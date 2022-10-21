ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

divenewswire.com

BLU3’s Battery-Powered Dive Systems can Reinvigorate the Dive Industry

BLU3 will be attending DEMA Show in Orlando – Visit us at Booth #1546 (located in the Brownie’s Marine Group corporate booth). We will be displaying our Nemo and Nomad products, both of which are battery-powered, portable tankless dive systems rated to maximum depths of 10 feet and 30 feet, respectively. BLU3 is a sister company of Brownie’s Third Lung.
ORLANDO, FL
divenewswire.com

World Premiere of New SlipIns MERMAID Line in Orlando at DEMA Show

Riding the growing wave of the “mermaiding” trend in the dive industry, SlipIns is pleased to announce the introduction of a new mermaid-related pattern. The “mermaid scales” line feature three different designs – “Passion”, “Desire”, and “Mystique.” All three will be showcased for the first-time in Orlando and will be worn by the trio of well-known Scuba Queen USA winners who are returning to the DEMA Show in 2022.
ORLANDO, FL
divenewswire.com

Dive Marketing Media at DEMA Show 2022 – Schedule an Appointment

The Dive Marketing Media Team (Todas Hablamos Español) understands what it takes to return the highest ROI for your business by timing the release of your marketing message to the right audience represented by the best platforms. We provide access to a variety of the best quality media brands...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Black Tulip in Cocoa closing after 41 years in business

COCOA, Fla. – A landmark restaurant in Cocoa is getting ready to close its doors for the last time. The Black Tulip, 207 Brevard Ave., will shutter for good on Thursday, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant. [ADD YOUR BUSINESS TO THE FLORIDA FOODIE DIRECTORY]. The owner,...
COCOA, FL
townandtourist.com

20 Best Orlando, Florida Resorts for Kids

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Orlando is a quintessential American family vacation spot. With world-famous theme parks, outstanding shopping, and vibrant nightlife the city draws in millions of tourists each year. Orlando is...
ORLANDO, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

The Gideon’s Bakehouse Cookie That’s Only Available ONE Day Per Year

Okay, so y’all know how much we love Gideon’s Bakehouse. We can’t get enough of those cookies and cake slices!. In fact, we loved Gideon’s cookies long before a location opened in Disney Springs, back when we could get the cookies at the original Orlando location (and at Polite Pig for a while). So when we tell you to drop everything to go get a special cookie, you know we mean it! And today is that day!
ORLANDO, FL
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in The Villages, FL

When visiting Florida, most tourists flock to either Orlando or Miami. However, there are tons of other places in the Sunshine State that are worth exploring. The Villages is slowly becoming a popular destination, and there are plenty of reasons why this is the case. From its stunning parks and...
THE VILLAGES, FL
brevardtimes.com

Cocoa Beach Shark and Jellyfish Report October 23, 2022

COCOA BEACH, Florida – It won’t be a good week to go swimming, fishing, or surfing off of Cocoa Beach, Florida on Sunday or Monday due to gusty winds coming from the north. According to the National Weather Service in Melbourne, winds will become less than 10 mph...
COCOA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Tropics Watch: Major Hurricane Roslyn makes landfall in Mexico

ORLANDO, Fla. – Hurricane Roslyn made landfall in western Mexico as a Category 3 hurricane early Sunday morning. Hurricane conditions will spread inland through Sunday afternoon. Roslyn will rapidly weaken over the mountainous terrain of Mexico over the next day or two. [TRENDING: State Road 415 reopens after suspect...
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

The Central Florida Witches Ball returns to Orlando for a second time this weekend

Happening contiguously to Spooky Empire is the second edition of the wondrously witchy convocation. On offer will be three days of cabaret, musical performances, drink specials, vendors and a gothic dance party with all the horror you can handle conveniently next door. Presented by Tea & Tarot Emporium and Story Tailors, this spellbinding event features two highlight performances. "Saturday’s Song" promises to be a look into the “gothic world of witches,” with new initiates vying for inclusion into the grand Conclave.
ORLANDO, FL
westorlandonews.com

CareerSource Central Florida to Host Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair

CareerSource Central Florida, Florida’s second largest workforce board, announced it will host a Non-Profit & Local Government Job Fair on Wednesday, October 26th, which is designed to bring immediate job opportunities to those who have a passion to serve in our communities. Career opportunities include, police officer, Park Ranger, Warehouse Clerk, facilities operations, HVAC tech and more.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL

