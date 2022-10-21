ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

BlueDevilCountry

Status of injuries to Duke's two top-ranked freshmen

Nobody expected five-star freshman small forward Dariq Whitehead to play in Duke basketball's 16-minute Blue-White scrimmage at Countdown to Craziness on Friday night. But when the program announced a few hours beforehand that five-star freshman center Dereck Lively II would also be on the bench, ...
DURHAM, NC
dukebasketballreport.com

Latest Chronicle Profile: Christian Reeves

The biggest surprise/revelation from the Countdown To Craziness scrimmage was freshman big man Christian Reeves. The original idea was that he would redshirt this year and be ready to step in next year. Now?. That’s not as clear. Numbers alone may keep that plan going as Duke also has...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

National media comments about Miami football after Duke loss

Mario Cristobal and the Miami football team hit a new low in the 2022 season with a 45-21 loss to Duke while committing eight turnovers. The national media took notice for the second time in the last five weeks of a Miami loss. After the Miami 45-31 loss to Middle Tennessee State, it didn’t seem like Miami could get lower in 2022.
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

VIDEO: Instant reaction to Miami's loss to Duke

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla -- Watch an instant reaction immediately following the conclusion of the Hurricanes' 45-21 loss to Duke on Saturday. Miami (3-4, 1-2 ACC) was plagued by eight turnovers which led to 31 points. Christopher Stock has covered the Miami Hurricanes since 2003 and can be reached by e-mail...
DURHAM, NC
mebaneenterprise.com

Eagles win fifth straight, clinch share of Central Conference title

Eastern Alamance’s varsity football team clinched a tie for the Central Conference regular season title Friday night, as the Eagles traveled to Pittsboro and took care of Northwood, 42-14. Junior quarterback Jason Ball accounted for five touchdowns for the victorious Eagles, as he threw four touchdown passes and ran for another as EAHS improved to 8-1 overall, and a perfect 5-0 in Central Conference play.
MEBANE, NC
alamancenews.com

FRIDAY NIGHT RESULTS: Graham loses at home; other county teams roll on the road

Andrew Carrouth’s second go-around as a high school football head coach has become rewarding. Now he has a conference championship associated with his name. Carrouth, a former Southern Alamance player and head coach, has directed North Moore to a Mid-Carolina Conference title with Friday night’s 35-0 victory at Graham.
GRAHAM, NC
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants In Pinehurst, NC

Nestled in the Carolina sandhills, Pinehurst, NC is a legendary golfing mecca and home to multiple championship golfing tournaments and the historic Pinehurst Resort. Featuring nine world-class courses, the town thrills golfing fanatics from across the country. But there’s more to Pinehurst than just golf. The town hosts several annual...
PINEHURST, NC
cbs17

1 shot at Snoopy’s Hot Dogs in Raleigh, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One person was shot Sunday afternoon in Raleigh in the parking lot of a hot dog restaurant, according to Raleigh police. The shooting took place around 2:45 p.m. in the parking lot of Snoopy’s Hot Dogs on Spring Forest Road. Police said an associate...
RALEIGH, NC
WHSV

New details on Raleigh mass shooting; 15-year-old armed with three weapons

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Police have released new details on last week’s mass shooting in Raleigh. The report sheds light on the harrowing circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting that killed five on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 13th in the Hedingham neighborhood. Raleigh police say that after they shot...
RALEIGH, NC

