BET
Alternate Endings with KJ Smith
From the starting of new affairs to the birth of bombshell secrets, anything can happen behind closed doors on Tyler Perry's Sistas, Wednesdays at 9/8c. Sharp-tongued banker Maurice knows exactly what he wants from life and love, and he doesn't have time for anyone else's stereotypes or judgments -- or even friendly advice.
Jamie Foxx Remembers Sister DeOndra Dixon With A Heartfelt Post
Jamie Foxx is keeping his sister, DeOndra Dixon, spirit alive by remembering her with a gallery collection of photos of them two on the anniversary of her passing. “Deondra I know ur in heaven making everyone laugh… and have everyone dancing to your songs,” captioned the actor. “...
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
Solange Seems To Confirm That Bill Murray Put His Hands In Her Afro During ‘SNL’ Appearance
A tweet about an alleged encounter Solange had with actor Bill Murray got some attention earlier this week, and even had the singer weighing in… sort of. In 2016, Solange was tapped to perform songs from her album A Seat at the Table on Saturday Night Live, but allegedly had an unpleasant encounter with Murray in preparation for it. TV writer and producer Judnick Mayard tweeted Sunday (October 16) that they “saw Bill Murray put both his hands into Solange’s scalp after asking her three times if her hair was a wig or not.”
Balenciaga Cuts Ties With Kanye West
Fashion house Balenciaga has cut ties with Kanye West, according to a statement from the brand’s parent company. West has been losing collaborators left and right following a series of comments ranging from controversial to downright anti-Semitic. “Balenciaga has no longer any relationship nor any plans for future projects...
Interview: Dwayne Johnson Confirms He’s In A ‘Good Place’ In His Career In Hollywood And His Ultimate Superpower
Dwayne Johnson has been our “People’s Champion” since his WWE days as The Rock, putting on stellar wrestling performances since 1996 before retiring from the sport in 2019. If you’ve ever heard “Lay The SmackDown” in passing, you can thank Johnson for the tagline.
Macy Gray & The California Jet Club - "Every Night"
Big K.R.I.T. - "Rhode Clean" Big K.R.I.T goes old school as he plays a classy lounge act for a retro audience of admirers in the music video for his track "Rhode Clean." J. Brown featuring Tank - "Don't Rush" Every lady in the room has her eyes on J. Brown...
Kanye West Says ‘Exhaustion’ Was Cause Of 2016 Breakdown
The rapper formerly known as Kanye West claims "exhaustion" triggered his mental breakdown in 2016, not a mental illness. During an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, posted on Friday (October 21), Ye was asked whether he suffered from any form of mental illness. He responded that a lack of sleep caused the last episode.
Jennifer Hudson Refuses To Buy $20K Shoes For Her Son
Jennifer Hudson’s illustrious career has supplied her with plenty of coin, but she still cares where and how she spends it. On her self-titled new talk show, the famed singer revealed that her son, David Daniel Otunga Jr., informed her that a pair of her sneakers were fake, but also, that an authentic pair of Jordans can cost $20,000.
