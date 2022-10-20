Read full article on original website
navalnews.com
Thales Working on Dipping Sonar Technology for UAVs
The focus for now: A small diameter cable... There are two key challenges in Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW): detecting without putting the ship – and its crew – in harm’s way; and being able to continuously track the submarine. Detecting and tracking, today, involves triangulating information received – initially – from a ship’s sonar with information received from sonobuoys and dipping sonars launched and operated by Maritime Patrol Aircraft (MPA) and ASW helicopters.
defensenews.com
Coming soon: The official rollout of the secretive B-21
WASHINGTON — Mark your calendar. The U.S. Air Force’s next stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, will be revealed to the public in California on Dec. 2. Northrop Grumman, the company building the B-21, announced the date in a tweet Thursday. The rollout will take place at Northrop Grumman’s...
accesslifthandlers.com
Pump runs for 21 years without maintenance
Japanese pump manufacturer Tsurumi is to prove the performance of its products at Bauma, by exhibiting a pump that has been in operation for 21 years, amassing 20,000 hours of run time, without maintenance. The company’s KRS2-80 pump, which is designed to handle water containing mud and sand, has been...
navalnews.com
Turkish HAVELSAN Keeps Enlarging Naval Data Distribution Sytems Portfolio
In the 14 years since the first delivery of the system, the Submarine Data Distribution system (DBDS) for ten submarines and the Ship Data Distribution System (GVDS) for 31 surface ships have been developed and successfully put into use both at home and abroad. At home, a total of 36...
Honda Aircraft's new sleek black jet is its most advanced yet
The upgraded aircraft features a host of key advancements in performance and comfort.
Defense companies have developed advanced gun turret to counter drone swarms
US and French defense companies have unveiled the latest version of the RAPIDFire autonomous gun turret at the Euronaval 2022, a naval defense exhibition, in Paris. The gun turret which is a joint effort of Nexter and Thales, is claimed to counter growing low-level, close-quarters surface and aerial threats, as per a press release published by the defense company Nexter on Wednesday.
navalnews.com
Damen “launches” Royal Netherlands Navy’s Combat Support Ship
Damen Shipyards announced the development on its Linkedin page by providing the photos while the ship was moving to the deeper part of the long dock. “The new Combat Support Ship is taking shape at the Romanian shipyard of Damen in Galati. Over the past six months, we have worked hard to link the hull parts together. The big project is going according to plan. Last weekend the ship was taken to a deeper part of the dock, the so-called floating. An important moment in the construction of the new supply ship of the Royal Netherlands Navy.”
navalnews.com
EFFEBI naval shipyard presented its solutions at Euronaval 2022
“Euronaval is an unmissable event for us, and participating in this 28th edition is a great opportunity to present our latest projects and the partnerships we have strengthened over the last two years, which, as is widely known, have been very challenging, particularly in an equally challenging sector like the military one”.
navalnews.com
Video: Naval Group’s Vision of the Underwater World in the 2040s
In 2040, the surface of the oceans will be under permanent surveillance. Surface vessels will be accurately tracked and monitored. More than ever, the underwater world will be the site of covert operations where navies will have to:. Monitor wide underwater areas. Face stealth and evolutive threats. Operate submarines in...
navalnews.com
Taking defence to new depths
During the briefing, Saab highliged the key technologies it is developing to support navies in this domain. The explosions affecting the Nord Stream pipelines in the Baltic Sea, on 26 September, have been a wake-up call for many nations and nation’s navies: the underwater domain is no longer just the realm of Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW). It now extends all the way down to the seabed, where critical infrastructure such as communications cables, pipelines, renewable energy cables and data storage need protection.
