chasers pursuing a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma.

Deadline also reported the studio is intent on luring Hunt back for the sequel. Still, no casting information has been released, ET reports .

Jami Gertz, Cary Elwes, and the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, also starred in the original, which raked in $494 million worldwide and was scripted by Michael Crichton.

Some fans took to Twitter to express their displeasure for a sequel that can’t include Paxton and Hoffman, with one even writing it “shouldn’t be made.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Missing Benny Armstrong found inside submerged vehicle

According to a Williston Police Department news release, on Friday morning, the McKenzie County Sheriff's Office, Williston Police Department, and Williams County Sheriff's Office Underwater Dive and Recovery coordinated the recovery of the submerged vehicle, which was confirmed to belong to 62-year-old Benny Armstrong, who was found inside.
WILLISTON, ND
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Jackée Harry Turns From Laughter to Tears After Devastating News Leaves Her ‘Completely Heartbroken’

Long before tugging at our heartstrings and putting a smile on our faces as Days of Our Lives’ powerhouse, Paulina, Jackée Harry was making us laugh in hilarious shows and movies stretching all the way back to her days on Another World and 227. Funny people, of course, tend to run in the same circles, so it’s no surprise that she knew Leslie Jordan, the actor and comedian whose Instagram videos went viral in the early days of the pandemic and brought so much joy to so many people.
KX News

Bismarck man killed in Steele two-vehicle crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 64-year-old Bismarck man and four cows were killed in a crash between two cars (one pulling an animal trailer) one mile outside of Steele on Thursday. According to the NDHP, on October 20 at 9:00 p.m., Steve Maier was traveling westbound from Wishek to Mandan while pulling a horse trailer […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Name Released in Richland County DUI Crash

WAHPETON, N.D. (KXNET) — A 60-year-old man was hospitalized after experiencing serious injuries after a crash on Saturday evening six miles north of Wahpeton. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 6:04 p.m. on October 22, David Gary Manning of Wahpeton was riding his motorcycle southbound on Richland County Road 8 when he […]
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
KX News

Edmore woman dead in rollover near Nekoma

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a Chevrolet S10 was traveling north on ND Highway 1 when the driver from Edmore crossed the centerline, tripped, and rolled an undetermined number of times before stopping in the ditch.
NEKOMA, ND
KX News

Manufacturing worker’s wages in North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — Manufacturing has long been one of the United States’ most common occupations. During what can be thought of as the golden age of manufacturing in America, tens of millions of Americans were employed in manufacturing everything from food to furniture to factory production parts. By June of 1979, a year the Bureau […]
GEORGIA STATE
KX News

Hockey: Minotauros take down Aberdeen in OT

One winter sport is officially underway, the NAHL hockey season has returned to North Dakota. Minot Minotauros entered Friday night’s match up against the Aberdeen Wings with a 7-4 record and sitting in second place in the central division. Minot Minotauros Aberdeen Wings Final
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX News

9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy