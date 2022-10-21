Read full article on original website
4 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana or plan on traveling there soon and you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Montana that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
montanarightnow.com
Rock climber injured after fall in Big Sky taken to Bozeman Health
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue (SAR) was called out Friday afternoon to help a rock climber who fell 20 feet and injured their lower back and ankle in Big Sky. SAR crews from the Big Sky Section and the Valley Section along with the SAR Heli...
montanarightnow.com
First responders alerted by SOS sent by hunter with broken leg near Albino Lake Trail
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Gallatin County 911 was alerted of an SOS sent by a hunter who had broken their leg in Big Sky Saturday morning. At 10:40 am, the Garmin International Emergency Response Coordination Center alerted Gallatin County 911 they had received the alert from a satellite communication device. Communication...
explorebigsky.com
Climber rescued in Gallatin Canyon
A rock climber was rescued on Friday afternoon after falling 20 feet in the Blackline climbing area in the Gallatin Canyon, according to a press release from the Gallatin County Media Center. Gallatin County Sheriff search and rescue Big Sky and valley sections responded to a call at 1:26 p.m....
Experts Say This Is The Best Burger Joint In Montana. Do You Agree?
This is a hard one for me. I am a burger snob, so when these polls come out that say what the "best" is, I often wonder if they have even been here and tried some of our local favorites. How do the "experts" come up with the "winners" for...
Iconic Montana Sporting Good Company Is Sold To New Owner
An iconic Montana sporting goods store has been sold to a new owner. What does that mean for the existing stores?. NBC Montana reports that beloved Montana franchise Bob Ward's Sports & Outdoors has been acquired by Al's Sporting Goods. The Utah sporting goods stores will take over all five Bob Ward locations across Montana.
What is Montana’s Favorite Fast Food Joint? Here You Go!
Montana, along with the rest of America, is constantly on the go. Whether we are on our way to work, school, a sporting event, or we just want to get home after a long day, we're always rushing somewhere. Those long days can be made easier if you stop quickly and grab some food so you don't have to worry about the dreaded question: "What am I going to make for dinner"? It really is no mystery why the fast food business is so booming.
Two murder-suicides reported in Montana in just over 24 hours
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Two murder-suicides have been reported in Montana in just over 24 hours, authorities said. A 39-year-old Billings man apparently killed a 38-year-old woman and an 11-year-old boy before killing himself on Wednesday night, police said. The shots were reported at about 8:30 p.m. The initial investigation indicates it was a double murder-suicide, Lt. Matt Lennick said in a statement. All three died at the scene. ...
bozemanmagazine.com
Montana State receives $10 million gift to support agriculture and youth programs
Paul Nugent, assistant professor of precision agriculture with Montana State University’s College of Agriculture, describes the uses of a soil scanner during a demonstration at Precision Agriculture Bootcamp, Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at MSU’s Arthur H. Post Research Farm near Bozeman, Mont. MSU Photo by Adrian Sanchez-Gonzalez. BOZEMAN.
3 Businesses Moving to New Locations in Bozeman
There are a few local businesses in Bozeman that will be opening new locations in the near future. As Bozeman continues to grow and change, a few businesses are on the move. We wanted to let you know about it so that you're able to find them in their new location.
Semi crash snarls traffic on Bozeman Pass Sunday morning
The Montana Highway Patrol responded to a jackknifed semi on I-90 westbound at mile marker 316 around 6:10 a.m. Sunday.
bozemanmagazine.com
Winter storm drops 12"+ at Big Sky Resort
- (October 22, 2022) — An October winter storm has delivered more than a foot of snow at Big Sky Resort, with continued accumulation forecasted through the rest of the weekend. Big Sky Ski Patrol observed snow drifts more than two feet deep at the top of Challenger lift...
On The Move? Top 4 Fastest Growing Cities In Montana
Montana continues to be one of the most popular states to move to. In fact, recent data shows that more folks are moving to Montana than moving out. So which cities are hot spots for new Montana move-ins? It seems almost all of them. According to Move Buddha, every city...
bozemanmagazine.com
Blackline Climber Rescue
On October 21, 2022, at 1:26 P.M., Gallatin County Dispatch received a call that a rock climber had fallen approximately 20 feet and sustained injuries to their ankle and lower back near the base of Blackline in Big Sky. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue Big Sky Section, Valley Section,...
Guy Fieri Would Love This BBQ Joint in Montana
If the man with the blonde highlights ever returns to the great state of Montana, we have one suggestion. The Food Network is no stranger to the state of Montana. Several Food Network shows have featured Montana restaurants over the years, but the most popular show has to be Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, hosted by Guy Fieri.
skylinesportsmt.com
Sac State rallies for overtime win, hands Griz second straight loss in the process
The talk of an infamous replay will rule the day on Sunday and for days to come around the state of Montana. But what about everything that came before Jared Gipson’s controversial 4th down catch?. The seventh-ranked Montana Grizzlies seemed intent on mirroring the performance, game plan and style...
Law Enforcement Details Startling Murder Investigation in Bozeman
The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office released information regarding their investigation into a recent homicide near Bozeman. According to a press release sent out on Wednesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of gunshots at 50 Cliff Manor Ln., approximately 10 miles south of Gallatin Gateway in Gallatin Canyon Tuesday evening at approximately 6:45 p.m.
Wife and husband die in homicide/suicide near Gallatin Gateway
Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer identified two victims on Wednesday who reportedly died in a homicide/suicide on Tuesday night.
Driver who fatally struck Bozeman teacher on bicycle cited for careless driving
The driver of the truck that fatally struck Bozeman High School teacher Kelly Fulton on his bicycle has received a misdemeanor careless driving citation.
montanasports.com
Rapid reaction: No. 3 Montana State 43, No. 5 Weber State 38
BOZEMAN — Special teams — the good, the bad and the ugly — played a huge role in a huge Big Sky Conference matchup on a wet and rainy Saturday. No. 3 Montana State gave up two touchdowns on returns, benefitted from an FCS record four safeties on errant punt snaps and yet nearly blew a 19-point lead in the second half. But QB Tommy Mellott shined as MSU defeated No. 5 Weber State 43-38 in just the second top-five matchup in the recorded history of Bobcat Stadium.
