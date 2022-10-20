ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

dronedj.com

Airbus trials cargo drone designed to carry 250 kg over 300 km

European aircraft and aerospace giant Airbus says it successfully tested a small-scale demonstration version of its future “cargo copter” drone, which is designed to transport 250 kg of payload across a maximum range of just over 300 kilometers. The demonstration model of the heavy-load cargo drone was flown...
Interesting Engineering

Defense companies have developed advanced gun turret to counter drone swarms

US and French defense companies have unveiled the latest version of the RAPIDFire autonomous gun turret at the Euronaval 2022, a naval defense exhibition, in Paris. The gun turret which is a joint effort of Nexter and Thales, is claimed to counter growing low-level, close-quarters surface and aerial threats, as per a press release published by the defense company Nexter on Wednesday.
navalnews.com

First Exocet MM40 Block 3c Missiles set for December Delivery

The 2023 defense budget request document, which was published last week, mentions that the Exocet MM40 Block 3c missiles will be delivered in December 2022. As we previously reported, these missiles were initially set to be delivered in 2021. The latest budget document shows that only 4 missiles will be delivered this year, with an additional 31 MM40 Block 3c missiles set to be delivered in 2023. The total number of missiles on order is 55.
navalnews.com

Video: Safran breaks cover on new VIGY 4 optronic sight

The VIGY 4 sight is the latest addition to the company’s family of naval optronic systems, which also includes the VIGY HD and PASEO XLR. VIGY 4 features advanced observation and fire control capabilities to meet the requirements of medium-displacement ships such as offshore patrol vessels and corvettes, while VIGY HD is more suited to vessels such as coastal patrol boats and PASEO XLR to first-class vessels rang.
MilitaryTimes

Next Generation Squad Weapon on target for 2023

By next year, the Army expects to field its first true replacement for the squad rifle and automatic rifle in a brand-new caliber. The Next Generation Squad Weapon rifle and automatic rifle variants, chambered in 6.8 mm, mark the first substantial change to U.S. military small arms since the adoption of the M16 in 1964.
Daily Mail

The future of Swiss neutrality? Swiss Air Force puts on a stunning display at the annual Axalp show - after taking unusual step in joining Europe's sanctions against Russia

Switzerland's Air Force put on an impressive display at an annual air show in the Alps, amid heightened military tensions in Europe. The famously neutral country has an air force with around 20,000 active personnel, and yesterday showed off its aerial prowess near the summit of the Axalphorn mountain. Tiger...
Navy Times

Navy master chief loses rank and given restriction at court-martial

[Editor’s note: The headline on this story has been changed to accurately reflect his punishment.]. The former senior enlisted leader of a California-based training command was convicted this summer on charges that he sexually harassed other sailors and engaged in sexual activity with junior service members in training, officials confirmed this week.
Daily Mail

Judge forces US military to reveal that 500 vets are secretly taking jobs of up to $260,000 with foreign governments: 15 generals and admirals are being employed by Saudi Arabia - but DoD won't say how much they are being paid

More than 500 retired US military personnel have taken lucrative jobs working for foreign governments – with generals and admirals landing roles in Saudi Arabia. At least 15 high ranking officials from the military have worked as paid consultants for the Defense Ministry of Saudi Arabia since 2016 - after a judge forced the military to hand over documents detailing the jobs.
nationalinterest.org

General Dynamics’ New StrykerX Will Blow Away the Competition

GDLS will be unveiling new “demonstrator” StrykerX and AbramsX platforms at the 2022 Association of the United States Army, Annual Symposium. General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) is not typically known for its advances in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled target recognition, multi-domain information processing, software-enabled weapons upgrades, and breakthrough robotics.
Daily Mail

Four Russian fighter jets are intercepted after flying into Polish air space

Four Russian fighter jets were intercepted and forced to return to base after they infringed on Polish air space, according to Italy's air force. Aeronautica Militare announced that the squadron took off from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, and flew an aggressive path which took them through Polish skies - though the post did not specify when the infringement occurred.
Aviation International News

Skunk Works To Display Darkstar at Edwards Airshow

Lockheed Martin Skunk Works will put a secret hypersonic airplane on static display at the Edwards Air Force Base airshow from October 14 to 16. But it will never fly. It is the Darkstar full-scale model that is featured in the opening scenes of this year’s hit movie “Top Gun: Maverick.”
