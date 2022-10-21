ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Think Taylor Swift Is Singing About Miscarriage On “Midnights,” And It’s Prompted People To Share Their Own Experiences Of Loss

By Ellen Durney
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ETw6m_0ihgixYV00

Taylor Swift’s long-awaited 10th studio album, Midnights , has finally arrived, and it’s giving us more raw insight than ever before.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sMI0b_0ihgixYV00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

The first 13 songs dropped as the clock struck 12 on Friday morning. But, being the master of surprise that she is, Taylor didn’t stop there, releasing a further seven tracks just three hours later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Gufy3_0ihgixYV00
Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

With so much content, fans launched straight into lyrical analysis , peeling back the layers of each song in search of the behind-the-scenes details we’ve come to expect from Taylor’s music.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M4yKo_0ihgixYV00
Jamie Mccarthy / Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

However, there was one emotional track that immediately moved people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C3ARJ_0ihgixYV00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

“Bigger Than The Whole Sky,” which was one of the seven songs released in the 3am Edition , explores themes of loss, with its heartbreaking lyrics prompting fans to theorize it might be about the subject of miscarriage.

Instagram: @taylorswift

It’s important to note that over recent years, Taylor has started exploring songwriting from the perspective of others — be it people she knows, or fictional characters she’s created — and the song therefore may not be about her own experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JkWTm_0ihgixYV00
Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images

In the first verse, Taylor tells the story of heartache in the wake of a significant life event, singing: “No words appear before me in the aftermath / Salt streams out my eyes and into my ears / Every single thing I touch becomes sick with sadness / ’Cause it's all over now, all out to sea.”

Instagram: @taylorswift

It’s fairly evident that the song is about the experience of losing something or someone. However, many fans began interpreting the song to be about miscarriage after hearing the chorus, which reflects on never getting to “meet” the person in question after a “short time” together.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UuZYA_0ihgixYV00
Kevin Kane / Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

“Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye / You were bigger than the whole sky / You were more than just a short time,” she sings. “And I've got a lot to pine about / I've got a lot to live without.”

Instagram: @taylorswift

The chorus concludes: “I'm never gonna meet / What could’ve been, would’ve been / What should’ve been you / What could’ve been, would’ve been you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=421jXR_0ihgixYV00
Terry Wyatt / Getty Images

Then, in the second verse, Taylor seems to explore notions of blame and religion related to loss, asking: “Did some force take you because I didn't pray? / Every single thing to come has turned into ashes / ’Cause it’s all over, it’s not meant to be / So I'll say words I don't believe.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fMLaA_0ihgixYV00
Amy Sussman / Getty Images

Before long, fans gathered on Reddit forums to discuss the song, with many people relating the lyrics to their own experiences of pregnancy loss.

Instagram: @taylorswift

“This is so sad,” one user wrote. “It completely reads as about a miscarriage/pregnancy loss.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SweTq_0ihgixYV00
lyricstranslate.com

In reply, another added: “Came here to say this. Going through a miscarriage rn and this hit me hard.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22D6iI_0ihgixYV00
lyricstranslate.com

One mother opened up about having felt similar emotions to those described in the song, saying the lyrics matched her own experience perfectly.

Instagram: @taylorswift

“To me, this song is about losing a pregnancy,” she wrote, prefacing that she’s reluctant to speculate about such a sensitive issue. “A miscarriage, a loss. You were bigger than the whole sky. You were more than just a short time. A lot to live without. I’m never gonna meet what should have been, could have been YOU. Even the self-punishing, did this happen because of me?”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bE9BC_0ihgixYV00
lyricstranslate.com

Echoing this, another fan described the song as “achingly heartbreaking.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tc2wv_0ihgixYV00
Nbc / NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“That’s what I thought too,” they responded. “I’m not speculating either because Taylor can clearly write about experiences that aren’t her own so well, and her personal life is nothing to do with me. That’s exactly what I thought too — it’s so desperately, achingly heartbreaking.”

Instagram: @taylorswift

It’s also interesting to note here that this isn’t the first time Taylor’s fans have theorized about a song being about pregnancy loss. Her song “Hoax,” from the 2020 album, Folklore , sparked conversations about miscarriage, after some fans interpreted that the lyrics were telling the story of a profound and painful loss.

Instagram: @taylorswift

In fact, there were several fans who said that hearing “Bigger Than the Whole Sky” made them interpret “Hoax” completely differently, and vice versa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T3bKO_0ihgixYV00
Axelle / FilmMagic

“I remember when I read someone’s interpretation of ‘Hoax’ saying it could be about a miscarriage. This was the first time the song really made sense to me,” they said. “Now hearing ‘Bigger Than The Whole Sky’ it seems even more credible.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41sLl4_0ihgixYV00
genius.com

Someone else added that the connection between the two songs was “blowing my mind and breaking my heart.”

Instagram: @taylorswift

Elsewhere, people made the important point that even if the song isn’t about pregnancy loss, the lyrics still serve as a “valid interpretation,” which could be of comfort to those mourning a loss of any kind.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oiQw8_0ihgixYV00
Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

And many fans have shared their personal experiences with loss, be it the death of a friend or family member, a miscarriage, or even a breakup.

Instagram: @taylorswift

“This song hits harder than anything she's ever written,” wrote one user, who opened up about their own fertility struggles.

Instagram: @taylorswift

“Knowing she is sharing something so personal and traumatic with us makes me feel unworthy of her music,” they said. “Recently decided to stop trying after 5 years of infertility with my husband. Mourning what should have been is some of the worst kind of pain. This song broke me.”

Instagram: @taylorswift

Someone else said: “I miscarried my first baby 10+ years ago and I've always said they were my ‘could have been, should have been’ so these lyrics stopped me in tracks and took me back.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=388ouO_0ihgixYV00
lyricstranslate.com

“Beautifully heartbreaking lyrics,” they added. “Written in a way it can be widely interpreted for any loss, as this thread shows.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I3Qyu_0ihgixYV00
Tasrightsmanagement2020 / Getty Images via Getty Images

In turn, others spoke candidly about losing family members, and how their interpretation of the song reflects their experiences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bSSDl_0ihgixYV00
Valerie Macon / AFP via Getty Images

“The chorus started and I felt my eyes water — lost my dad early 2020 and it hit in every way I needed it,” one user said. “The 3am edition really said time to get comfortable with our emotions huh.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KUQkj_0ihgixYV00
Dave Hogan / Getty Images

“This song hits so hard. I’m pretty sure this songs about a miscarriage but for me, my brother (25) died 2 years ago,” some else added, proceeding to reflect on their personal tragedy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ilXP8_0ihgixYV00
lyricstranslate.com

“We didn’t have the best relationship because of drugs/mental illness issues but it really makes me think about how I’ve got a lot to live without him. Also just what could’ve been if we had more time or if I tried a little harder in our relationship,” they said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FKwub_0ihgixYV00
lyricstranslate.com

Having read through the various interpretations, some even felt that listening to the song might prove difficult in light of their personal experiences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43IFjb_0ihgixYV00
Emma Mcintyre / Getty Images for dcp

“I think I need to wait on this one,” one person admitted. “My boyfriend died earlier this year and the emotions are bubbling up too high for me needing to go to sleep.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ykvtv_0ihgixYV00
TikTok / @taylorswift

