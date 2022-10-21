ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Beast

Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges

The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
Business Insider

Russian state TV host suspended after he said Ukrainian children should be drowned and burned in their 'monstrous little houses'

Russia Today host Anton Krasovsky was suspended after calling for Ukrainian children to be killed. Krasovsky aimed his comments at Ukrainian children who saw the Soviet Union as occupiers in the 1980s. Ukraine's Foreign Minister called the remarks "aggressive genocide incitement." A top host on a Russian state-controlled media outlet...
astaga.com

Dogecoin DOGE/USD holds onto a support. What is the likelihood of a bullish reversal?

Dogecoin DOGE/USD is buying and selling for $0.05979, a 1.28% achieve previously day and 0.75 % within the final week. The uptick might be as a consequence of Dogechain, a wise contract platform impressed by the canine-themed token. Dogechain DC/USD is up 25% previously day and 200% within the final...
astaga.com

Best Bitcoin And Ethereum Strategy In 2022? This Report Answers

Bitcoin and Ethereum stay caught in a variety with no clear route throughout in the present day’s buying and selling session. The crypto market’s uncertainty has been smashing on lengthy and brief positions, however one sector is blooming beneath present circumstances. On the time of writing, Bitcoin trades...
astaga.com

Why Bitcoin And NFTs Are Attracting The Super Wealthy In Hong Kong

Bitcoin and non-fungible tokens are among the many hottest developments within the crypto house right this moment, and people with the wherewithal don’t thoughts shelling out extreme quantities of dough to put money into them. On To Bitcoin…. Even when at the moment buying and selling at a value...
astaga.com

Bitcoin’s Biggest Intra-Market Risk Right Now

The financial coverage of the Federal Reserve (FED) continues to be the all-determining issue for each the monetary markets worldwide and Bitcoin. With this in thoughts, all eyes are at the moment on November 02, when the subsequent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) assembly is scheduled. Nevertheless, whereas that is...
astaga.com

Here’s How SEC Investigation Is Making Crypto Attractive to Institutions

This yr crypto winter has attracted the eye of the U.S. Securities and Trade Fee in addition to regulators worldwide. Among the prime market members say that they’re pleased with the SEC investigating a few of crypto’s naughtiest firms within the area. Thus, they’re more likely to ramp up their investigations within the crypto area.
astaga.com

Quarter Of Global Bitcoin Nodes Controlled By These Countries

Bitcoin, nonetheless the cryptocurrency to beat by way of market cap, has made loads of progress in the direction of its quest for mass adoption. Incomes the standing as a authorized tender in El Salvador is the largest one but for the asset that’s dubbed as “digital gold” and the “future of cash.”
astaga.com

Will this fallen angel ever rebound?

The IOTA value has been in a consolidation section up to now few days as cryptocurrencies recoiled. It was buying and selling at $0.2468, the place it has been up to now few weeks. This value is about 25% under its highest stage in September. IOTA has a market cap of greater than $691 million, making it the 63rd greatest cryptocurrency on the planet.
astaga.com

Optimism (OP) Cracks Double-digit Gains, Can Bulls Breach $1 Mark?

OP’s value exhibits the primary signal of bounce after seeing its value backside on the $0.6 assist zone. OP bounced off its downtrend motion as value eyes a break from its downtrend to a area of $1. The value of OP breaks out of its each day downtrend, appearing...
AFP

Israel president gives US intel on Iran drones in Ukraine

Israel's president said Tuesday he was sharing intelligence with the United States to prove Iran supplied Russian-operated drones that have reaped destruction in Ukraine, as he urged a tough response. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, addressing an Israeli forum on Monday, said that Russia had ordered 2,000 drones from Iran and urged Israel to "help Ukraine for real."
WASHINGTON STATE
astaga.com

Bitcoin Price Is Forming A Key Trend and Swift Rally Could Occur

Bitcoin value is shifting increased above $19,250 in opposition to the US Greenback. BTC might eye an important upside break above the $19,500 and $19,650 resistance ranges. Bitcoin began a recent improve above the $19,200 and $19,250 ranges. The worth is buying and selling above $19,200 and the 100 hourly...
astaga.com

Bitcoin Price Just Saw Technical Correction And Fresh Increase Seems Likely

Bitcoin worth corrected decrease from $19,650 in opposition to the US Greenback. BTC is holding the $19,200 assist and would possibly quickly begin a recent enhance. Bitcoin began a draw back correction after it didn’t clear the $19,650 zone. The value is buying and selling above $19,200 and the...
astaga.com

How Spies Tried To Bribe An U.S. Agent With $61K In Bitcoin

In response to a press release from the Division of Justice (DoJ), two Chinese language people allegedly paid over $60,000 in Bitcoin to a U.S. authorities official to acquire labeled info. The Chinese language suspects have been recognized as Guochun He (“Dong He”) and Zheng Wang (“Zen Wang”).
astaga.com

Bitcoin Short-Term Holder Behavior Continues To Show Divergence From Price

On-chain information reveals the Bitcoin short-term holder habits has continued to show divergence from the value in latest weeks. Bitcoin Brief-Time period Holder SOPR Continues To Transfer Largely Sideways. As identified by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, whereas the value has gone down lately, short-term holders have as an...

