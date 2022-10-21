Read full article on original website
divenewswire.com
BLU3’s Battery-Powered Dive Systems can Reinvigorate the Dive Industry
BLU3 will be attending DEMA Show in Orlando – Visit us at Booth #1546 (located in the Brownie’s Marine Group corporate booth). We will be displaying our Nemo and Nomad products, both of which are battery-powered, portable tankless dive systems rated to maximum depths of 10 feet and 30 feet, respectively. BLU3 is a sister company of Brownie’s Third Lung.
divenewswire.com
World Premiere of New SlipIns MERMAID Line in Orlando at DEMA Show
Riding the growing wave of the “mermaiding” trend in the dive industry, SlipIns is pleased to announce the introduction of a new mermaid-related pattern. The “mermaid scales” line feature three different designs – “Passion”, “Desire”, and “Mystique.” All three will be showcased for the first-time in Orlando and will be worn by the trio of well-known Scuba Queen USA winners who are returning to the DEMA Show in 2022.
divenewswire.com
Dive Marketing Media at DEMA Show 2022 – Schedule an Appointment
The Dive Marketing Media Team (Todas Hablamos Español) understands what it takes to return the highest ROI for your business by timing the release of your marketing message to the right audience represented by the best platforms. We provide access to a variety of the best quality media brands...
click orlando
Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business
COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
townandtourist.com
20 Best Orlando, Florida Resorts for Kids
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Orlando is a quintessential American family vacation spot. With world-famous theme parks, outstanding shopping, and vibrant nightlife the city draws in millions of tourists each year. Orlando is...
Snowcat Ridge snow park now selling tickets for November
Florida's first and only snow park, Snowcat Ridge in Dade City, is now selling tickets for November.
disneyfoodblog.com
The Gideon’s Bakehouse Cookie That’s Only Available ONE Day Per Year
Okay, so y’all know how much we love Gideon’s Bakehouse. We can’t get enough of those cookies and cake slices!. In fact, we loved Gideon’s cookies long before a location opened in Disney Springs, back when we could get the cookies at the original Orlando location (and at Polite Pig for a while). So when we tell you to drop everything to go get a special cookie, you know we mean it! And today is that day!
click orlando
Volusia County woman to be honored for saving lineman’s life after Hurricane Ian
NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. – A woman is being called a hero for saving a lineman’s life who was shocked while working in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. New Smyrna Beach city officials will be honoring Casey Shaw at their commission meeting Tuesday with a life saving award.
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in The Villages, FL
When visiting Florida, most tourists flock to either Orlando or Miami. However, there are tons of other places in the Sunshine State that are worth exploring. The Villages is slowly becoming a popular destination, and there are plenty of reasons why this is the case. From its stunning parks and...
brevardtimes.com
Cocoa Beach Shark and Jellyfish Report October 23, 2022
COCOA BEACH, Florida – It won’t be a good week to go swimming, fishing, or surfing off of Cocoa Beach, Florida on Sunday or Monday due to gusty winds coming from the north. According to the National Weather Service in Melbourne, winds will become less than 10 mph...
fox35orlando.com
White Castle to open Crave & Go in Orlando on Wednesday: Everything you need to know
ORLANDO, Fla. - We're just days away from White Castle opening its very first Crave & Go location right here in Central Florida that will be completely dedicated to take-out orders!. The new 1,800-square-foot location will open on Wednesday, Oct. 26, next to the White Castle at 11595 Daryl Carter...
click orlando
Tropics Watch: Major Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico
ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in western Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane early Sunday morning. Hurricane conditions will spread inland through Sunday afternoon. Roslyn will rapidly weaken over the mountainous terrain of Mexico over the next day or two. [TRENDING: State Road 415 reopens after suspect...
click orlando
Evictions looming for Orlando apartment complex residents after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – Residents at an Orlando apartment complex have just more than a week until they need to move out. Cypress Landing Apartments in Orlando is forcing evictions in order to make repairs following flooding from Hurricane Ian. [TRENDING: East River High School star quarterback killed in Orange...
Bay News 9
Winter Park coffee shop is mysterious all year but really spooky for Halloween
WINTER PARK, Fla. — A spot in Winter Park deemed by some as the “Spookiest Coffee Shop in Winter Park” is open all year, but especially this time of year, it makes for the perfect stop to get you in the Halloween spirit. What You Need To...
The Central Florida Witches Ball returns to Orlando for a second time this weekend
Happening contiguously to Spooky Empire is the second edition of the wondrously witchy convocation. On offer will be three days of cabaret, musical performances, drink specials, vendors and a gothic dance party with all the horror you can handle conveniently next door. Presented by Tea & Tarot Emporium and Story Tailors, this spellbinding event features two highlight performances. "Saturday’s Song" promises to be a look into the “gothic world of witches,” with new initiates vying for inclusion into the grand Conclave.
fox35orlando.com
Woman who moved to Daytona Beach scammed by bogus car transport company
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - This past summer Donna Coppola was looking forward to packing up her life in Massachusetts and settling in Daytona Beach. She found a company within her budget, that agreed to move her Ford Mustang the 1,200 miles for $600. "I paid them a deposit via Venmo....
WDW News Today
Florida Man with Loaded Gun Caught Trying to Open Car Doors in Magic Kingdom Parking Lot
A man roaming the Magic Kingdom parking lot for about 10 minutes tried to gain entry into more than a dozen vehicles this summer. He was confronted later by law enforcement who discovered the man had a loaded gun with him, according to a newly released Orange County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.
Disney World surprise turns into nightmare after family's truck is stolen in Florida
A surprise vacation to Walt Disney World turned into a nightmare after a family's white truck was stolen from their hotel's parking lot.
click orlando
D-SNAP third phase opening for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Department of Children and Families announced on Sunday that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or D-SNAP, will open on Monday, Oct. 24 for Lake, Osceola, Seminole and Volusia county residents affected by Hurricane Ian. D-SNAP will provide food assistance to...
westorlandonews.com
CareerSource Central Florida to Host Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair
CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26th, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more.
