Reese Dixon-Waters getting preseason buzz for USC basketball

By Matt Wadleigh
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The USC Trojans football team has been the talk of campus ever since Lincoln Riley was hired, and for every reason.

However, the USC Trojans men’s basketball season is right around the corner following a terrific season in which the Men of Troy earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The 2022-2023 Trojans look quite different, but Andy Enfield’s team should once again be one of the favorites in the tough Pac-12. The Trojans should be able to make another run to the Big Dance.

With the season getting ready to begin, Reese Dixon-Waters earned some love from NCAA insider Jon Rothstein.

Dixon-Waters was named one of Rothstein’s 20 under-the-radar breakout players for this upcoming season.

Dixon-Waters played well for Enfield’s team last year, finishing the year averaging 4.8 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. He played just 10 games in 2020-2021, but his second season with USC saw his minutes increase a ton as Enfield trusted him more and more.

Dixon-Waters had 16 minutes in that NCAA Tournament loss to Miami and went 5-6 from the field, giving USC fans a long look at what’s ahead for the talented guard.

The expectation going into the season is that Dixon-Waters will be a significant player for the Trojans, and there’s a good chance he plays more than 24 minutes per game.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

