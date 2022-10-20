Damen Shipyards announced the development on its Linkedin page by providing the photos while the ship was moving to the deeper part of the long dock. “The new Combat Support Ship is taking shape at the Romanian shipyard of Damen in Galati. Over the past six months, we have worked hard to link the hull parts together. The big project is going according to plan. Last weekend the ship was taken to a deeper part of the dock, the so-called floating. An important moment in the construction of the new supply ship of the Royal Netherlands Navy.”

10 HOURS AGO