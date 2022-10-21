ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

nuhuskies.com

Men’s Rowing Completes Competition at the Head of the Charles

BOSTON – The Northeastern men's rowing team wrapped up a successful weekend at the annual Head of the Charles Regatta on Sunday. The Huskies had four boats competing at the event. Stroked by graduate student Rhett Burns, Northeastern's first varsity boat had a strong performance in the championship eight,...
BOSTON, MA
nuhuskies.com

Huskies Swim to Victory Over MIT

FULL RESULTS (PDF) CAMBRIDGE, Mass. – — The Northeastern swimming and diving team picked up a win over MIT (181-119) on Saturday afternoon at Zesiger Center Pool. On the swimming side, sophomore Hannah Seward and freshman Anna Verlander had a strong day for the Huskies. Seward picked up wins in the 100 Fly (56.13) and 100 Yard IM (1:00.55), and Verlander won the 100 Yard Back (56.41) and the 200 Yard Back (2:03.01). The Huskies also had a strong day on the boards with senior Lauren O'Sullivan picking up a victory in the 1M Dive (229.80), and junior Lizzie Meschisen won the 3M Dive (255.25).
BOSTON, MA
nuhuskies.com

No. 3 Huskies Tripped Up by Maine

ORONO, Maine— The No. 3 Northeastern women's hockey team fell to the University of Maine Black Bears, 1-0, on Saturday afternoon at Alfond Arena. Maine's (5-4-0, 3-1-0 HEA) Grace Heiting scored the game's lone goal at the 8:39 mark in the first period. The Huskies (7-1-0, 5-1-0 HEA) were unable to find the equalizer and finished without a goal for the first time since Oct. 9, 2021 against Providence.
ORONO, ME
nuhuskies.com

Huskies Set for Clash with Monmouth

BOSTON— With a CAA regular season title on the line, the Northeastern women's soccer team will travel to Monmouth on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. on FloFC. The Huskies and Hawks are tied atop the CAA table, with each side owning a 5-1-2 record in conference, the winner of the game will clinch the CAA regular season title.
WEST LONG BRANCH, NJ

