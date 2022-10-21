ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Harper's Bazaar

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Smile in Rare Public Outing Ahead of the Singer’s Album Release

Taylor Swift stepped out with her longtime love this week ahead of her much-anticipated album release. She and Joe Alwyn were seen on a casual stroll in New York City on Monday. The singer put her own spin on the preppy trend, wearing an oversized black sweater over a pink-and-blue checkered miniskirt paired with Calzedonia tights. She carried a brown shoulder bag and wore her signature red lip and rosy makeup.
TODAY.com

Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'

Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
HollywoodLife

Taylor Swift Asks For Her ‘Girlhood’ Back On New Song & Fans Are Convinced It’s About John Mayer

Taylor Swift’s new song “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” is about a relationship she had at 19 years old, and eagle-eyed fans were all too quick to remember that she quietly dated John Mayer at that time. On the 2010 track about John, aptly titled “Dear John,” Taylor sang, “Don’t you think 19’s too young,” and this new song calls back to that. “I damn sure never would have danced with the devil at 19,” Taylor sings on “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.”
People

AOL Corp

Taylor Swift's Latest Album Includes an Ode to the Revenge Dress

Taylor Swift might not be the first name that springs to mind when you think of The Crown, but the singer may have just debuted the perfect song to underscore the royal drama's upcoming (and controversial) fifth season. That's because the artist's latest album, Midnights, happens to include an homage to revenge dressing—an art perhaps most iconically associated with Princess Diana when the royal all but single-handedly brought the concept of the revenge dress into our cultural lexicon in 1994, with the little black dress seen around the world.
Elite Daily

Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Are “Super Strong,” Source Says

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn might not talk about their relationship, like, ever, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering about their current status. (Ahem, cue the theories about secret weddings.) So, how are Swift and Alwyn really doing? Based on the lyrics in Midnights, it sounds like they’re as in love as ever, and a source told Entertainment Tonight that their relationship is “super strong.”
Us Weekly

Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston: The Way They Were

So long, Hiddleswift! Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston called it quits on their whirlwind romance in September 2016 after three months of dating — but the memory of their brief love affair lives on. At the time of their breakup, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “[Taylor] was the...
TODAY.com

Why Taylor Swift fans are searching for where she was on April 29

"Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?" Swifties are, in fact, desperately trying to figure out where Taylor Swift was on every April 29th since 1989. Swift dropped the lyric referencing the date on "High Infidelity," one of the seven bonus tracks for her newest album, "Midnights," sending her fans into overdrive to find the meaning of the date in the singer's life. Here's what they've discovered so far.
TechCrunch

Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ is the priciest digital album Tencent has sold

Within a day of its release, the 13-track album, priced at 35 yuan, or $4.83, has racked up nearly 200,000 copies on Tencent’s QQ Music, one of the largest music streaming platforms in China. While $4.83 doesn’t seem like much — the album starts at $11.99 on the artist’s own online store — it’s the highest price ever set for digital albums in the market, which could indicate two things: the upstream cost of making albums has risen, or Chinese users are increasingly willing to pay for online music.
The Ringer

The Taylor Swift–Jack Antonoff Conundrum

On Friday, Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album, Midnights. Like many of her recent offerings, it prominently featured the pop producer du jour, Jack Antonoff. And while their work together is some of the most important of Swift’s career, is there a certain sameness to much of it? Would she be better served looking elsewhere for her next projects? On the latest Every Single Album, Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard discuss all things Midnights, including other production options Taylor could explore in the future. To hear the full conversation, listen here and subscribe for upcoming episodes dissecting Midnights.
People

jambroadcasting.com

Music notes: Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift and Meghan Trainor

Katy Perry will perform a special set at the True Colors Festival in Tokyo next month, but fans don’t have to fly to Japan to see her. The two-hour event will be streamed live for free on YouTube to promote the event’s commitment to accessibility. The concert starts streaming November 19 at 5 a.m. ET and runs until 4 a.m. the following day.
Glamour

