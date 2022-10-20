The 2023 defense budget request document, which was published last week, mentions that the Exocet MM40 Block 3c missiles will be delivered in December 2022. As we previously reported, these missiles were initially set to be delivered in 2021. The latest budget document shows that only 4 missiles will be delivered this year, with an additional 31 MM40 Block 3c missiles set to be delivered in 2023. The total number of missiles on order is 55.

