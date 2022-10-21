Read full article on original website
Plane crash sends father, son to hospital
Ohio State Highway Patrol are on scene for an aircraft crash.
4 charged in arson at former steel mill
Four were charged after an arson investigation for a fire that happened at a former steel mill last week, according to a press release from the Champion Police Department.
Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
Valley to get $500 million ‘quality of life’ grant
The Valley is set to receive $500 million to improve the quality of life for residents.
When Ohio organizations have failed to tell the public about drinking water issues
The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, […]
Ohio Department of Health makes statement on CDC’s COVID shot recommendation for school children
After questions and confusion Thursday among some parents regarding CDC's new recommendation for the COVID-19 vaccine for the school children, the Ohio Department of Health Director Bruce Vanderhoff further cleared things up.
3 Northeast Ohio counties take a step back in CDC’s Oct. 20 COVID transmission map
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Cuyahoga and all other Greater Cleveland counties were designated yellow, for moderate COVID-19 transmission, on the latest U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention map. It was a step backwards, as last week three Greater Cleveland counties — Medina, Portage and Summit — were designated green,...
ODOT to move forward with State Route 8 bridge replacement in fall of 2023
AKRON, Ohio – The Ohio Department of Transportation on Friday announced that it will move forward with replacing the State Route 8 bridge beginning next fall. The 69-year-old bridge supports more than 115,000 vehicles a day and serves as an important conduit for commuters and commerce in Northeast Ohio, according to ODOT.
Northeast Ohio: Wondering when trick-or-treating is near you?
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Wondering when treat-or-treating will be in your area? 19 News put together a master list of dates and times found below (plus a few extras!):. Akron - Saruday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m. Alliance - Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. Amherst - Monday, Oct. 31...
Pregnant woman robbed going into work in Boardman
A pregnant woman walking into work was robbed of her car.
Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years
Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
RSV cases continue to rise in Ohio, causing major concern from healthcare workers
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Throughout the country and especially in the state of Ohio, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) cases continue to rise. RSV is the most common cause of bronchitis and pneumonia in kids under the age of 1. Typically, RSV cases will see jumps in mid-winter, so the increases seen now are very unusual.
No on State Issue 1, altering bail rules in Ohio: endorsement editorial
No one wants a suspect who poses a clear danger to society and/or to survivors and victims of a crime let out of jail while he or she awaits trial. At the same time, few of us likely would want cash bail used as a cudgel against poor people who aren’t a danger but can’t afford bail -- or as an unmerited get-out-of-jail card allowing rich suspects who do pose safety risks a chance to make bail, simply because they can afford $1 million bail or more.
WATCH: Ohio Department of Health provides update on coronavirus
The Ohio Department of Health held a press conference on Thursday to provide an update on coronavirus in the state.
Vote “no” on statewide Issue 2
Given the demise of nuance in political discussion these days, I fully expect that Ohio Issue 2, barring noncitizens from voting in local and state elections, will resoundingly pass in the upcoming election. This will be codified in the Ohio Constitution. What comes to my mind are the large communities of Marshallese immigrants who reside in our country, performing essential services, especially in food production.
Will Sunday’s high temps break records in NE Ohio or west Pa.?
High pressure over the Valley Sunday will lead to even warmer temperatures into Monday. Will there be any high temperature records broken in northeastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania?
Ohio retired teachers’ pension fund suffers $5.3 billion loss as staff get bonuses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s teacher retirement system paid out $10 million in staff bonuses the same year its pension fund lost over $5 billion, according to updated figures released Thursday. Two months after the State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio (STRS) Board awarded its 100-member investment staff with hefty performance bonuses, the pension fund […]
Digging deeper into Ohio Issue One — bail reform
Ahead of the November election, we break down what Issue One, which deals with bail and public safety, would do if passed in Ohio.
Doctors warn another COVID wave could hit Ohio in time for the holidays
State health officials Thursday reported 11,097 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, up 25-hundred from the previous week. Over 870 people are currently hospitalized with COVID, an 11 percent increase in the past two weeks. And there are several new variants of COVID that doctors warn could be a problem for Ohioans soon.
Construction begins on first Taco John’s restaurant in Ohio, US
Taco John’s Ohio store is the fourth of 50 locations planned by the company. US-based franchise operator Meritage Hospitality Group has started construction on its first Taco John’s restaurant in Ohio, as part of a 50 unit development agreement. According to the agreement, Meritage agreed to set up...
