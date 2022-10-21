Read full article on original website
WWE Hall Of Famer Inducted Into Georgia High School Football HOF
WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons can add another title to his stacked resume. Along with his recognition in the WWE and College Football Hall Of Fame, Simmons is now a member of the Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame. Ron Simmons played for Warner Robins High School in...
Kurt Angle Talks The WWE Dark Match He Had With Owen Hart In 1999
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently made an appearance on an Inside The Ropes Live Event to discuss a variety of topics such as the non-televised dark match he had with WWE legend Owen Hart before a TV Taping on May 10th, 1999, which is just 12 days prior to Hart’s fatal accident at Over the Edge 1999.
DDP Says Roman Reigns Reminds Him Of A WWE Hall Of Famer
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page took to an episode of his DDP Snakepit podcast, where he discussed a number of topics such as how the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion "The Tribal Chief" Roman Reigns reminds him of fellow WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts.
WWE News: Kurt Angle Reflects On His First WWE Title Win, Brock Lesnar Set For Halloween RAW
--In a post on Twitter, WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle celebrated the anniversary of his first WWE Championship victory:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Brock Lesnar is being locally advertised for the Halloween edition of Monday Night Raw. The episode will air live on the USA Network,...
WWE Hall Of Famer Kurt Angle Reveals His Favorite Wrestling Moment Of All-Time
WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle recently took to his The Kurt Angle Show podcast, where he discussed his number one favorite wrestling moment of all-time in the WWE and any other pro wrestling promotion and that is him coming out in a milk truck and spraying milk all over fellow WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin and other WWE Superstars.
DDP Reveals He Went To The WWE's HQ In Stamford To Do A Test To Be An Announcer
WWE Hall of Famer and pro wrestling legend Diamond Dallas Page recently appeared on Busted Open Radio to talk about a number of topics such as how he went to the WWE's HQ in Stamford in 2002 to do a test to be an announcer because Kevin Dunn told him to and how Kevin called him back and informed him that they will start the pro wrestling legend with the satellite for the first month or two.
Jim Cornette Compares Bray Wyatt's Promos To CM Punk And Mick Foley
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how Bray Wyatt cuts his promos similar to how WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, former AEW World Champion CM Punk and top AEW Star MJF does, but in his own way.
Shawn Michaels Sings The Praises Of Former NXT North American Champion Ahead Of Halloween Havoc
What does WWE Hall Of Famer think of former NXT North American Champion Carmelo Hayes?. Who better to ask than the "Heartbreak Kid" himself?. Ahead of Saturday evening's NXT Halloween Havoc event, Shawn Michaels sang the praises of Carmelo Hayes, who will compete in a Ladder match for the vacant NXT North American title. Check out the highlights below.
Jim Ross Offers Strong Praise For MJF, William Regal Segment On AEW Dynamite
Jim Ross was impressed by the MJF and William Regal segment on AEW Dynamite this week. During a recent episode of his Grilling J.R. podcast, the AEW commentator offered strong praise for the two performers for their highly-regarded promo segment. Featured below is an excerpt from the show where he...
DDP Compares Current Smackdown Champion To Mike Tyson
During the latest recording of the DDP SnakePit podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Diamond Dallas Page shared his thoughts on WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey, and discussed the similarities between Rousey and Mike Tyson. “When that girl is walking through the curtain, she’s a beast, and she was...
Road Dogg Reveals The Jeep Used In The DX Reunion Was The Same One They Used For The WCW Invasion
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how the jeep that was used on the DX reunion on WWE RAW was the same Jeep that was used during the WCW invasion angle.
Arn Anderson Talks About AEW Signing Renee Paquette, Sting & More
Arn Anderson recently sounded off on Renee Paquette joining All Elite Wrestling on the latest installment of his "ARN" podcast. Additionally, "The Enforcer" gave his thoughts on a fellow wrestling legend that he has worked with in multiple promotions over the years -- "The Icon" Sting. Featured below are some...
Billy Gunn On How “Scissor Me Daddy” Became Such A Popular Catchphrase
WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW Star Billy Gunn spoke with Sports Illustrated on a number of topics such as how he had no idea the “Scissor Me Daddy” catchphrase would become a phenomenon. Billy Gunn said:. “Who knew this would become a phenomenon? This scissoring thing,...
WWE News: AJ Styles Talks NASCAR With Jeff Burton, Latest WWE Top 10
-- A fresh edition of 'Top 10' is now available on the official YouTube channel of World Wrestling Entertainment. Check out Carmella’s best moments in the video below:. -- In other news from the land of sports-entertainment, WWE posted a video of AJ Styles talking NASCAR with Jeff Burton and Corey LaJoie:
Matt Hardy Talks WWE Previously Booking Bad Taste Storylines
Current All Elite Wrestling Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy made an appearance on an episode of Busted Open Radio to talk about a variety of topics such as WWE previously booking storylines with bad taste like the storyline of his brother's struggles with addiction and alcohol over the years and how you won't be seeing that as much now with Triple H in charge.
Ric Flair Again Alludes To Potential Out Of Retirement Return To The Ring
Those are the words often used by legends who are retired from the ring when asked in media appearances about the possibility of stepping into the squared circle once again. During a recent interview with TMZ Sports, "The Nature Boy" Ric Flair used the "never say never" line while also joking about a potential showdown with Sasha Banks at WrestleMania.
Jim Cornette Says Aspects Of ROH Appearing On AEW TV Is Like An “Infestation”
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how AEW President and CEO Tony Khan, who is also ROH's owner should explain and establish everything he is doing with the ROH brand on AEW TV and not assume everyone already knows as well as how aspects of ROH, including the brand's stars and titles are just like an "infestation" as they just keep lurking and popping up everywhere.
Best Of WWE: Scream Queens Compilation Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
An announcement was made by the WWE Network's Twitter account that a new compilation called "The Best Of WWE: Scream Queens" has recently been added to Peacock in the United States and on the WWE Network everywhere else and that the compilation, which features numerous women's matches from people such as Alexa Bliss, Lita and Luna Vachon, will be hosted by Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
Tony Khan Talks About Working With Renee Paquette In AEW
Tony Khan recently spoke with Sports Illustrated for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the AEW President spoke about working with former WWE star Renee Paquette since she joined All Elite Wrestling. “Renee is new to AEW, but she’s a very familiar face,” Khan said....
Road Dogg Talks Sean Waltman Mentioning Chyna During DX Reunion
WWE producer and wrestling legend Road Dogg recently took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he spoke about topics such as fellow WWE Hall of Famer Sean "X-Pac" Waltman mentioning Chyna during the DX reunion segment on the October 10th episode of WWE Monday Night RAW.
