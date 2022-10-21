Okay, so y’all know how much we love Gideon’s Bakehouse. We can’t get enough of those cookies and cake slices!. In fact, we loved Gideon’s cookies long before a location opened in Disney Springs, back when we could get the cookies at the original Orlando location (and at Polite Pig for a while). So when we tell you to drop everything to go get a special cookie, you know we mean it! And today is that day!

ORLANDO, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO