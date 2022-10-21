ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield Township, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Ohio Outdoor Fire Law Burn Ban

SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH- It’s important to be aware of your surroundings when you’re outside, and the South Zanesville Fire Department wants to make sure that no one is burning materials that could be considered dangerous to the public and could cause property damage. In the state of Ohio...
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

When Ohio organizations have failed to tell the public about drinking water issues

The ability to trust that our basic needs are met is the foundation of a healthy psyche, according to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. These needs include access to food, water, shelter, and other physiological necessities. When we cannot fulfill those needs, items and tasks that appear higher on the hierarchy, like freedom, friendship, self-esteem, and self-actualization, […]
OHIO STATE
cleveland19.com

Northeast Ohio: Wondering when trick-or-treating is near you?

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Wondering when treat-or-treating will be in your area? 19 News put together a master list of dates and times found below (plus a few extras!):. Akron - Saruday, Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m. Alliance - Monday, Oct. 31 from 5-7 p.m. Amherst - Monday, Oct. 31...
OHIO STATE
beckersasc.com

Ohio physician blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years

Batavia, Ohio physician Mangesh Kanvinde, MD, paid $720,000 and agreed to be blocked from federal healthcare programs for 15 years over his role in a false claims scheme, the Justice Department said Oct. 20. Dr. Kanvinde allegedly ordered unnecessary genetic tests and durable medical equipment from Dec. 2016 to June...
BATAVIA, OH
Cleveland.com

No on State Issue 1, altering bail rules in Ohio: endorsement editorial

No one wants a suspect who poses a clear danger to society and/or to survivors and victims of a crime let out of jail while he or she awaits trial. At the same time, few of us likely would want cash bail used as a cudgel against poor people who aren’t a danger but can’t afford bail -- or as an unmerited get-out-of-jail card allowing rich suspects who do pose safety risks a chance to make bail, simply because they can afford $1 million bail or more.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Vote “no” on statewide Issue 2

Given the demise of nuance in political discussion these days, I fully expect that Ohio Issue 2, barring noncitizens from voting in local and state elections, will resoundingly pass in the upcoming election. This will be codified in the Ohio Constitution. What comes to my mind are the large communities of Marshallese immigrants who reside in our country, performing essential services, especially in food production.
OHIO STATE
wcbe.org

Doctors warn another COVID wave could hit Ohio in time for the holidays

State health officials Thursday reported 11,097 new cases of COVID-19 in the past week, up 25-hundred from the previous week. Over 870 people are currently hospitalized with COVID, an 11 percent increase in the past two weeks. And there are several new variants of COVID that doctors warn could be a problem for Ohioans soon.
OHIO STATE
verdictfoodservice.com

Construction begins on first Taco John’s restaurant in Ohio, US

Taco John’s Ohio store is the fourth of 50 locations planned by the company. US-based franchise operator Meritage Hospitality Group has started construction on its first Taco John’s restaurant in Ohio, as part of a 50 unit development agreement. According to the agreement, Meritage agreed to set up...
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy