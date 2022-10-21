Read full article on original website
WPU WINS NCSSAA REGIONAL CROWN
OSKALOOSA — The Statesmen shotgun sports team walked off with a huge win and some extraordinary hardware as it claimed the NCSSAA Central Regional title last Friday through Sunday. William Penn was first out of 12 teams with a final score of 1,423-for-1,500. Midland was second at 1,402-for-1,500, while...
NORTH MAHASKA BOYS CC MAKES HISTORY, ADVANCES TO STATE
LEON — North Mahaska’s boy’s cross country team set a new standard Thursday dominating the district meet and qualifying for next week’s state meet. It is the first time a team of cross country runners from NM have qualified. To top it off freshman Aly Steil qualified in the girls’ race. North Mahaska scored 76 points by placing all five runners in the top 25 and easily outdistancing second place Madrid, who finished with 103 points. Madrid’s Ethan Loutzenheiser won the meet in 16 minutes 39.75 seconds, but the next Tiger runner finished 21st.
Mr. Soundoff Says: Embarrassment continues for Hawkeye football
Mr. Soundoff Says – The Hawkeyes lost to Ohio State 54-10 on Saturday, most points scored against an Iowa team in 27 years. John Sears says we are at rock bottom with Iowa football in the Kirk Ferentz era, and embarrassment might be the only answer to force change.
Wind turbine malfunctions, causes field fire in Iowa
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa — A malfunction on a wind turbine near Williamsburg started a field fire early Monday morning. A photo from the Williamsburg Fire Department shows the turbine on fire just after 12:30 a.m. Firefighters said they had to secure the burning turbine before they could put out the...
Von Maur at Jordan Creek opening in early November
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Editor's Note: The above video is from August of 2021, when Von Maur first announced its relocation to Jordan Creek Town Center. Von Maur will soon open its doors in West Des Moines, just in time for the holiday season. The grand opening of...
Police Say Mountain Lion in Central Iowa Outside of Des Moines is Headed East
Mountain lions aren't supposed to be in our area. Meaning, if you see one then it's far away from home. Many times these rogue cougars come from Nebraska, South Dakota, or Wyoming and are searching for food. It's generally not a concern, but when one is spotted within city limits...
Officials say central Iowa mountain lion is headed east
WARREN COUNTY, Iowa — A confirmed mountain lion is on the move just south of the metro. Indianola police posted a picture of it on Facebook Sunday, saying that the Iowa Department of Natural Resources confirmed it was a mountain lion. On Saturday, it was spotted on the southwest...
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz questioned after 54-10 Ohio State loss
Ohio State handed Iowa a 44-point drubbing Saturday which is the Hawkeyes’ worse loss since 1999 when a Nick Saban-coached Michigan State team crushed Iowa 49-3. Except it's the Iowa offense that is under fire after the 54-10 loss. Iowa’s much-maligned quarterback Spencer Petras threw an interception on the first offensive snap of the game to set up an Ohio State field goal. It was all downhill for Petras, offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and Co.
Hay Fire Spreads Through Farmland in Eastern Iowa
Featured image is a stock photo, not from the fire scene. On Friday, crews in Eastern Iowa were called to a farm after receiving reports of a fire. At around 10:45 in the morning, Friday, the Nichols and West Liberty Fire Department were dispatched to 1980 Mound Avenue. According to a press release from the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the call was for hay bales that had caught on hire.
Iowan Wins Big Lottery Prize
(Scott County, IA) — Someone who bought a lottery ticket in eastern Iowa has won a prize of 25-thousand dollars a year for life. The ticket was sold in Buffalo, Iowa, near the Quad Cities. It’s Iowa’s 16th big win in the Lucky for Life game, and the third won just this year in Iowa. The Powerball drawing is an estimated 610-million dollars for tonight’s drawing. While it’s big, it’s still far from the biggest Powerball jackpot, which was over 1.5 billion dollars, in 2016.
3 Great Burger Places in Iowa
What is your go-to comfort food? If you usually choose burgers, then keep on reading because this article is for your. Below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Howe: Don't Count Out Michael Myers' Turn for Kirk Ferentz
Direction of Iowa Football Program Under Coach Has Been Doubted Before
Alex Hickey: NCAA should reinstate TV bans to counter Iowa football problem
We’ve seen enough. Literally. It’s time for someone to intervene and take Iowa football games off of American television airwaves until further notice. Iowa’s 54-10 loss at Ohio State on FOX’s Big Noon Kickoff was the final straw. Advertisers should threaten to pull their commercials if they have the misfortune of being paired with the Hawkeyes, because Brian Ferentz’s offense alienates millions of viewers.
Three Illinois Counties With High COVID Numbers, Back to Masks
You need to stay away from large gatherings or people, and stay masked up AGAIN, as COVID is on the rise in three different Illinois counties. NBCChicago. With the leaves changing colors and the temps dropping, it's time to grab you coat and hat...and your COVID mask, if you live in one of these three counties in Illinois.
For the Record – Monday, October 24, 2022
10/20/22 – 9:06 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of a property damage accident in the 100 block of North 2nd Street. 10/20/22 – 10:29 a.m. – Fort Madison police responded to a report of larceny/theft in the 1900 block of Avenue H.
KCCI Archive: Bison released at Walnut Creek National Wildlife Refuge
JASPER COUNTY, Iowa — Central Iowa is once again a home where the bison roam. Watch the video above from 1996 to see eight bison released at the Neal Smith National Wildlife Refuge near Prairie City. Correction: The video above mistakenly refers to bison as buffalo.
3 Great Seafood Places in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you also happen to love eating seafood, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Iowa that you should absolutely visit because all of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
2 Iowans dead after early morning crash in Missouri
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — A man and a woman died early Sunday morning in a St. Charles County crash, and Missouri State Highway Patrol attributed it to "careless and imprudent" driving. Larry Larsen, 55, of O'Fallon, Missouri, was traveling westbound on Interstate 70, east of Lake St. Louis...
BODY OF MISSING OSKALOOSA MAN FOUND AT LAKE RED ROCK
LAKE RED ROCK — The body of a missing Oskaloosa man was discovered along the north shoreline of Lake Red Rock yesterday morning, according to authorities. Raymond Welch, age 41, was reported missing to the Mahaska County 911 center on Saturday, October 15th. On Sunday, October 16th, a vehicle known to be driven by Welch was located at Cordova Park in Marion County. Upon discovery of the vehicle, law enforcement conducted continuous efforts trying to locate Welch since his disappearance.
Centerville driver blamed for 2-car crash in Kirksville
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. — Police blame a southeast Iowa man for causing a Kirksville wreck. It happened at 12:45 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Highway 6 West and Industrial Road. Officers told KTVO a car driven by Steven Lindley, 23, of Centerville, Iowa, was westbound on Highway 6 and...
