Sports » Latest News
OKWU volleyball is back at home on Tuesday night, the Lady Eagles host Bethel for senior night, and for the first time since August, Wesleyan is coming off a loss. Ottawa topped OKWU 3-2 on Saturday afternoon in Bartlesville. This was only the second loss this season and snapped a 24-match win streak.
Copan Wows in 42-Point 4th Quarter
We had a full schedule of high school football this past Friday, but the game of the week probably took place this past Thursday. If you missed it, Copan scored 42 points in the fourth quarter en route to a come-from-behind 54-36 victory at Watts. Trailing 22-0 in the third...
Bartlesville Sports HOF Induction on Saturday
The Bartlesville Sports Commission will hold its 2022 Bartlesville Sports Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Saturday night at the Hilton Garden Inn. Tickets are sold out for the annual black tie event in downtown Bartlesville. The team is the 1982 Bartlesville High softball club, which was the first Bruin...
Muskogee, October 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Daniah Blation Crowned Homecoming Queen; Read about the 2023 Homecoming Court
Senior Daniah Blation was crowned Sapulpa’s 2022 Football Homecoming Court, prior to the game against the Memorial Chargers. Daniah Blation is the daughter of Remisha Ingram and Andre Miles. Daniah is a member of the Sapulpa High School National Honor Society where she volunteered for the Red Cross and donated blood. Daniah plays softball for Sapulpa high school, and she is also on a traveling Softball team. She has been named All-District Utility Player and received the Core Value of Self Control award. Daniah has been named as one of the Top 100 Athletes in Sapulpa for Vype Magazine. Daniah is a member of Faith Church where she volunteers in the baby room and helps with Halloween setup. After high school, Daniah plans to become an RN and then go back to school to become a labor and delivery nurse. She would also like to travel.
Handicapping Oklahoma's Final Five Games
This season has already been a disappointment for a team that began the year in the top 10, but these next five contests will determine if the year is a disaster or simply a downer.
Everything Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said after 41-34 win over Texas
STILLWATER, Okla. — Oklahoma State football coach Mike Gundy improved to 9-4 in the last 13 games played against Texas following a 41-34 win on Saturday inside a raucous Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys trailed by as many as 14 points late in the first half, but adjustments in the locker room during the break held the Longhorns to just a field goal in the final two quarters. Oklahoma State forced Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers into three interceptions, including two on the Longhorns' final pair of possessions.
News On 6's John Holcomb Talks At Owasso Friendship Baptist Church
News On 6 Sports Director John Holcomb spoke to dozens of people at Friendship Baptist Church in Owasso Sunday night. These group members serve within the church and the community. Teamwork was the topic, with a focus on being a good teammate and a good leader.
Thousands without power in Oklahoma
Thousands are without power in Oklahoma Tuesday. The Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) outage map indicates more than 800 PSO customers are without power in the state, as of 11 a.m. The Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company outage map indicates they have more than 3,000 customers without power. More...
Bartlesville Bridge Projects Approved
The City Council of Bartlesville has chosen Freese & Nichols, Inc to complete two bridge projects over Butler Creek and Caney River. Each project has different repairs needed but in general, reparis will be made to decks, approaches, abutments, piers, and guardrails. There may also be pavement replacements and bank stabalizations.
Burn Bans lifted in several counties
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Several counties have lifted the burn bans that have been in place for many weeks following an extensive dry period in Oklahoma. Tulsa, Latimer and Mayes counties have all decided not to renew the burn bans for their areas and Creek County canceled it's burn ban six days early.
Old West Buffalo Days Offers Fun for Modern Cowboys
A weekend of Western activities will be held in Pawhuska on November 4-5 at the Old West Buffalo Company located at 29521 US Highway 60 in Pawhuska. The event is part of a national celebration of Bison Day and allows modern day cowboys to delve into the past with activities for all ages and interests.
Osage Co. Early Voting Information
Early voting in Osage Co. is November 2-5. Wednesday through Friday’s hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday’s hours are from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. Locations include both the Osage County Fairgrounds, 320 Skyline Drive in Pawhuska and the early voting site at First Baptist Church, 825 W Rogers Blvd in Skiatook.
Tulsa police find lost child in south Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police said they are looking for the home of a lost child who was found in south Tulsa. Police said a 911 caller found the child walking along South Peoria Avenue near East 61st Street and called police. The child appears to be about 2...
First Christian Church Gets First Lease
Last month after receiving news that renovating the donated building formally known as First Christian CHurch would be prohibitive, the City of Bartlesville announced they would consider leasing portions of the property to individuals or organizations. On November 1, the building entered into its first lease on the property. Legacy...
VanWest Buys Oklahoma Storage Portfolio
The acquisition is part of the company's Storage Fund III. VanWest Partners has acquired two ClearHome self storage facilities, totaling 140,000 square feet in Tulsa, Okla., from a private investor. The portfolio deal is part of VanWest Storage Fund III, which has already closed on three additional acquisitions. The five...
New affordable housing community to open soon in Owasso
OWASSO, Okla. — A new apartment complex will soon open in Owasso. Township 21, which is located at 8560 North 145th E Ave, offers new 2-and 3-bedroom apartment homes for rent. The apartment complex is able to accommodate residents with fixed or lower incomes by offering rents based on...
Tree Crashes Into Tulsa Home
A tree crashed into a Tulsa home Sunday afternoon, according to the Tulsa Fire Department. Firefighters said they responded to a call at around noon at a home near South Pittsburg Avenue and East 15th Street. The tree caused damage to the AC unit, electrical system and garage, according to...
Jobs Impacted at Phillips 66 in Bartlesville
"Phillips 66 is undergoing a companywide effort to optimize its cost structure and reimagine its operating model to enable sustainable savings. Part of this effort includes designing an organization that can quickly adapt to market and industry fluctuations and that allows us to sustain the cost improvements over the long term.
Partisan Meetings Prior to Election Held This Week
Two meetings will be held this week prior to the upcoming November election. OK2A will hold their regular monthly meeting on Tuesday, October 25 beginning at 6:00 pm. The meeting is held at Dink's BBQ Pit, 2929 East Frank Phillips Boulevard in Bartlesville. Guest speaker for the meeting will be Jenni White, President & Education Director of ROPE2. She will speak on the dark campaign money being spent on Oklahoma elections.
