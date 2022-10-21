A man out of Logan County was recently indicted in federal court on charges of meth possession and possession of over 40 grams of Fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Thomas Matthew Blankeship was initially accused of possessing the drugs on June 10th of this year. He also stands accused of possessing a handgun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

LOGAN COUNTY, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO