UFC 280: Islam Makhachev fulfills his destiny, submits Charles Oliveira for lightweight gold (Video)
The Islam Makhachev era has arrived, fulfilling the guarantee made by Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov, as he defeats Charles Oliveira at UFC 280 to become lightweight champion. Almost exactly two years to the date that his mentor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, retired following his last successful title defense, Islam Makhachev is now a champion in his own right.
Khamzat Chimaev gets in physical altercation with Team Makhachev at UFC 280 (Video)
UFC star Khamzat Chimaev got into a physical altercation with members of Team Makhachev following the conclusion of UFC 280. Makhachev (23-1 MMA) collided with former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA) in the headliner of today’s pay-per-view event in Abu Dhabi with the promotions coveted 155lbs title up for grabs.
Charles Oliveira opens up following submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 280
Charles Oliveira failed to become a two-time UFC Lightweight Champion and he has spoken out following his UFC 280 loss. Oliveira and Islam Makhachev did battle inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi this past Saturday. The bout was contested for the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship. This was a one-sided showing in favor of Makhachev, who secured the second-round submission finish.
UFC 280 results: T.J. Dillashaw fights Aljamain Sterling with dislocated shoulder for 1.5 rounds, suffers brutal stoppage
Aljamain Sterling is out to defend his Bantamweight belt for just the second time this afternoon (Sat. Oct. 22, 2022), locking horns with former two-time division kingpin, T.J. Dillashaw, in UFC 280’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. “Funkmaster” silenced numerous critics...
Pros react after Sean O’Malley defeats Petr Yan at UFC 280
Tonight’s UFC 280 main card featured a highly anticipated men’s bantamweight matchup between Sean O’Malley and Petr Yan. O’Malley (16-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since July’s UFC 276 event, where his bout with Pedro Munhoz was ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke. Prior to that inconclusive result, ‘Suga’ had earned three stoppage wins in a row over opponents Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho and Raulian Paiva.
UFC President Dana White responds to Dan Hardy’s claims that he staged his concern for Calvin Kattar following Max Holloway fight
UFC President Dana White has fired shots at Dan Hardy. The former UFC fighter and color commentator accused White of staging concern for Calvin Kattar. Back in early 2021, footage was released of White expressing concern for Kattar after his five-round battering at the hands of Max Holloway. White informed Kattar’s cornerman that their fighter would be going straight to the hospital. Hardy expressed his belief that White’s concern was a facade to look good in front of the cameras.
Dana White reacts to Khamzat-Team Khabib cageside brawl in Abu Dhabi: ‘It doesn’t bother me’
Khamzat Chimaev got into a cageside scuffle with Khabib Nurmagomedov’s team earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, but Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) president Dana White doesn’t seem all too concerned.
Islam Makhachev drops and stops Charles Oliveira, wins Lightweight title in Abu Dhabi
“Former” Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight champion, Charles Oliveira — who lost his 155-pound title on the scale in his previous bout — is out to reclaim what he feels is rightfully still his this afternoon in the pay-per-view (PPV) main event of UFC 280, which is taking place today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Standing in his way is Islam Makhachev — the protege of Khabib Nurmagomedov — who, like his mentor, rarely loses rounds. In fact, Makhachev is the betting favorite thanks in large part to his current 10-fight unbeaten streak, which features six finishes.
Here’s everything that happened at UFC 280 last night
Last night (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) ventured forth to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, for UFC 280. Boasting a pair of title fights and several other potential title eliminator match ups, the pay-per-view (PPV) event was clearly one of the year’s best. Though it took some time for the event to heat up, things were rolling by the time the main card was underway, resulting in an ... odd night of action.
UFC 280: Conor McGregor & MMA Twitter react to head scratching Sean O’Malley win over Petr Yan
There weren’t many people who agreed with the judges’ decision to give Sean O’Malley the win over Petr Yan at UFC 280 — Conor McGregor included. Even if he didn’t win and earn the next bantamweight title shot, the stock of Sean O’Malley wasn’t going to go down after his bout with Petr Yan at UFC 280.
UFC 280 results: Aljamain Sterling dominates injured T.J. Dillashaw for second-round TKO
ABU DHABI – UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling showed once again why he’s an unstoppable force on the ground. Sterling’s (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) grappling was on full display as he dominated former champion T.J. Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) en route to a second-round TKO in the co-main event at Etihad Arena on Saturday. Dillashaw’s left shoulder became dislocated early in the first round, and it hampered him in the second after it was popped back in.
Khabib Nurmagomedov: Islam Makhachev is No. 1 pound-for-pound, Alexander Volkanovski next fight
ABU DHABI – Khabib Nurmagomedov thinks Islam Makhachev is the best fighter and wants him to prove it against Alexander Volkanovski. Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC) captured the vacant lightweight title when he ran through Charles Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC) to score a second-round submission win in Saturday’s UFC 280 main event at Etihad Arena. In his corner was his mentor Nurmagomedov, who was elated to pass on the throne to his protege.
Conor McGregor reacts to UFC 280 main event, trades insults with Ben Askren and Ali Abdelaziz
Another major lightweight title fight is in the books and Conor McGregor is back at it – tweeting, that is. Following Islam Makchachev’s title-earning UFC 280 main event victory Saturday in Abu Dhabi, McGregor posted a series of tweets directed at the promotion’s newest champion. Not only...
Pic: Check out Petr Yan vs. Sean O’Malley controversial scorecard | UFC 280
Sean O’Malley may have walked away with a split-decision win over Petr Yan earlier today (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) at UFC 280 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena on “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, U.A.E., but many fight fans believed “No Mercy” had done enough to capture victory.
Henry Cejudo vs. Aljamain Sterling? Dana White suggests ‘Triple C’ could get the next bantamweight title shot
UFC 280 was a big night for the Bantamweight division. Not only did Aljamain Sterling defend the 135-pound title against T.J. Dillashaw, but Sean O’Malley beat Petr Yan and became a legitimate contender. But, that doesn’t mean it’s O’Malley vs. Sterling next. While there were a...
Sean Shelby's Shoes: What's next for Charles Oliveira, T.J. Dillashaw after UFC 280 losses?
It was a disappointing night for Charles Oliveira and T.J. Dillashaw at UFC 280 on Saturday. Both men failed to leave with championship belts. Oliveira (33-9 MMA, 21-9 UFC) failed to recapture the lightweight belt in the main event at Etihad Arena on Yas Island. He succumbed to a second-round submission against Islam Makhachev (23-1 MMA, 12-1 UFC). In the co-main event, Dillashaw (17-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) also failed to reclaim a title when he lost to bantamweight champ Aljamain Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC) by second-round TKO.
UFC 280 Prelims: Belal Muhammad Swarms Undefeated Sean Brady to Stoppage
Non-stop pressure was the name of the game for Belal Muhammad. The VFS Academy product proved his worth in the Ultimate Fighting Championship welterweight division yet again, as he took out the previously unbeaten Sean Brady with punches in the second round of their featured UFC 280 prelim on Saturday at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Muhammad (22-3, 13-3 UFC) brought it to a close 4:47 into Round 2, posting his first victory via knockout or technical knockout since September 2016.
Kadyrov enforces peace between Khamzat Chimaev and Team Khabib after UFC 280 brawl
Welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev has gained a bit of a reputation lately for brawling in public. So, it was only somewhat surprising to hear he’d gotten into another fight outside the cage following Islam Makhachev’s win at UFC 280 last night (Sat. Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi.
DDP Describes Ronda Rousey's Behind-The-Scenes Personality
Ronda Rousey has recently been displaying a much more aggressive heel attitude on television, which has led to a push for her as she regained the WWE "SmackDown" Women's Championship. However, on the latest episode of "DDP SnakePit," Diamond Dallas Page explained they she and her husband are actually, "really sweet people, just down-to-earth people."
Khabib Nurmagomedov shares prediction for Makhachev vs. Volkanovski: ‘We’re going to take your place, brother’
Islam Makhachev fulfilled the destiny that Khabib and Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov set out for him when he captured the Lightweight title at UFC 280 last night (Sat., Oct. 22, 2022) in Abu Dhabi. His fight against Charles Oliveira was a clinic, both on the ground and on the feet. There were few moments that went Oliveira’s way, and it was almost shocking how quickly Makhachev forced a tap out of the former champion three minutes into the second round (watch the finish here).
