Right now feels a little like the “This is fine” meme, but I lean on the glass half full side for the time being. Headway is being made in some sense and is hopeful to continue, never mind what happened with the 3-0 loss to Fulham. Reports late Saturday from Matt Law and James Percy with the Telegraph indicated that we’re likely to see a very different look for the Villa, with John McGinn to be dropped for Brentford, so things should certainly be interesting if nothing else. The Bees have been symmetrical in their record over the last three, with a 5-1 loss to Newcastle at St. James’ Park, a 2-0 win over Brighton at The Brentford Community Stadium, and a 0-0 draw with Chelsea at home as well. Players to look out for from the Bees include striker Ivan Toney, midfielder Mathias Jensen, and defender Ben Mee.

2 DAYS AGO