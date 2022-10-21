Read full article on original website
WBKO
Hundreds of tires dumped in Jennings Creek
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -More than 250 tires have been dumped in and around the Jennings Creek at Glen Lily Road. Dumping in the waters of the Commonwealth may be considered a felony under Kentucky Law according to the Warren County KY Gov Facebook page. The area is under video...
WBKO
Hughes & Coleman Hometown Hero: Shelly Thomas
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - Shelly Thomas is the Family Resource Youth Service Center Coordinator at the Trojan Academy in Barren County. She ensures every child has school clothes and supplies. She even makes sure they have gifts for Christmas. Shelly knows that when students don’t have the resources they need,...
WBKO
Bowling Green celebrates pride at 2022 BG Pride Festival
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The sixth-annual Bowling Green Pride Festival took place earlier today. It was a showcase of love, equality, and of course, pride, for everyone of all backgrounds. Typically, Pride Festivals are held in June during National Pride Month, but the community of Bowling Green gathered together...
WBKO
BGFD responds to a structure fire at Center St. and 5th Ave.
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -At 3:18a.m., the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Center Street and 5th Avenue. Crews found a one story brick structure with fire showing from the rear of the building. The fire was contained to the attached storage building an no injuries...
wvih.com
Two Charged With Abuse Of Infant
Two were arrested Wednesday after an investigation into the abuse of a six-month-old child. D’Shaun Williams, 21, of Morgantown and Alexandria Cooper, 23, of Bowling Green, were both charged with first-degree criminal abuse of a child younger than 12-year-old. On October 5, the Bowling Green Police Department and child...
WBKO
Community members get involved with movie filming in Glasgow
Students learn bike safety at St. Joseph's St. Jude Trike-A-Thon. Fall Market happening in Woodburn tomorrow, October 22nd. Jordy and Brantley join Allie to talk about the upcoming fall market happening tomorrow, Oct. 22nd, at Circle W Farms. Times are 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. The Bowling Green Parks and...
q95fm.net
Logan County Man Wanted On Bench Warrant
A man out of Logan County was recently indicted in federal court on charges of meth possession and possession of over 40 grams of Fentanyl, with the intent to distribute. Thomas Matthew Blankeship was initially accused of possessing the drugs on June 10th of this year. He also stands accused of possessing a handgun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
k105.com
Leitchfield woman arrested for stealing medication, cash from elderly residents of Parkland Manor Apts, Parkland Manor West
A Leitchfield woman has been arrested after being indicted for stealing medication and cash from elderly residents of Parkland Manor Apartments and Parkland Manor West. The Leitchfield Police Department investigation began in late May when law enforcement “became aware of multiple incidents of theft and/or burglaries connected to residents of Parkland Manor Apartments,” according to LPD Detective Sgt. Ian Renfrow. The facility is located at 702 William Thomason Byway.
wnky.com
Lane closures to begin Sunday night on U.S. 231 Campbell Lane
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Beginning Sunday night, drivers should expect lane closures on U.S. 231 Campbell Lane near the intersection with U.S. 31-W. Drivers should expect lane closures and construction during nighttime hours from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday through Thursday. A contractor will be installing concrete medians...
Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter, gets arrested
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Damian Bowden, 49, in Nashville earlier this week.
The most popular Halloween costumes in Kentucky, the US, according to Google search data
Those are just a few of the top-trending Halloween costumes in the United States ahead of Oct. 31, according to the 2022 edition of Google's Frightgeist, released earlier this week.
WBKO
Hollywood film company invites locals to partake as extras in movie-making magic
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Lights, camera, action... For the month of October, Glasgow has been home to a Hollywood cast and crew shooting a “feel good,” love story, Hallmark type of movie. The film company invited thirty local community members to be a part of a scene,...
Casey County sheriff’s son passes away over the weekend
The son of Casey County Sheriff Chad Weddle passed away over the weekend in Taylor County.
Fairfield man faces ‘Felony X’ charges after massive meth bust
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WEHT) — The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says a large scale methamphetamine bust led to the arrest of a 59-year-old rural Fairfield man. Earlier last week, Wayne County Sheriff deputies say they obtained a search warrant soon after discovering a major meth operation in Wayne County. Jesse L. Owen, the man believed to […]
wnky.com
Family-fun evening next Saturday at Scare on the Square
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Next Saturday is going to be an evening of family-friendly Halloween fun with the annual Scare on the Square!. From 3 to 6 p.m. downtown merchants will be handing out candy and other fun gifts to trick-or-treaters. There will also be a costume contest, food trucks, a performance...
wnky.com
Pet of the Day – CoCo
Today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank and Trust, is CoCo! She is a little timid and might take some time to warm up to you but all she needs is a little loving and a good home. Be sure to adopt CoCo from the...
