ARK Make investments CEO Cathie Wooden has been a long-time supporter of Bitcoin. The CEO had taken the daring step and turn out to be one of many first managers of a public fund to truly assist the digital asset overtly. ARK Make investments had gone on to make some investments associated to the cryptocurrency comparable to shopping for shares of Coinbase, the primary crypto trade to go public, and holding vital shares within the Grayscale Bitcoin Belief (GBTC). Now, the CEO has as soon as extra reiterated her perception within the long-term potential of the digital asset.

19 HOURS AGO