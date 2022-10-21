ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
u.today

Aptos (APT): Here's What Contributed to Recent Price Move

u.today

3 Reasons Why Aptos (APT) Is Showing Almost 40% Growth in Last 24 Hours

dailyhodl.com

Top Crypto Trader Warns One Ethereum-Based Gaming Altcoin Could Crash by Over 65%

A top crypto trader is warning Ethereum (ETH)-based gaming altcoin Axie Infinity (AXS) holders of a possible crash. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa warns his 184,700 Twitter followers that the non-fungible token (NFT) gaming platform’s altcoin could decline more than 65% in price due to unlocks when investors can sell a digital asset after a vesting period expires.
AOL Corp

Bitcoin Completes Second Full Week Below $20K as Aptos Finds Market Bottom

Bitcoin notched its 14th consecutive day of trading below $20,000, but was holding remarkably steady despite ongoing turmoil in traditional markets. Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was trading at around $19,100, little changed in the past 24 hours. The CoinDesk Market Index was up 0.5%. Ether (ETH) was up 1.4% to $1,310 as of press time.
dailyhodl.com

BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Reveals Ethereum, Solana and ETH Rival Predictions for Next Crypto Cycle

BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes says leading Ethereum (ETH) competitors probably don’t stand a chance of taking out the leading smart contract platform. In a new interview with Crypto Banter, Hayes says some of the leading layer-1 Ethereum rivals could present good trades next cycle, but don’t have long-term potential to overtake ETH in terms of market cap.
Hackernoon

The Future of Cryptocurrency Trading

Cryptocurrency is one of the most in-demand assets to have in your portfolio right now. Since their appearance on the market a little over a decade ago, digital coins have continued to evolve and attract an ever-increasing number of traders. It’s not difficult to see why given the way in which advances to the blockchain made it so that crypto isn’t something you invest in just for the sake of it or because it is a popular fad at the moment.
dailyhodl.com

Massive $154,000,000 Airdrop Handed Out to Early Users of Ethereum and Solana Rival

New layer-1 crypto project Aptos is giving out over 20 million APT tokens to early users of its network worth roughly $154,000,000 at time of writing. The Aptos Foundation, the non-profit behind the project, announced the airdrop via Twitter. “The Aptos Foundation has provided early network participants with APT tokens....
Hackernoon

Undying Mining Dispute: Be PoW-conformist or Try Alternatives?

When Ethereum switched to Proof-of-Stake with its update “The Merge”, the old disputes about mining were reborn: “Is Proof-of-Work enough for blockchains to be truly decentralized? Is PoW protected from taking over by raw computing power? Is PoW “green” enough?”, and finally: “Is Proof-of-Work reasonable?”. These questions were asked by many authorities from many different countries, and lead influencers of the blockchain industry. Alternatives of classic Proof-of-Work mining can answer these statements easily and prove that PoW-mining has too many problems.
HackerNoon

I Wonder What Satoshi Thinks of Bitcoin Today

Bitcoin would go down as one of the greatest inventions of the 21st century. The cryptocurrency's underlying blockchain technology introduced us to several other possibilities, making crypto only a glimpse of what the system will power. Before Bitcoin launched, there were several iterations of cryptocurrencies, but they always lacked a significant element that rendered them not fit for public use. Bitcoin launched as a decent iteration and became what creations like eCash, B-money, Hashcash, BitGold, etc., only imagined. Of course, the mentioned crypto solutions were influential in the creation of Bitcoin, and recognition will go to the framework laid due to years of diligence and research. There are reports that the creators of these other experiments were a part of Satoshi's mailing list and were pretty much in the loop.
u.today

Huobi Token (HT) Surprises Again After Going 130% Against Bitcoin

Evan Crosby

What is Ethereum?

Ethereum was launched back in 2015 — and has now become the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin by market capitalization, according to Coinbase. However, unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum wasn’t created to be a digital currency. Instead, its purpose was to build a secure, global, decentralized platform that takes the transparency of blockchains and extends those features to a wide variety of applications.
HackerNoon

The Noonification: Roblox in Trouble (10/11/2022)

How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. NEW Brand Dashboard: Technology Ads and Publishing Services. By...
HackerNoon

Koinos Snapshot (and Main Net) COMING!

There’s a lot of exciting things going on in the lead up to the snapshot on October 31st (or later), far too much to cover in one post, but I’ll do my best. Performance of the test net remains excellent having now surpassed its 1.5 millionth block! That means the snapshot is on track and the main net will be launching soon after. In a previous update we had said that there would be at least a month between the snapshot and the main net launch, but we don’t see the need for such a long window.
Hackernoon

The Developer Who Discovered Bitcoin's Original Codebase, Jim Blasko

Aspire founder and CEO Jim Blasko is the Bitcoin OG who recently discovered the original upload of Bitcoin’s code base, a historical document containing Satoshi Nakamoto’s personal notations. Dating back to 2009 when Bitcoin was invented, the 13-year-old file, previously thought to be lost forever, provides valuable insight into Bitcoin’s early development.
Hackernoon

Hackernoon

Hacker Noon is a technology publication with over 4M monthly readers. All our stories are written by 12k+ subject matter experts in the domain of Blockchain, Crypto, Programming, and General Tech

