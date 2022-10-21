ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

4 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Rock climber injured after fall in Big Sky taken to Bozeman Health

BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (SAR) was called out Friday afternoon to help a rock climber who fell 20 feet and injured their lower back and ankle in Big Sky. SAR crews from the Big Sky Section and the Valley Section along with the SAR Heli...
Climber rescued in Gallatin Canyon

A rock climber was rescued on Friday afternoon after falling 20 feet in the Blackline climbing area in the Gallatin Canyon, according to a press release from the Gallatin County Media Center. Gallatin County Sheriff search and rescue Big Sky and valley sections responded to a call at 1:26 p.m....
Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner

An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
What is Montana’s Favorite Fast Food Joint? Here You Go!

Montana, along with the rest of America, is constantly on the go. Whether we are on our way to work, school, a sporting event, or we just want to get home after a long day, we're always rushing somewhere. Those long days can be made easier if you stop quickly and grab some food so you don't have to worry about the dreaded question: "What am I going to make for dinner"? It really is no mystery why the fast food business is so booming.
Two murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said. A 39-year-old Billings man apparently killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night, police said. The shots were reported at about 8:30 p.m. The initial investigation indicates it was a double murder-suicide, Lt. Matt Lennick said in a statement. All three died at the scene. ...
Montana State receives $10 million gift to support agriculture and youth programs

Paul Nugent, assistant professor of precision agriculture with Montana State University’s College of Agriculture, describes the uses of a soil scanner during a demonstration at Precision Agriculture Bootcamp, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at MSU’s Arthur H. Post Research Farm near Bozeman, Mont. MSU Photo by Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez. BOZEMAN.
Winter storm drops 12"+ at Big Sky Resort

- (October 22, 2022) — An October winter storm has delivered more than a foot of snow at Big Sky Resort, with continued accumulation forecasted through the rest of the weekend. Big Sky Ski Patrol observed snow drifts more than two feet deep at the top of Challenger lift...
Blackline Climber Rescue

On October 21, 2022, at 1:26 P.M., Gallatin County Dispatch received a call that a rock climber had fallen approximately 20 feet and sustained injuries to their ankle and lower back near the base of Blackline in Big Sky. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Big Sky Section, Valley Section,...
Guy Fieri Would Love This BBQ Joint in Montana

If the man with the blonde highlights ever returns to the great state of Montana, we have one suggestion. The Food Network is no stranger to the state of Montana. Several Food Network shows have featured Montana restaurants over the years, but the most popular show has to be Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri.
Law Enforcement Details Startling Murder Investigation in Bozeman

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released information regarding their investigation into a recent homicide near Bozeman. According to a press release sent out on Wednesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Ln., approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon Tuesday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Rapid reaction: No. 3 Montana State 43, No. 5 Weber State 38

BOZEMAN — Special teams — the good, the bad and the ugly — played a huge role in a huge Big Sky Conference matchup on a wet and rainy Saturday. No. 3 Montana State gave up two touchdowns on returns, benefitted from an FCS record four safeties on errant punt snaps and yet nearly blew a 19-point lead in the second half. But QB Tommy Mellott shined as MSU defeated No. 5 Weber State 43-38 in just the second top-five matchup in the recorded history of Bobcat Stadium.
