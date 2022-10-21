Fly & Sea Dive Adventures DEMA Show Seminar: Group Dive Travel – How to handle it successfully

Read full article on original website
Related
divenewswire.com
Tec Clark’s Risk Mitigation Presentation Opens Eyes at DEMA Show 2022
There is a dark side to the world of professional diving supervision and instruction… it’s negligence! Negligence is causing new divers to be inadequately trained, it’s the root of instructors who can’t teach well, and it’s the primary reason why you are paying outrageous professional liability insurance premiums.
divenewswire.com
Heaven Saphir Red Sea Liveaboard at DEMA Show 2022
In 2016 Heaven Saphir Red Sea liveaboard became available for USA divers. Many of them have spent their dream vacations onboard this beautiful boat since then. What most important is the fact that a lot of them returned back a few times. They sure like our hospitality and service we provide, the comfort of the liveaboard, the meals, the itineraries, and most of all the overall safety of Heaven Saphir and our sea and land operations.
divenewswire.com
Captain Don’s Habitat Bonaire – Will You Choose Traditional or X-Treme DEMA Group Specials?
CAPTAIN DON’S HABITAT ANNOUNCES 45 NEW DELUXE GARDEN ROOMS AND 1 BEDROOM GARDEN SUITES READY TO BOOK. Captain Don’s Habitat DEMA Special Provides Profitable 7 Night Group Specials: Choose Traditional From $895 or X-Treme From $1015. DEMA Group Specials Benefits: Every 7 Paid Divers / 1 Diver Free*
divenewswire.com
Dreams Cozumel Cape Resort and Spa Now Open – Learn More During DEMA Show
Introducing the new Dreams Cozumel Cape Resort and Spa. Located in a beautiful tropical oasis just minutes from Cozumel’s biggest attractions and offering adventure, romance and relaxation for the ideal vacation, this family-friendly resort offers a variety of Unlimited-Luxury® amenities including:. 154 Preferred Club suites, luxuriously equipped with...
divenewswire.com
World Premiere of New SlipIns MERMAID Line in Orlando at DEMA Show
Riding the growing wave of the “mermaiding” trend in the dive industry, SlipIns is pleased to announce the introduction of a new mermaid-related pattern. The “mermaid scales” line feature three different designs – “Passion”, “Desire”, and “Mystique.” All three will be showcased for the first-time in Orlando and will be worn by the trio of well-known Scuba Queen USA winners who are returning to the DEMA Show in 2022.
divenewswire.com
Maximize your impact at DEMA 2022 with Live Coverage from DeeperBlue.com
DeeperBlue.com – one of the leading digital media and lifestyle portals for the diving industry is returning once again to the DEMA Show to continue their long-standing 20+ year tradition of bringing the latest news, reviews and coverage from the show floor with a team of 10 journalists providing direct on-floor coverage of the show via the website, mobile app and extensive social media channels including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
divenewswire.com
All Star Red Sea Liveaboard Launches March, 2023
All Star Red Sea, launching in early 2023, offers some of the world’s best diving, excellent group promos, and an unforgettable crew…all on the most luxurious dive liveaboard in the Red Sea! This 159-foot vessel is designed to help up to 28 travelers per week experience diving at its finest. With all the bells and whistles for comfort, convenience, and safety, divers will enjoy the trip of a lifetime with unrivaled accommodations.
divenewswire.com
BLU3’s Battery-Powered Dive Systems can Reinvigorate the Dive Industry
BLU3 will be attending DEMA Show in Orlando – Visit us at Booth #1546 (located in the Brownie’s Marine Group corporate booth). We will be displaying our Nemo and Nomad products, both of which are battery-powered, portable tankless dive systems rated to maximum depths of 10 feet and 30 feet, respectively. BLU3 is a sister company of Brownie’s Third Lung.
Comments / 0