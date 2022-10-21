Read full article on original website
STOP FOR TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS LEADS TO DRIVER GOING TO JAIL
A stop for traffic violations led to the driver going to jail early Monday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at 2:00 a.m. a deputy stopped a sedan in the 18000 block of Highway 38 in north county. The driver, a Florence man, had an active warrant for his arrest. Dispatch confirmed the warrant and he was taken into custody without incident. His vehicle was towed and his dog was taken to Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center.
Canceling Evacuation Notices, Southeastern Lane Co., Oct. 25
The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is lifting, effective immediately, the remaining Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notices in the Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas. “With the rain over the weekend and the great progress that fire crews are making on the Cedar Creek Fire, we are able to lift the remaining evacuation notices in the Oakridge area,” said Lane County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Carl Wilkerson. “This has been a long haul for everyone living in that area and all of us at the Sheriff’s Office appreciate how understanding the community has been, how quickly people moved to evacuate in September, and the cooperation among neighbors during such a challenging time.” The Cedar Creek Fire continues to burn east of Oakridge. More information about the Cedar Creek Fire and fire suppression efforts can be found online at https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8307/.
MAN JAILED FOR WARRANT AFTER SUNDAY CONTACT
A Roseburg man jailed for a warrant after being contacted by a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said at 10:45 p.m. a deputy was called to the 100 block of Colton Lane in the Winchester area on a different matter. The deputy learned the 19-year old had a warrant for failing to appear that came out earlier in the month. The man was taken to Corrections. Bail was set at $200,000.
Lane County deputies bust illegal Butane Hash Oil lab
PLEASANT HILL, Ore. -- A sizable and illegal Butane Hash Oil production operation was shut down on Monday after law enforcement carried out a search warrant, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office. According to the LCSO, the BHO operation was reported to them and Oregon State Police on...
All evacuation notices are canceled for Oakridge and Westfir
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — The Lane County Sheriff's Office announced they are lifting effective, immediately, the remaining Level 1 (Be Ready) evacuation notices in the Oakridge, Westfir and High Prairie areas. “With the rain over the weekend and the great progress that fire crews are making on the Cedar Creek...
Burn Season begins in Lane County and others
This weekend’s change in weather has flipped the switch on outdoor burning bans. LRAPA spokesperson Travis Knudsen told KLCC outdoor burn season for Lane County normally runs for the entire month of October, but the start had been delayed because of continued fire danger. “With the arrival of rain...
2 victims of fatal I-5 crashes that closed freeway for hours identified by police
The identities of two people who died after multiple multi-vehicle crashes Wednesday on Interstate 5 in Linn County have been released by law enforcement. The first fatality came in the first pileup, which started about 8 a.m. near Halsey at the Oregon 228 interchange, according to a news release from Oregon State Police.
ROSEBURG POLICE CITE MAN FOR ALLEGED DRUG LAW VIOLATION
Roseburg Police cited a Sutherlin man for an alleged drug law violation on Thursday. A report from RPD said at about 3:45 p.m. officers responded to a suspicious incident at the corner of Southeast Douglas Avenue and Southeast Kane Street. They contacted the suspect who was in his vehicle. While talking with the man, an officer said he observed methamphetamine in plain view, so detained the suspect.
Man dies in Lebanon mobile home fire
LEBANON Ore. (KPTV) - A man died on Saturday after a fire started inside his double-wide mobile home in Lebanon. According to a statement from the Lebanon Fire District, the man’s roommate was able to escape the blaze and call 911, but the unidentified man and his dog did not make it out.
Suspect in deadly shooting between two vehicles arrested
KENNWICK – Benton County Sheriff Tom Croskrey announced Friday the arrest of a suspect in the Oct. 15 shooting between two vehicles on State Route 397 near Third Avenue that resulted in the death of Jatzivy Sarabia, 18. During their investigation, detectives from the Benton County Sheriff’s Office identified...
Eugene police arrest two after “high risk” traffic stop
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two men were arrested Wednesday morning after what the Eugene Police Department calls a “high risk” traffic stop where one of the men allegedly resisted arrest and challenged police to shoot him. According to EPD, a Verizon store at 4750 Royal Ave. reported a burglary...
60 Fatal Collisions Created Pandemonium Wednesday On Foggy Interstate 5 In Eugene
What caused dozens of vehicles to collide on Wednesday’s foggy Interstate 5, killing two drivers eight miles apart and blocking down portions of the southbound road for much of the day, is still a mystery to police. The “pieces are still being put together,” as Oregon State Police Captain...
NEW SCOTTSBURG BRIDGE HAS LIGHTED PYLONS
The new Scottsburg Bridge on Oregon Highway 38, now features lighted pylons at each end of the structure, to help light up the area for those passing through. A release from the Oregon Department of Transportation said lined with steep hills and tall trees, the highway can be a dark and challenging drive for some travelers.
One dead in Lane County after vehicle pedestrian crash
Lane County, Ore. – One person died early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle. This happened at 4:44 a.m. on Friday, October 21 south of Goshen along Highway 99 South and Rickett’s Road. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police are investigating the incident....
FEMALE TRANSIENT JAILED ON MULTIPLE THEFT CHARGES
A female transient was jailed on multiple theft charges by Roseburg Police early Friday. An RPD report said at 5:00 a.m. officers conducted a field interview of 46-year old Amy Dykes regarding stolen property recovered during a previous arrest. This was near the intersection of West Umpqua Street and West Princeton Avenue. Officers eventually detained the transient and found her in possession of another person’s credit card.
Sweet Home police find tennis balls allegedly stuffed with explosives
SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Sweet Home police say they found some suspicious looking tennis balls that turned out to have explosive devices nestled inside. According to the Sweet Home Police Department, officers responded to the 1200 block of 37th Avenue in the afternoon of October 19 for a report of a suspicious object. Police said they found three tennis balls wrapped in black tape that each contained “a low grade explosive.” The Oregon State Police Explosives Unit was reportedly called in and destroyed one device that was undetonated.
TEEN CITED FOR MARIJUANA AT JOSEPH LANE MIDDLE SCHOOL
A teenager was cited for being a minor in possession of marijuana at Joseph Lane Middle School on Northeast Vine Street on Tuesday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:15 a.m. the 14-year old male was allegedly found to be in possession of a marijuana vape pen. He was released after being given the citation.
Police: Fog a factor in deadly chain-reaction crash on Oregon highway
At least one person was killed in the chain-reaction crash on Interstate 5 that involved over 60 vehicles during morning rush-hour, authorities said. At least one person was killed in a pileup involving over 60 vehicles on a highway in western Oregon Wednesday, and authorities believe thick fog in the area of the crash may have been a factor.
Welcome snow, rain fall on, cool Cedar Creek Fire; crews pulled off lines while area scouted for safety
Welcome, widespread rain and snow fell Saturday on the 127,000-acre Cedar Creek Fire near Waldo Lake, cooling the blaze and reducing fire activity, but also bringing potentially risky working conditions that prompted officials to pull crews off the lines until the area can be scouted for safety. The post Welcome snow, rain fall on, cool Cedar Creek Fire; crews pulled off lines while area scouted for safety appeared first on KTVZ.
Burning restrictions set to be lifted on Monday
The Benton County Fire Defense Board will lift burning restrictions and backyard/open burning on Monday morning, Philomath Fire & Rescue Deputy Fire Chief Rich Saalsaa announced. The action comes after the region picked up needed rainfall late this week along with a wet forecast in the coming days. On Friday,...
