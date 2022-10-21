Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn Smile in Rare Public Outing Ahead of the Singer’s Album Release
Taylor Swift stepped out with her longtime love this week ahead of her much-anticipated album release. She and Joe Alwyn were seen on a casual stroll in New York City on Monday. The singer put her own spin on the preppy trend, wearing an oversized black sweater over a pink-and-blue checkered miniskirt paired with Calzedonia tights. She carried a brown shoulder bag and wore her signature red lip and rosy makeup.
Taylor Swift's Net Worth Is More Than Your Wildest Dreams & Her New Album Will Add To It
Taylor Swift is one of the most successful musicians in the world with no plans to slow down, and that's good news for her net worth. Having released not one, but two albums in 2020, the All Too Well singer will surely add to her already impressive financial empire with her 10th studio album, Midnights.
TODAY.com
Janet Jackson reacts to Taylor Swift's mention of her on new album 'Midnights'
Taylor Swift got Janet Jackson’s stamp of approval on one of her newest tracks from her album “Midnights." Swift collaborated with Lana Del Rey on the song “Snow On The Beach," the fourth track from her tenth original studio album, which debuted on Friday, Oct. 21. During...
Taylor Swift Asks For Her ‘Girlhood’ Back On New Song & Fans Are Convinced It’s About John Mayer
Taylor Swift’s new song “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve” is about a relationship she had at 19 years old, and eagle-eyed fans were all too quick to remember that she quietly dated John Mayer at that time. On the 2010 track about John, aptly titled “Dear John,” Taylor sang, “Don’t you think 19’s too young,” and this new song calls back to that. “I damn sure never would have danced with the devil at 19,” Taylor sings on “Would’ve, Could’ve, Should’ve.”
Mandy Moore and Husband Taylor Goldsmith Welcome Second Baby Boy, Son Oscar Bennett
Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith first announced they were expecting their second baby together in June Mandy Moore is officially a mom of two! The This Is Us alum, 38, and husband Taylor Goldsmith have welcomed their second baby, son Oscar Bennett Goldsmith, Moore announced Friday on Instagram. "Ozzie is here!" wrote Moore in the sweet birth announcement, which featured a carousel of black-and-white photos from the hospital. "Oscar Bennett Goldsmith arrived a little late but with much aplomb (and an easier/speedier delivery than his big brother, much to...
In Style
Taylor Swift Officially Addressed Those Joe Alwyn Engagement Rumors on Her New Album 'Midnights'
Weeks after calling out the "weird rumors" that surround her and Joe Alwyn's relationship, Taylor Swift is officially addressing one piece of gossip in particular on her new album Midnights. On the opening track of her 10th studio album, "Lavender Haze," Swift sings about the engagement buzz that has followed...
AOL Corp
Taylor Swift's Latest Album Includes an Ode to the Revenge Dress
Taylor Swift might not be the first name that springs to mind when you think of The Crown, but the singer may have just debuted the perfect song to underscore the royal drama's upcoming (and controversial) fifth season. That's because the artist's latest album, Midnights, happens to include an homage to revenge dressing—an art perhaps most iconically associated with Princess Diana when the royal all but single-handedly brought the concept of the revenge dress into our cultural lexicon in 1994, with the little black dress seen around the world.
Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris’ Romance: The Way They Were
It’s over! Us Weekly confirmed in June 2016 that Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris split after nearly 15 months of dating. Take a look back at their romance in photos, from their hot date nights to how they celebrated their one-year anniversary.
Taylor Swift’s 'Midnights' album crashes Spotify, leaving fans shocked; nearly 8,000 outages reported
Music streaming service Spotify experienced a system crash ahead of Taylor Swift’s highly anticipated 10th album release, "Midnights." Swift fans were outraged Spotify experienced a glitch at midnight early Friday morning, Eastern time. Nearly 8,000 outages were reported by users across the global monitoring service Downdetector, according to Bloomberg.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn appear to have collaborated again on ‘Midnights’ track
CNN — As Swifties around the world countdown to midnight and the release of Taylor Swift’s tenth album “Midnights,” she’s tried to keep her fans happy by dropping a few hints about her new music in recent days. Among them, she has listed song writing...
Elite Daily
Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Are “Super Strong,” Source Says
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn might not talk about their relationship, like, ever, but that hasn’t stopped fans from wondering about their current status. (Ahem, cue the theories about secret weddings.) So, how are Swift and Alwyn really doing? Based on the lyrics in Midnights, it sounds like they’re as in love as ever, and a source told Entertainment Tonight that their relationship is “super strong.”
The only son of actor Paul Newman was a "rebel" who never thought he could make it like his dad
Alan Scott Newman (1950 - 1978) was an actor and stuntman who was the only son of the Hollywood icon and star, Paul Newman. Scott was born to Newman and his first wife, Jackie Witte in 1950. His parents divorced when he was only eight years old. Scott had a difficult childhood. Although he went to expensive private schools, he misbehaved and was almost expelled.
TODAY.com
Why Taylor Swift chose October 21 to drop ‘Midnights,’ according to an astrologer
Taylor Swift's 10th studio album, "Midnights," came out on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. Swift is a singer known for her deliberate approach to, well, everything — be it the styling of her albums or song lyrics. The release date of "Midnights" might have a meaning of its own. According...
Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston: The Way They Were
So long, Hiddleswift! Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston called it quits on their whirlwind romance in September 2016 after three months of dating — but the memory of their brief love affair lives on. At the time of their breakup, a source exclusively told Us Weekly, “[Taylor] was the...
TODAY.com
Why Taylor Swift fans are searching for where she was on April 29
"Do you really want to know where I was April 29th?" Swifties are, in fact, desperately trying to figure out where Taylor Swift was on every April 29th since 1989. Swift dropped the lyric referencing the date on "High Infidelity," one of the seven bonus tracks for her newest album, "Midnights," sending her fans into overdrive to find the meaning of the date in the singer's life. Here's what they've discovered so far.
TechCrunch
Taylor Swift’s ‘Midnights’ is the priciest digital album Tencent has sold
Within a day of its release, the 13-track album, priced at 35 yuan, or $4.83, has racked up nearly 200,000 copies on Tencent’s QQ Music, one of the largest music streaming platforms in China. While $4.83 doesn’t seem like much — the album starts at $11.99 on the artist’s own online store — it’s the highest price ever set for digital albums in the market, which could indicate two things: the upstream cost of making albums has risen, or Chinese users are increasingly willing to pay for online music.
The Ringer
The Taylor Swift–Jack Antonoff Conundrum
On Friday, Taylor Swift released her 10th studio album, Midnights. Like many of her recent offerings, it prominently featured the pop producer du jour, Jack Antonoff. And while their work together is some of the most important of Swift’s career, is there a certain sameness to much of it? Would she be better served looking elsewhere for her next projects? On the latest Every Single Album, Nora Princiotti and Nathan Hubbard discuss all things Midnights, including other production options Taylor could explore in the future. To hear the full conversation, listen here and subscribe for upcoming episodes dissecting Midnights.
Lauren Bushnell Lane Shares Update on Baby No. 2 with Husband Chris: 'Nothing but Peaceful and Perfect'
Lauren Bushnell Lane revealed that she and husband Chris Lane named their second child Baker Weston in a new Instagram post showing off her family of four Lauren Bushnell Lane says her new baby is "peaceful and perfect." The Bachelor alum, 32, shared a carousel of photos featuring her newborn with his big brother Dutton on Instagram Friday, as she revealed in the caption of her post that her second son with husband Chris Lane has been named Baker Weston. "Our little man surprised us 9 days early, late...
jambroadcasting.com
Music notes: Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Sam Smith, Taylor Swift and Meghan Trainor
Katy Perry will perform a special set at the True Colors Festival in Tokyo next month, but fans don’t have to fly to Japan to see her. The two-hour event will be streamed live for free on YouTube to promote the event’s commitment to accessibility. The concert starts streaming November 19 at 5 a.m. ET and runs until 4 a.m. the following day.
Lea Michele Debuted New Bangs With Some Help From Taylor Swift
Every time I leave my desk to refill my coffee, I return to find something new has happened with Lea Michele. Last week, we got decades-old Glee drama and her alleged connection to the mob—in the same day. Before that, the Funny Girl star was forced to address the rumor that she can’t read. Well, good news! We have a good old-fashioned celebrity beauty story: Lea Michele has debuted new curtain bangs—despite protests from her husband, Zandy Reich.
