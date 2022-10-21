ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

News-Medical.net

Booster vaccinations in the elderly lead to impaired neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 and atypical B cells

In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers examine neutralizing antibody responses against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) in individuals aged 70 or above who had received two primary doses of the AZD1222 (ChAdOx1 nCov-19) vaccine, followed by one booster dose of either the BNT162b2 or mRNA-1273 messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) vaccine.
Upworthy

25 times strangers were incredibly kind and wholesome, restoring our faith in humanity

Editor's note: This article was originally published on March 31, 2022. It has since been updated. Most of us were taught to be wary of strangers when we were growing up and with good reason. However, there are many instances where strangers have been incredibly kind and supportive. People on Twitter shared their happy interactions with strangers after author Mitali Perkins shared an instance with a random teenager. "I was walking alone yesterday when an unsmiling teen on a bike whizzed by," wrote Perkins. "Our eyes met. He circled back, and I couldn't help bracing myself for our encounter. 'Hey, lady,' he said gruffly. 'Five ducklings. Under the culvert ahead.' Then he did a wheelie and sped off." Perkins wasn't prepared for that but it lifted her spirits. The tweet went viral, garnering more than 138,000 likes. Here are some of the replies that will warm your hearts.

