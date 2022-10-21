ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGAU

Ukrainian forces bombard river crossing; Kherson a fortress

By SABRA AYRES and HANNA ARHIROVA
WGAU
WGAU
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sOEEK_0ihgePAR00

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukrainian forces bombarded Russian positions in the occupied and illegally annexed southern Kherson region, targeting resupply routes across a major river while inching closer Friday to a full assault on one of the first urban areas Russia captured after invading the country.

Russian-installed officials were reported desperately trying to turn the city of Kherson, a prime objective for both sides because of its key industries and major river and sea port, into a fortress while attempting to evacuate tens of thousands of residents.

The Kremlin poured as many as 2,000 draftees into the Kherson region — one of four Moscow illegally annexed and put under Russian martial law — to replenish losses and strengthen front-line units, according to the Ukrainian army's general staff.

The Dnieper River figures prominently in the regional battle because it serves critical functions — crossings for supplies, troops and civilians; drinking water for southern Ukraine and the annexed Crimean Peninsula; and power generation from a hydroelectric station. Much of the area, including the power station and a canal feeding water to Crimea, is under Russian control.

Kremlin-installed Kherson officials said Ukrainian shelling of a Dnieper River ferry crossing killed two journalists working for a local TV station they set up under occupation. At least two other people were reported killed and 10 members of the broadcast crew and their relatives were wounded, Russia's Tass news agency reported

Natalia Humeniuk, a spokesperson for Ukraine’s southern operational command, confirmed the Ukrainian military struck the Antonivskyi Bridge near the crossing but only during an overnight curfew Russian-installed officials put in place to avoid civilian casualties.

“We do not attack civilians and settlements," Humeniuk told Ukrainian television.

Earlier Ukrainian strikes had made the Antonivskyi Bridge inoperable, prompting Russian authorities to set up ferry crossings and pontoon bridges to relocate civilians and transport supplies to Russian troops in Kherson, which sits on the Dnieper's western bank.

Russian-installed officials are trying to evacuate up to 60,000 people from Kherson for their safety and to allow the military to build fortifications. Ukraine's military reported Friday that bank employees, medical workers and teachers were relocating as the city's infrastructure wound down.

“The situation is really difficult,” the deputy head of Kherson’s Kremlin-installed regional administration, Kirill Stremousov, said in a video he posted on Telegram. “Today we are preparing the city of Kherson as a fortress for defense and are ready to defend to the last. Our task is to save people, build defenses and protect the city.”

Kherson city, with a prewar population of about 284,000, was one of the first urban areas Russia captured when it invaded Ukraine, and it remains the largest city it holds.

Another flashpoint on the Dnieper River is the Kakhovka dam, which creates a large reservoir, and associated hydroelectric power station, about 70 kms (44 miles) from Kherson city. Each side accuses the other of targeting the facilities. Russian-installed officials claim Ukrainian forces have been attacking the facilities in part to cut the water supply to Crimea.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy contends the Russians plan to blow up the dam and power station to unleash 18 million cubic meters (4.8 billion gallons) of water and flood Kherson and dozens of other areas where hundreds of thousands of people live. He told the European Council on Thursday that Russia would then blame Ukraine.

None of the claims could be independently verified.

Defying international law, Russian President Vladimir Putin annexed Ukraine's Kherson, Luhansk, Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions last month even though his forces don't control all the territory. Putin declared martial law in the regions as of Thursday to assert Russian authority in the face of military setbacks and strong international criticism.

In the Donetsk region, two people were killed in Russian shelling of the city of Bakhmut, said Pavlo Kyrylenko, the province's Ukrainian governor. Russian troops have been unable to advance toward the city for more than a month.

In the capital of the eastern Ukraine’s recently reclaimed Kharkiv region, nine people were wounded in two Russian attacks, according to Gov. Oleh Syniehubov. In the city of Zaporizhzhia, a Russian S-300 missile strike Friday wounded three people and damaged a residential building, a school and infrastructure, Ukrainian authorities said.

“Each strike won’t scare anyone. It will make us stronger,” said Dniprovskyi District acting administrative chief Volodymyr Hrianysty.

In an apparent effort to keep hostilities from spinning out of control, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin reached out to Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu on Friday for their first phone call since May 13. Defense officials have said the Russians had not responded to U.S. efforts to set up calls.

Russia's deployment of aircraft and troops to air bases in Belarus raised the specter of another front on Ukraine's northern border, although Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Friday: “We’re not going anywhere today ... If you do not want to fight with us, then we will not, there will be no war.”

The Ukrainian army's general staff has warned that Belarus could attack to cut supply routes of Western weapons and equipment. Belarus' intervention could also divert Ukraine's resources and weaken its southern counteroffensive.

While prospects for peace appear slim, the Kremlin insisted Friday that Putin has been open to negotiations “from the very beginning” and “nothing has changed." Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Putin “tried to initiate talks with both NATO and the United States even before the special military operation” — the Russian term for its war in Ukraine.

Peskov was responding to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who said earlier Friday that the Russian leader appeared to be “much softer and more open to negotiations."

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Putin's war has backfired.

“President Putin thinks that these attacks will somehow break the will of Ukrainian people. Instead, he is only deepening their resolve to defend their country,” Blinken told reporters on Friday.

"Moscow can knock out the lights across Ukraine, but it cannot, it will not, extinguish the Ukrainian spirit. President Putin thought he could divide the trans-Atlantic alliance; instead, he’s brought us even closer together.”

___

Follow AP's coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
AFP

Israel president gives US intel on Iran drones in Ukraine

Israel's president said Tuesday he was sharing intelligence with the United States to prove Iran supplied Russian-operated drones that have reaped destruction in Ukraine, as he urged a tough response. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing an Israeli forum on Monday, said that Russia had ordered 2,000 drones from Iran and urged Israel to "help Ukraine for real."
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Ukraine alleges Russian dirty bomb deception at nuke plant

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator said Tuesday that Russian forces were performing secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, activity that could shed light on Russia’s claims that the Ukrainian military is preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device.
WGAU

Germany, EU launch work on 'new Marshall Plan' for Ukraine

BERLIN — (AP) — German and European Union leaders gathered experts Tuesday to start work on what Germany's chancellor described as a "new Marshall Plan" for the rebuilding of Ukraine. The Marshall Plan was a U.S.-sponsored initiative that helped revive western European economies after World War II. German...
WGAU

Live Updates | Russia-Ukraine-War

MOSCOW — The Kremlin has insisted that its warning of a purported Ukrainian plan to use a “dirty bomb” radioactive device should be taken seriously, and criticized the West for shrugging it off. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the Western dismissal of the Russian warning is “unacceptable...
WGAU

Ukraine nuclear agency thickens plot over alleged dirty bomb

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Ukraine’s nuclear energy operator said Tuesday that Russian forces were performing secret work at Europe's largest nuclear power plant, activity that could shed light on Russia’s claims that Kyiv’s forces are preparing a “provocation” involving a radioactive device.
WGAU

Russia seeks UN probe of claims on Ukraine biological labs

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Russia is asking the U.N. Security Council to establish a commission to investigate its claims that the United States and Ukraine are violating the convention prohibiting the use of biological weapons as a result of activities being carried out at biological laboratories in Ukraine.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Pope, other leaders, appeal for end to 'nuclear nightmare'

ROME — (AP) — Pope Francis joined other religious leaders Tuesday at Rome's Colosseum to make a plea for peace and ending what they called the “nuclear nightmare” as fears intensify that Russia's war against Ukraine may see atomic weapons used. A ceremony at the ancient...
WGAU

Brittney Griner loses appeal in Russian court

If Brittney Griner is going to return to the U.S. anytime soon, it almost certainly will happen via a prisoner exchange. The jailed American basketball star exhausted the last of her legal options on Tuesday when her last-gasp appeal predictably went nowhere. A Moscow regional court upheld Griner’s August conviction...
ILLINOIS STATE
WGAU

Russian court rejects Griner appeal of her 9-year sentence

MOSCOW — (AP) — A Russian court on Tuesday rejected an appeal by U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner of her nine-year prison sentence for drug possession, a step that could move her closer to a possible high-stakes prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington. The eight-time all-star center with...
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

EU energy ministers seek way forward for more energy unity

BRUSSELS — (AP) — European Union energy ministers on Tuesday started seeking some common ground to flesh out the barest of tentative agreements that their leaders could find last week to soften the blow of an energy crisis for their citizens while maintaining a united front during Russia's war in Ukraine.
WGAU

Why fracking is headlining in British politics

LONDON — Last Wednesday, the term "whip" took on a new meaning as the famous gesticulating and yelling across the aisles of the British House of Commons escalated into Conservatives out of the main room and toward the voting booths to keep them from abstaining during the government's vote on fracking. This was a last-ditch effort to save the government of Conservative Prime Minister Liz Truss, who already had two major cabinet members resign, complaining of serious concerns about the government's leadership. The government was looking weaker by the second.
WGAU

US vows full military defense of allies against North Korea

TOKYO — (AP) — The United States will make full use of its military capabilities, “including nuclear, conventional and missile defense," to defend its allies Japan and South Korea, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Tuesday as she warned North Korea against escalating its provocations.
WASHINGTON STATE
WGAU

Brazilian voters attacked by misinformation days before vote

RIO DE JANEIRO — (AP) — Brazilian voters are being bombarded by online misinformation less than a week before they pick their next leader. People on social media say, wrongly, that the leftist candidate in Brazil's presidential election plans to close down churches if elected. There are lies that Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva wants to let men use public-school restrooms next to little girls. And they're falsely alleging that right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro has made comments confessing to cannibalism and pedophilia.
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
28K+
Followers
97K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy