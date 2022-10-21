Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
Spurs Women’s Celine Bizet proposed to by partner after Standard-Anderlecht match
Well, at least SOMEONE at Tottenham Hotspur was happy on Sunday evening! Spurs Women forward and Norwegian international Celin Bizet Ildhusøy was proposed to on pitch by her boyfriend Aron Dønnum at the conclusion of the match between Standard Liege and Anderlecht. And it was also her birthday!
SB Nation
RB Salzburg vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Live blog; highlights
Welcome to the penultimate matchday of the group stage. Chelsea have turned things around after a poor start and currently sit top of the group. A win tonight would see us advance to the knockout rounds, and make the final matchday a formality. As usual, Graham Potter makes a few...
SB Nation
Borussia Dortmund v Manchester City : How to Watch, Preview, Team News and Prediction
The Champions League rolls on and Manchester City face a familiar opponent!. Manchester City are facing a Borussia Dortmund near qualification and the game should be fun. Time and Date: Tuesday 25 October 2022 Kickoff at 20:00 BST (UK), 3.00 PM EST (USA) Referee Davide Massa ITA. Assistant referees Filippo...
SB Nation
Brighton and Hove Albion WFC vs. Chelsea FCW, Women’s Super League: Confirmed lineups; how to watch
Chelsea got a good start to the Women’s Champions League in Paris last Thursday, where the Blues beat former semifinalists Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 at their turf. Now back in England, it is time to continue on the winning track in the Women’s Super League in a trip to Brighton’s home stadium, to face the Seagulls and keep our title hopes alive by adding three points to the table.
SB Nation
Cottage Talk Full Time: Fulham Put Another Manager On Notice
In this episode, Russ and Yannis shared their initial reactions to Fulham’s 3-2 victory against Leeds United. They went through all of the key moments, and ended with their thoughts on Man Of The Match. “This Podcast has been created and uploaded by Russ Goldman, host and creator of...
SB Nation
5 Stats from Everton’s Convincing Victory Over Crystal Palace
As I mentioned in my post-game reaction video on the Royal Blue Mersey Twitter account, you have to look back quite a way in order to find an Everton victory as comprehensive as Saturday’s dismantling of Crystal Palace. It’s hard for me to remember a game in which so many individuals excelled to such a degree. Everton were outstanding in every area of the pitch and dominated the Londoners on their way to three vital points.
SB Nation
Villama Preview: Aston Villa v Brentford
Right now feels a little like the “This is fine” meme, but I lean on the glass half full side for the time being. Headway is being made in some sense and is hopeful to continue, never mind what happened with the 3-0 loss to Fulham. Reports late Saturday from Matt Law and James Percy with the Telegraph indicated that we’re likely to see a very different look for the Villa, with John McGinn to be dropped for Brentford, so things should certainly be interesting if nothing else. The Bees have been symmetrical in their record over the last three, with a 5-1 loss to Newcastle at St. James’ Park, a 2-0 win over Brighton at The Brentford Community Stadium, and a 0-0 draw with Chelsea at home as well. Players to look out for from the Bees include striker Ivan Toney, midfielder Mathias Jensen, and defender Ben Mee.
SB Nation
Leicester City 0-1 Manchester United: Skinner’s side pick up compact win
Marc Skinner’s Manchester United remained at the top of the WSL table with a compact 1-0 win over Leicester City in a performance which was far from spectacular. The win came as a result of Nikita Parris’ first-half goal and United remained tied at the top, as Arsenal also managed to grab a 2-0 win over Liverpool on Sunday itself.
SB Nation
Five Things From A Vital Home Win Over Bristol City
Going into the game, some mentioned this as being a must-win fixture. In some ways the point was valid with a staggering four out of our next five being away from home and with some pretty tough tasks ahead too, against the likes of Burnley, Luton Town and possibly Watford. Taking points at home should always be our best bet and Reading seemed to be in the mood to address the performance and result against West Bromwich Albion. The less said about that the better.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United: Match Thread and How to Watch
After a listless performance mid-week against Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur look to get back on track Sunday as they host Newcastle United. Newcastle are on a pretty good run as of late despite missing Alexander Isak, Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin. The Magpies have taken 11 of 15 points including a 5-1 thrashing of Brentford while also battering 10-man Fulham 4-1. They’re currently in sixth place and a win would push them into the top four, so expect them to be motivated.
SB Nation
Chelsea set to also add Brighton’s head of recruitment Paul Winstanley — report
Chelsea are continuing to piece together the new-look setup for the club’s football operations, and it looks like we’re going for more of a committee approach rather than giving any one person all the power. The latest name rumored to be joining is Brighton & Hove Albion’s head...
SB Nation
Rumor Mongering: Liverpool Lead Race To Sign Dortmund Starlet
I’m normally not one to get excited over transfer rumors, but any and all distractions are more than welcomed considering Liverpool’s poor form to start the season. So, step right up frequent Spanish rumor mongers Sport, with this gem. According to the report, Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool lead the race for 17 year old Borussia Dortmund striker Youssoufa Moukoko.
SB Nation
Bunny Stepping Up At Manchester City Women
Since Ellen White’s retirement and top scorer Georgia Stanway moved to Bayern Munich, goalscoring duties have fallen firmly in the hands, or feet, if Bunny Shaw. The Jamaican striker joined the blues last season and scored on her debut at Everton, but found her chances limited as the blues struggled for consistency.
SB Nation
Everton Women and Football Manager Extend Partnership
Everton is delighted to announce that Football Manager will continue to be an official partner for the Club’s women’s team. The renewal of the partnership, first launched in 2021, will see Football Manager branding continue to appear on interview backdrops and across content output from Everton Women’s official social media accounts.
SB Nation
Staff Takeaways: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United
United have got to start converting their chances. A really promising first half performance could have made the difference for the Reds, with at least one clear chance wasted by Antony and a couple others Rashford failed to capitalize on. Chelsea did well to adjust and do better in the second half, but United still looked the better side.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur Women 0 – 3 Manchester City: Injury-ridden Spurs fold at home
Tottenham Hotspur Women fell 3-0 to Manchester City Women at Brisbane Road thanks to a Bunny Shaw brace. City’s wealth of young talent proved too much for Spurs’ ever-thinning squad to handle. Spurs have been dealing with an injury crisis for a while, but Saturday’s lineup provided fresh...
SB Nation
Paul Ince Hails ‘Thoroughly Deserved’ Win Over Bristol City
Reading returned to winning ways with a fantastic 2-0 victory against Bristol City at the SCL Stadium. Mamadou Loum gave us the lead early in the second half before Andy Carroll secured the points in stoppage time. Manager Paul Ince was absolutely delighted with the victory. He spoke to the...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Chelsea, Arsenal, and Spurs Hold Naby Keïta Interest
Having arrived at Liverpool to great fanfare in 2018 in a deal that exceeded £50M and after a year of waiting, expectations were high for Naby Keïta. There have been times since when he has lived up to them—at least when fit. The biggest problem for Keïta...
SB Nation
Chelsea 1-1 Manchester United, Premier League: Tactical Analysis
While I closely follow virtually all non-violent sports with Chelsea Football Club obviously far and away the priority, chess is also right up there — and yes, chess is a sport. I have either played or coached both all my life, which may correlate to the joy it was to see the match between Chelsea and Manchester United play out as tactically reactive and adaptive as each move on a chess board — wonderfully entertaining, even if it ended without the ideal result. At least both Graham Potter’s and Trevoh Chalobah’s records remain intact.
SB Nation
Pep Guardiola Gives Away Admiration for Jude Bellingham Amid Manchester City Links
The spotlight once again beamed on Jude Bellingham ahead of Borussia Dortmund’s Champions League encounter with Manchester City. The England midfielder is one of the exceptional young players being pursued by top clubs. The youngster who left England in search of regular football at Borussia Dortmund back in 2020...
Comments / 0