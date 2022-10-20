ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Novi, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
interlochenpublicradio.org

Michigan continues extra funding for food assistance programs

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that additional funding for Michigan food assistance programs will continue through October. Households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Electronic Benefits Transfer will get at least an additional $95 dollars this month. The payments began to blunt the effects of job loss...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganchronicle.com

Whitmer Announces Michiganders to Get Additional Assistance to Lower Grocery Costs

Recently, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in October — plus an additional cost of living increase — to help lower the cost of groceries and ensure Michiganders can keep more of their hard-earned money. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.
MICHIGAN STATE
Chalkbeat

New Michigan law requires school districts to post parents’ rights

It’s been 45 years since Michigan lawmakers passed a law guaranteeing parents the right to direct the education of their children.Now lawmakers want to make sure parents know about it.A new law enacted last week requires school districts and the Michigan Department of Education to prominently post excerpts of the 1976 law in school offices and rooms where boards of education meet. They also will be required to post an excerpt...
MICHIGAN STATE
WLNS

Potential delays loom overhead in Michigan midterm results

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In a world of instant gratification where everything is at our fingertips when it comes to the results on the eve of the midterm election, you may have to wait longer than you would like. “People should expect unofficial results will be ready within 24 hours of the polls closing on […]
MICHIGAN STATE
WILX-TV

Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is moving its service center. The utility’s building on Willow Street in Lansing will be relocated to a 77-acre sit on North Canal Road in Dimondale. The move is meant to help customer response time when crews are dispatched during an emergency. The...
LANSING, MI
Michigan Advance

How Proposal 1 would alter term limits and require financial disclosure for some officials

On Nov. 8, Michigan voters could make some big changes to how the Legislature functions with a constitutional amendment altering term limits and introducing rules for financial disclosures for some elected officials.  Proposal 1, placed on the ballot by the Legislature in May, would modify term limits for Michigan’s Legislature to allow legislators to serve […] The post How Proposal 1 would alter term limits and require financial disclosure for some officials appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
candgnews.com

Free from debt, Focus: HOPE relaunches aid efforts

METRO DETROIT— The team at Focus: HOPE is getting the word out that the nonprofit is back after several difficult years. Focus: HOPE celebrated that with its March for Hope on Oct. 9. The organization, the aim of which is to take practical action to overcome racism, poverty and...
DETROIT, MI
wemu.org

Amazon ready to open Canton Township facility

A final certificate of occupancy has been issued for a local Amazon delivery building in Canton Township. It signals the opening of local Amazon operations this week. When Amazon decided to cut back plans for two local facilities this year, it already was deep into work on a third. The 183,000 square-foot delivery station in Canton Township was built on an empty field on Michigan Avenue between Beck and Denton Roads.
CANTON, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy