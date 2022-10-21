Read full article on original website
Related
vermontbiz.com
Kate Forrer takes reins from Kathleen Wanner at Vermont Woodlands Assoc.
The Vermont Woodlands Association(link is external) recently welcomed Kate Forrer as the group’s new executive director. Forrer joins the VWA from University of Vermont Extension, where she worked in forestry outreach and education and partnered with VWA on many projects that served Vermont’s forests. Forrer’s passion for forestry...
Bill Schubart: New Yorker piece was overly rosy about Vermont’s media scene
The New Yorker does not mention the steady demise or sale of local and regional papers and broadcasters that has undermined Vermont’s media landscape for several decades, and has been most destructive in the last few years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Bill Schubart: New Yorker piece was overly rosy about Vermont’s media scene.
a-z-animals.com
Deer Season In Vermont: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared
Deer Season In Vermont: Everything You Need To Know To Be Prepared. Vermont is a great state to hunt in due to the high population of deer, rural landscape, and a large selection of public and private land to hunt on. Most deer are found in the northwest and southwest corners of the state and along the Connecticut river. The higher elevations that run north and south in the eastern areas of the state have a lower population density of deer. However, these areas offer more remote areas for hunters that enjoy a long hunting trip.
WCAX
Hubbard Park set to undergo major upgrades
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - One of Vermont’s largest municipal parks is getting a big upgrade: a new walking trail that everyone can enjoy. Although central Vermont is past peak foliage, locals say the Capital City’s Park holds its beauty year round. Including for people such as Annarose Jenisch. She was out for a walk this week with her dogs Chico, Annabelle, and Albert.
VTDigger
Not perfect but still human beings
I would like to know why the state of Vermont has been so ignorant about helping people who have been incarcerated in our state. It seems to me if someone has paid their dues to the state by spending time in jail, yet still pay when released by not being able to get a job or find housing because of a conviction, this is not right.
Washington Examiner
Vermont announces bonus round of state tax credits
(The Center Square) – A bonus round of funding has been added to a Vermont program designed to breathe life into downtowns. The Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development says $800,000 in state income tax credits are being made available beginning next year for projects designed to enhance the state’s history while improving building safety at aging historic commercial and community structures.
vermontbiz.com
New Amtrak service makes a strong start
By C.B. Hall, Vermont Business Magazine Three-plus months since Amtrak and the Vermont Agency of Transportation extended the northward reach of the Ethan Allen Express by 68 miles, from Rutland to Burlington, patronage on the train is exceeding expectations. The addition of the new mileage to the existing 200-mile New York City-to-Rutland route – roughly a 33% increase – brought with it a ridership boost of 51% in August, the new service's first full month, relative to ridership in August of 2019, the last pre-pandemic year.
When Covid hit, Vermont’s public school enrollment dropped and homeschooling spiked. Then the trend reversed.
Some parents who made the switch to homeschooling during the pandemic plan to stick with it, a state official said. But many home study students returned to public school in the fall of 2021. Read the story on VTDigger here: When Covid hit, Vermont’s public school enrollment dropped and homeschooling spiked. Then the trend reversed..
Old North End block party celebrates youth education
"There’s so much hope for us in our youth.”
VTDigger
Congrats to Vermont
I am so proud that our little state has legalized marijuana. After 17 years on every opioid imaginable after a horrific car accident left me permanently disabled, I’ve turned to natural pain control. As a woman of 63 years, I smoked in my 20s for enjoyment. But now, for...
viatravelers.com
11 Fun & Best Things to Do in Montpelier, Vermont
The lovely northern Vermont town of Montpelier is home to Vermont’s capital, located in the middle of the Green Mountains and at the intersection of three rivers. The town may be the capital of Vermont, but the city prides itself on its local businesses and, to this day, does not have a Starbucks, Walmart, or McDonald’s. However, local restaurants and cafes are abundant, with many Vermont favorites, including pure maple syrup.
Castleton House candidate’s online past draws criticism from Democrats
Screenshots and archived content from the YouTube channel of Republican Jarrod Sammis appear to show the candidate questioning the legitimacy of Joe Biden’s 2020 election win and joking about shooting communists. Read the story on VTDigger here: Castleton House candidate’s online past draws criticism from Democrats.
While home-heating fuel prices surge, demand for firewood causes new challenges￼
Wood prices are increasing as the industry faces labor shortages and fuel price increases, among other factors. Read the story on VTDigger here: While home-heating fuel prices surge, demand for firewood causes new challenges￼.
The Valley Reporter
Where Are They Now: Continue flea tick meds all the way through November, Marble urges
This week’s Where Are They Now feature focused on Waitsfield native Brittany Marble who is a veterinarian and veteran. But first, a public service message from Marble. “November is the worst flea and tick month. People like to stop giving the flea tick meds, thinking it’s cold and winter is coming. But it’s cold and the ticks are seeking your animals for warmth. I know it’s expensive but we have a lot of Lyme in this area and dogs are susceptible to Lyme nephritis which basically shuts down the kidneys and dogs can die in weeks,” she cautioned.
wamc.org
The major party candidates for Vermont governor clash over a number of topics during latest debate
The incumbent Republican and the Democrat challenging him for the top elected position in Vermont have participated in a number of debates. The latest occurred Thursday night on NBC5. Vermont Republican Phil Scott is seeking his fourth two-year term as governor. Democrat Brenda Siegel has not held elective office. She...
WCAX
Are Vermonters more vulnerable to identity theft?
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A new study from the identity protection company Veriff reports that Vermonters are searching for information about identity theft more than any other state. Are Vermonters more vulnerable to identity theft?. Darren Perron spoke with Henry Collier, director of technology programs at Norwich University, about the...
Addison Independent
Starksboro farmer uses ‘retro’ practices
When thinking about the future of farming, Starksboro farmer Kerry Kurt believes the key to success lies in the past. We’re glad you’re interested in this valuable content! Please understand that in order for us to be able to fund reporters covering local news, we need your help! For full access to this story and all online content, please log in or subscribe to the Addison Independent.
mynbc5.com
Covid-19 cases trending upwards across Vermont region
MONTPELIER, Vt. — COVID-19 case numbers in the region are rising. In all three states, hospitalizations are up. “This is the time of year when people go inside with colder weather,” said Patsy Kelso, Vermont's state epidemiologist. “And windows and doors are closed, and people are gathering again, and often not wearing masks.”
This Place Has the Best Burgers in New Hampshire According to Reader’s Digest
Burgers can really hit the spot sometimes. On those hot summer days when you've been spending time outside or on the water, there's nothing better than sinking your teeth into a delicious, freshly-grilled burger with all the toppings and condiments one could want. It gives your body fuel after an active day, not to mention it tastes incredible.
newstalknewengland.com
Vermont State Police Arrest Anthony McCarty Of Wolcot, Vermont for DUI
On Saturday, Vermont State Police arrested Anthony McCarty, 40, of Wolcot, Vermont for DUI. Around 8:20 p.m. Saturday night Vermont State Police responded to the area of Ferguson Hill, and Cabot Road, in the town of Walden, Vermont for a single vehicle crash. Vermont State Police say the operator of...
Comments / 0