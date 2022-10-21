Read full article on original website
u.today
Aptos (APT): Here's What Contributed to Recent Price Move
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
3 Reasons Why Aptos (APT) Is Showing Almost 40% Growth in Last 24 Hours
dailyhodl.com
Top Crypto Trader Warns One Ethereum-Based Gaming Altcoin Could Crash by Over 65%
A top crypto trader is warning Ethereum (ETH)-based gaming altcoin Axie Infinity (AXS) holders of a possible crash. Pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa warns his 184,700 Twitter followers that the non-fungible token (NFT) gaming platform’s altcoin could decline more than 65% in price due to unlocks when investors can sell a digital asset after a vesting period expires.
AOL Corp
Bitcoin Completes Second Full Week Below $20K as Aptos Finds Market Bottom
Bitcoin notched its 14th consecutive day of trading below $20,000, but was holding remarkably steady despite ongoing turmoil in traditional markets. Bitcoin (BTC), the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, was trading at around $19,100, little changed in the past 24 hours. The CoinDesk Market Index was up 0.5%. Ether (ETH) was up 1.4% to $1,310 as of press time.
dailyhodl.com
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Reveals Ethereum, Solana and ETH Rival Predictions for Next Crypto Cycle
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes says leading Ethereum (ETH) competitors probably don’t stand a chance of taking out the leading smart contract platform. In a new interview with Crypto Banter, Hayes says some of the leading layer-1 Ethereum rivals could present good trades next cycle, but don’t have long-term potential to overtake ETH in terms of market cap.
“The” Token Up 150% in the Last 24 Hours Since Ethereum’s Founder Vitalik Jokingly Suggests It
A meme project and token called the “The Protocol,” jokingly suggested by Vitalik Buterin, has been created, and the token has quickly started pumping. The THE token is up by 150% over the past 24 hours and is currently priced at $0.03. 24-hour trading volume is at $20.3 million.
The Future of Cryptocurrency Trading
Cryptocurrency is one of the most in-demand assets to have in your portfolio right now. Since their appearance on the market a little over a decade ago, digital coins have continued to evolve and attract an ever-increasing number of traders. It’s not difficult to see why given the way in which advances to the blockchain made it so that crypto isn’t something you invest in just for the sake of it or because it is a popular fad at the moment.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Who Called 2022 Crypto Crash Turns Bullish on Ethereum, Stellar and Three Low-Cap Altcoins
The trader who accurately called this year’s crypto market collapse is laying out what digital assets he is currently bullish on amid the ongoing bear market. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 554,700 Twitter followers that he’s long on leading smart contract platform Ethereum (ETH) and XRP rival Stellar Lumens (XLM).
dailyhodl.com
Massive $154,000,000 Airdrop Handed Out to Early Users of Ethereum and Solana Rival
New layer-1 crypto project Aptos is giving out over 20 million APT tokens to early users of its network worth roughly $154,000,000 at time of writing. The Aptos Foundation, the non-profit behind the project, announced the airdrop via Twitter. “The Aptos Foundation has provided early network participants with APT tokens....
dailyhodl.com
New Ethereum-Based Altcoin Explodes 119,118% After Vitalik Buterin Jokes About Creation of Crypto Protocol
A new Ethereum-based (ETH) altcoin is seeing a colossal spike in price after ETH co-creator Vitalik Buterin joked on social media about its potential creation. Last week, Buterin made a Twitter joke that someone should create a project called “THE protocol” to take advantage of how common the word “the” is used.
Undying Mining Dispute: Be PoW-conformist or Try Alternatives?
When Ethereum switched to Proof-of-Stake with its update “The Merge”, the old disputes about mining were reborn: “Is Proof-of-Work enough for blockchains to be truly decentralized? Is PoW protected from taking over by raw computing power? Is PoW “green” enough?”, and finally: “Is Proof-of-Work reasonable?”. These questions were asked by many authorities from many different countries, and lead influencers of the blockchain industry. Alternatives of classic Proof-of-Work mining can answer these statements easily and prove that PoW-mining has too many problems.
I Wonder What Satoshi Thinks of Bitcoin Today
Bitcoin would go down as one of the greatest inventions of the 21st century. The cryptocurrency's underlying blockchain technology introduced us to several other possibilities, making crypto only a glimpse of what the system will power. Before Bitcoin launched, there were several iterations of cryptocurrencies, but they always lacked a significant element that rendered them not fit for public use. Bitcoin launched as a decent iteration and became what creations like eCash, B-money, Hashcash, BitGold, etc., only imagined. Of course, the mentioned crypto solutions were influential in the creation of Bitcoin, and recognition will go to the framework laid due to years of diligence and research. There are reports that the creators of these other experiments were a part of Satoshi's mailing list and were pretty much in the loop.
Ethereum Whales Have Pocketed A Staggering $4,550,000,000 Worth Of ETH In A Month: Crypto Analytics Firm Santiment
Ethereum whales are busy accumulating ETH despite the ongoing bear market crunch. According to crypto analytics firm Santiment, Ethereum whales have collectively pocketed 3.3 million worth of ETH tokens in the past month. Data acquired from crypto analytics firm Santiment has revealed staggering observations regarding Ethereum whales. The data notes...
u.today
Huobi Token (HT) Surprises Again After Going 130% Against Bitcoin
What is Ethereum?
Ethereum was launched back in 2015 — and has now become the second largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin by market capitalization, according to Coinbase. However, unlike Bitcoin, Ethereum wasn’t created to be a digital currency. Instead, its purpose was to build a secure, global, decentralized platform that takes the transparency of blockchains and extends those features to a wide variety of applications.
Building A Blockchain Social Media Module Using Substrate - WEB3 101
Note - this is part of a wider microcourse that I released. However, I have condensed it as much as I can for the purposes of this special Hackernoon release. I cut out some detail - if you wish to read it, be sure to follow my Twitter and dm me!
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Whales and Key Bitcoin Stakeholders Aggressively Accumulating BTC Around $20,000: Quant Analyst
A closely followed quant analyst says that two major Bitcoin stakeholders are heavily accumulating BTC at current levels despite uncertain market conditions. Ki Young Ju, the head of analytics firm Crypto Quant, tells his 308,400 Twitter followers that deep-pocketed investors are aggressively loading up on BTC through top digital asset exchange Binance.
The Noonification: Roblox in Trouble (10/11/2022)
How are you, hacker? 🪐What's happening in tech this week: The Noonification by HackerNoon has got you covered with fresh content from our top 5 stories of the day, every day at noon your local time! Set email preference here. NEW Brand Dashboard: Technology Ads and Publishing Services. By...
Koinos Snapshot (and Main Net) COMING!
There’s a lot of exciting things going on in the lead up to the snapshot on October 31st (or later), far too much to cover in one post, but I’ll do my best. Performance of the test net remains excellent having now surpassed its 1.5 millionth block! That means the snapshot is on track and the main net will be launching soon after. In a previous update we had said that there would be at least a month between the snapshot and the main net launch, but we don’t see the need for such a long window.
The Developer Who Discovered Bitcoin's Original Codebase, Jim Blasko
Aspire founder and CEO Jim Blasko is the Bitcoin OG who recently discovered the original upload of Bitcoin’s code base, a historical document containing Satoshi Nakamoto’s personal notations. Dating back to 2009 when Bitcoin was invented, the 13-year-old file, previously thought to be lost forever, provides valuable insight into Bitcoin’s early development.
