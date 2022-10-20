Read full article on original website
interlochenpublicradio.org
Michigan continues extra funding for food assistance programs
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday that additional funding for Michigan food assistance programs will continue through October. Households eligible for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Electronic Benefits Transfer will get at least an additional $95 dollars this month. The payments began to blunt the effects of job loss...
michiganchronicle.com
Recently, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced all Michigan families who are eligible for food assistance benefits will continue to receive at least an additional $95 monthly payment in October — plus an additional cost of living increase — to help lower the cost of groceries and ensure Michiganders can keep more of their hard-earned money. The additional assistance will help more than 1.3 million Michiganders in more than 700,000 households.
New Michigan law requires school districts to post parents’ rights
It’s been 45 years since Michigan lawmakers passed a law guaranteeing parents the right to direct the education of their children.Now lawmakers want to make sure parents know about it.A new law enacted last week requires school districts and the Michigan Department of Education to prominently post excerpts of the 1976 law in school offices and rooms where boards of education meet. They also will be required to post an excerpt...
Potential delays loom overhead in Michigan midterm results
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In a world of instant gratification where everything is at our fingertips when it comes to the results on the eve of the midterm election, you may have to wait longer than you would like. “People should expect unofficial results will be ready within 24 hours of the polls closing on […]
‘This is getting ridiculous,’ Pro-choice group held rally at Michigan Capitol Saturday
People in Lansing gathered at the state Capitol Saturday afternoon for a pro-choice rally.
Michigan residents who receive SNAP benefits will see an extra $95 added to their account to help lower the cost of groceries.
Election 2022: Everything you need to know before casting your vote
State executive offices, U.S. and state House seats, and state Senate seats are up for election in Michigan in 2022.
WILX-TV
Consumers Energy relocating its Mid-Michigan operations center in 2024
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Consumers Energy is moving its service center. The utility’s building on Willow Street in Lansing will be relocated to a 77-acre sit on North Canal Road in Dimondale. The move is meant to help customer response time when crews are dispatched during an emergency. The...
Gov. Whitmer Makes a Statement on Oxford Shooter Pleading Guilty
Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement after the Oxford High School shooter pled guilty to all charges on Monday:. “My thoughts are with the students, teachers, staff, and families of Oxford High. I hope this outcome offers them some peace after last year’s horrific shooting.”. “I want to...
West Michigan feeling impact of industry-wide concrete shortages
MUSKEGON, Mich. — From the roads you drive, to your home and your office, to the bridges, runways and parking lots that keep the country moving, concrete is among the most ubiquitous building materials on Earth. In 2022, however, concrete has become increasingly difficult to find. That’s the reality...
Whitmer stops in W MI on campaign trail
With 16 days left until the general election, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer stopped in Wyoming on Sunday for her 'Getting Things Done' road trip tour.
How Proposal 1 would alter term limits and require financial disclosure for some officials
On Nov. 8, Michigan voters could make some big changes to how the Legislature functions with a constitutional amendment altering term limits and introducing rules for financial disclosures for some elected officials. Proposal 1, placed on the ballot by the Legislature in May, would modify term limits for Michigan’s Legislature to allow legislators to serve […] The post How Proposal 1 would alter term limits and require financial disclosure for some officials appeared first on Michigan Advance.
candgnews.com
Free from debt, Focus: HOPE relaunches aid efforts
METRO DETROIT— The team at Focus: HOPE is getting the word out that the nonprofit is back after several difficult years. Focus: HOPE celebrated that with its March for Hope on Oct. 9. The organization, the aim of which is to take practical action to overcome racism, poverty and...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Poll: Oakland County voters favoring Democratic candidates, but Slotkin-Barrett race tight
DETROIT – Voters in Oakland County appear to be favoring Democratic candidates for the upcoming election, according to a new WDIV/Detroit News poll, but the numbers are fairly close. Results from a survey of Michigan voters in the state’s 7th Congressional District conducted between Oct. 18-20, found that voters...
From $2 to millions: See which Michigan businesses got COVID grants
LANSING, MI – Nearly 3,000 Michigan businesses were awarded COVID-19 relief grants earlier this year with casinos, movie theaters and restaurants getting some of the biggest awards. A September report from the Michigan Department of Treasury details how a $409 million grant program established to help businesses recover from...
Are Bed Bugs Still a Problem For These Four Cities in Michigan?
There are four cities in Michigan that have significant problems with bed bugs. Unfortunately, Michigan is a hot spot when it comes to bed bugs. Earlier this year we told you about four cities in Michigan that made Orkin's 2022 list of the 50 worst cities for bed bugs. The...
Big-name West Michigan donors absent from Trump-endorsed candidate’s campaign finance filing
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Republican Congressional candidate John Gibbs entered October without receiving donations from many of the prominent Grand Rapids business leaders and philanthropists that supported his former GOP opponent, U.S. Rep. Peter Meijer. The most recent campaign finance reports, covering the period from July 14 to Sept....
U.S. 23 lanes near Ann Arbor closing for bridge maintenance project
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Bridge maintenance on U.S. 23 just north of Ann Arbor will close lanes on the major commuter route for two days. Michigan Department of Transportation officials said the two right lanes will be off-limits to southbound U.S. 23 traffic from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 25-26.
wemu.org
Amazon ready to open Canton Township facility
A final certificate of occupancy has been issued for a local Amazon delivery building in Canton Township. It signals the opening of local Amazon operations this week. When Amazon decided to cut back plans for two local facilities this year, it already was deep into work on a third. The 183,000 square-foot delivery station in Canton Township was built on an empty field on Michigan Avenue between Beck and Denton Roads.
Grocery bills continue to be inflated with high food prices, but state aid and retailer discounts aim to stretch Michiganders’ dollar. The 1.3 million Michigan residents who receive payments through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive an additional $95 intended as grocery aid this month. Additional food assistance...
